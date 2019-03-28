China Glass : 2019-03-28ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 玻 璃 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3300)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Directors" and the "Board", respectively) of China Glass Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding year in 2017.

