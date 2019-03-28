China Glass : 2019-03-28ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
CHINA GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED
中 國 玻 璃 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3300)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The board of directors (the "Directors" and the "Board", respectively) of China Glass Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding year in 2017.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the year ended 31 December 2018 (Expressed in Renminbi ("RMB"))
2018
2017
(Note)
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
5
2,617,725
2,556,418
Cost of sales
(2,207,630)
(2,234,842)
Gross profit
5
410,095
321,576
Other income
6
230,849
172,902
Distribution costs
(78,088)
(74,474)
Administrative expenses
(249,030)
(213,441)
Profit from operations
313,826
206,563
Finance costs
7(a)
(160,805)
(106,216)
Net gain on disposal of interest in an associate
175
-
Share of losses of an associate
(62)
(12)
Profit before taxation
7
153,134
100,335
Income tax
8
(49,060)
(39,864)
Profit for the year
104,074
60,471
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the Company
93,488
64,965
Non-controlling interests
10,586
(4,494)
Profit for the year
104,074
60,471
Earnings per share (RMB cent)
Basic
9(a)
5.45
3.59
Diluted
9(b)
5.45
3.59
Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 15 and HKFRS 9 at 1 January 2018. Under the transition methods chosen, comparative information is not restated (see Note 4).
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 December 2018 (Expressed in RMB)
2018
2017
(Note)
RMB'000
RMB'000
Profit for the year
104,074
60,471
Other comprehensive income for the year
(before and after tax):
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
- Equity securities at FVOCI - net movement in
fair value reserve (non-recycling)
(209)
-
Item that may be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss:
- Exchange differences on translation of
financial statements of the Company and
certain subsidiaries into presentation currency
(1,725)
(17,499)
Total comprehensive income for the year
102,140
42,972
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the Company
91,564
47,466
Non-controlling interests
10,576
(4,494)
Total comprehensive income for the year
102,140
42,972
Note : The Group has initially applied HKFRS 15 and HKFRS 9 at 1 January 2018. Under the transition methods chosen, comparative information is not restated (see Note 4).
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31 December 2018
(Expressed in RMB)
2018
2017
(Note)
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
4,295,827
4,159,131
Lease prepayments
260,301
267,108
Intangible assets
129,268
-
Goodwill
107,936
-
Interest in an associate
-
412
Interest in joint ventures
6,397
846
Equity securities
2,923
-
Available-for-sale equity securities
-
1,991
Deferred tax assets
252,222
224,023
5,054,874
4,653,511
Current assets
Inventories
492,293
387,151
Contract assets
2,350
-
Trade and other receivables
10
803,605
646,984
Prepaid income tax
14,756
23,808
Cash and cash equivalents
606,832
561,514
1,919,836
1,619,457
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
11
1,654,636
1,460,185
Contract liabilities
5,344
-
Bank and other loans
2,065,400
1,687,456
Obligations under finance leases
22,262
25,092
Income tax payable
116,122
94,602
3,863,764
3,267,335
Net current liabilities
(1,943,928)
(1,647,878)
Total assets less current liabilities
3,110,946
3,005,633
2018
2017
(Note)
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Non-current liabilities
Bank and other loans
728,983
664,802
Convertible bonds
12
62,881
58,311
Obligations under finance leases
29,723
80,192
Deferred tax liabilities
63,007
34,948
Other non-current liabilities
4,421
2,930
889,015
841,183
NET ASSETS
2,221,931
2,164,450
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital
84,867
84,867
Reserves
1,952,348
1,888,603
Total equity attributable to equity
shareholders of the Company
2,037,215
1,973,470
Non-controlling interests
184,716
190,980
TOTAL EQUITY
2,221,931
2,164,450
Note : The Group has initially applied HKFRS 15 and HKFRS 9 at 1 January 2018. Under the transition methods chosen, comparative information is not restated (see Note 4).
