China Glass : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 15 OCTOBER 2019

CHINA GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 玻 璃 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3300)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE

HELD ON TUESDAY, 15 OCTOBER 2019

I/We(1) of

being the registered holder(s) of ordinary share(s)(2) of par value HK$0.05 each in the issued share capital

of China Glass Holdings Limited (the "Company") (the "Share(s)") HEREBY APPOINT(3) of

or failing him, the chairman of the special general meeting of the Company (the "SGM") as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the SGM to be held at Salons I & II, Mezzanine Level, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 15 October 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (or at any adjournment thereof).

Special Resolution FOR(4) AGAINST(4)

1. To approve the Reduction of Share Premium, the Accumulated Losses Set Off and the Distribution.

Dated this day of 2019 Signature(s)(5)

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the Shares registered in your name(s). Full name and address of the desired proxy to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. IF NOT COMPLETED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SGM WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY . A member entitled to attend and vote at the SGM may appoint a proxy or if he holds two or more Shares, may appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote on his behalf, provided that if more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number of Share(s) in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the SGM in person to represent you at the SGM or at any adjournment thereof. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (" ✓ ") IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (" ✓ ") IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST" . Failure to complete the box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will be entitled to vote or abstain at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the SGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the SGM as set out in the circular of the Company dated 20 September 2019 (the " SGM Notice "). This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. In the case of joint holders of a Share, the vote of the person, whether attending in person or by proxy, whose name stands first on the Register of Members of the Company in respect of such Share shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s). To be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified true copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than forty- eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the SGM or at any adjournment thereof. Completion and delivery of this form of proxy shall not preclude you from attending and voting at the SGM if you so wish. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. The full text of the resolution is set out in the SGM Notice. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used above shall have the same meanings as defined in the SGM Notice.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the SGM (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Cap 486). Any such request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data should be in writing by mail to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at the above address or by email to hkinfo@computershare.com.hk.