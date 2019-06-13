China Glass : 2019-06-13DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - FINANCE LEASE ARRANGEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. CHINA GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED 中 國 玻 璃 控 股 有 限 公 司 * (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 3300) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION FINANCE LEASE ARRANGEMENT The Board would like to announce that on 13 June 2019, Suqian CNG and the Lessor entered into the Finance Lease Arrangement, involving the SPA and the Finance Lease Agreement, pursuant to which the Lessor has agreed, among other things, to (i) purchase the Leased Asset from Suqian CNG at a consideration of RMB60 million, and (ii) lease back the Leased Asset to Suqian CNG for a period of thirty-six (36) months with an aggregate lease payment of approximately RMB64.73 million, which is to be payable by Suqian CNG to the Lessor in twelve (12) equal instalments. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Finance Lease Arrangement exceed 5% but are all less than 25%, the Finance Lease Arrangement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements but exempt from the Shareholders' approval requirement pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. 1

THE FINANCE LEASE ARRANGEMENT The Sale and Purchase Agreement The principal terms of the SPA are set out below: Date: 13 June 2019 Parties: the Lessor (as purchaser); and Suqian CNG (as seller) Purchase of the Leased Asset As part of the Finance Lease Arrangement and pursuant to the SPA, Suqian CNG agreed to sell, and the Lessor agreed to purchase, the Leased Asset owned by Suqian CNG at consideration of RMB60 million (the " Purchase Price "). The Purchase Price was determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties to the SPA with reference to the net book value of the Leased Asset, which is approximately RMB72.91 million. The Finance Lease Agreement The principal terms of the Finance Lease Agreement are set out below: Date: 13 June 2019 Parties: the Lessor (as lessor); and Suqian CNG (as lessee) 2

Lease back of the Leased Asset As part of the Finance Lease Arrangement and pursuant to the Finance Lease Agreement, the Leased Asset will be leased back to Suqian CNG for a period of thirty-six (36) months. Lease payments The aggregate lease payments (the "Lease Payments") payable by Suqian CNG to the Lessor under the Finance Lease Agreement shall be approximately RMB64.73 million, payable in twelve (12) equal instalments during the Lease Period in accordance with the payment schedule in the Finance Lease Agreement, comprising (i) the principal amount of RMB60 million, which is equal to the Purchase Price; and (ii) interest payments of approximately RMB4.73 million, estimated based on an annual interest rate of approximately 4.75% (determined and may be adjusted with reference to the benchmark interest rate for RMB loans with the same maturity as the Lease Period as promulgated by the People's Bank of China from time to time). As part of the Finance Lease Arrangement and pursuant to the Finance Lease Agreement, Suqian CNG shall pay the service fee of RMB1.25 million to the Lessor (the "Service Fee") for the provision of financial leasing services including (but not limited to) financial leasing industry introduction, on-site due diligence, design of lease transaction structure, and finance, tax and legal professional advice for a period of thirty-six (36) months, which will be payable prior to the commencement date of the Lease Period. The Lease Payments and the Service Fee were determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties to the Finance Lease Agreement with reference to the prevailing market rates for finance lease arrangements for similar assets. Deposit As part of the Finance Lease Arrangement and pursuant to the Finance Lease Agreement, Suqian CNG shall pay a deposit (free from interests) of RMB5.4 million to the Lessor (the "Deposit"), which will be payable within five (5) working days prior to the payment of the Purchase Price. If Suqian CNG fails to pay the lease payments or any other liabilities under the Finance Lease Agreement in time, the Lessor is entitled to deduct the corresponding amount from the Deposit and Suqian CNG shall replenish the deposit immediately. If no Deposit has been deducted, or if the Deposit has been fully replenished, the Deposit may be used to set off the final lease payments. 3

Ownership of the Leased Asset The ownership of the Leased Asset under the SPA will be vested in the Lessor throughout the Lease Period. At the end of the Lease Period and subject to payment by Suqian CNG of (i) all amounts due under the Finance Lease Agreement; and (ii) a repurchase price of either at 1% of the Purchase Price or a nominal value of RMB1 (if the lease payments have been made on time in accordance with the payment schedule), the ownership of the Leased Asset will be transferred back to Suqian CNG. THE GUARANTEE BY TRIUMPH GROUP COMPANY In connection with the Finance Lease Arrangement, Triumph Group Company agreed to provide corporate guarantee to the Lessor for the liabilities of Suqian CNG under the Finance Lease Arrangement. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE FINANCE LEASE ARRANGEMENT The terms of the Finance Lease Arrangement, including the Purchase Price, the Lease Payments and the Service Fee, were determined after arm's length negotiations with reference to the average fair market price of similar assets and the prevailing market rates for finance leases arrangements for similar assets. The Directors are of the view that the Group will be able to replenish the operating cash of Suqian CNG through the Finance Lease Arrangement and that the terms and conditions of the Finance Lease Arrangement are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. INFORMATION ABOUT THE RELEVANT PARTIES The Company and the Group The Company is an investment holding company. The Group is one of China's leading manufacturers of flat glass, specialised in the research and development, manufacturing and selling of a variety of building coated glass, energy-efficient and environmental- friendly glass and new-energy products, in which it occupies a leading technological position. 4

Suqian CNG is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Suqian CNG is a limited liability company established in the PRC and is principally engaged in the business of the production, marketing and distribution of electronic glass and electronic glass products. The Lessor The Lessor is a limited liability company established in the PRC and is principally engaged in financial leasing business in the PRC. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief after having made all reasonable enquiries, save as otherwise disclosed in this announcement, the Lessor and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are Independent Third Parties. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Finance Lease Arrangement exceed 5% but are all less than 25%, the Finance Lease Arrangement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements but exempt from the Shareholders' approval requirement pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. DEFINITIONS In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings when used herein: "Board" "Company" the board of Directors China Glass Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and the Shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 3300) "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company 5

