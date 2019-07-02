China Glass : 2019-07-02Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June 2019
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
30/06/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
China Glass Holdings Limited
Date Submitted
2 July 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 3300
Description :
Ordinary Shares
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
capital
shares
(HK$)
(HK$)
Balance at close of preceding month
3,600,000,000
0.05
180,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
3,600,000,000
0.05
180,000,000
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(HK$) : 180,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
1,810,147,058
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
NIL
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
1,810,147,058
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Share Option
Scheme adopted
on 30/05/2005
Exercise price:
HK$1.25
(granted on
13 / 05 / 2015)
NIL
NIL
NIL
650,000
NIL
30,390,000
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
NIL
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
of options (State currency)
NIL
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
Nominal value
during the
issued
Currency
Exercised
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Description of warrants
at close of
pursuant
thereto as at
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B.
(Ordinary shares)
NIL
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class
)
N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Amount at
month
pursuant
Currency of
Converted
Amount at
pursuant
thereto as at
close of
thereto
close of the
amount
preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1. Convertible Bonds due 2021
US $
10,000,000
NIL
10,000,000
NIL
60,554,687
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Ordinary Shares
Subscription price
HK$1.28
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( 22 / 05 / 2015 )
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
NIL
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
