China Glass : PROPOSED REDUCTION OF SHARE PREMIUM ACCUMULATED LOSSES SET OFF AND DISTRIBUTION OUT OF CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS ACCOUNT

CHINA GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 玻 璃 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3300)

PROPOSED REDUCTION OF SHARE PREMIUM

ACCUMULATED LOSSES SET OFF

AND

DISTRIBUTION OUT OF CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS ACCOUNT

The Board is pleased to announce that, the Board has recommended the declaration of a Distribution of an amount of HK$36,202,941.16 (representing HK$0.02 per Share) out of the Contributed Surplus Account after the Reduction of Share Premium becoming effective.

The Board intends to put forward proposals to the Shareholders at the SGM for the Reduction of Share Premium, the Accumulated Losses Set Off and the Distribution.

The Distribution is conditional upon (i) the approval of the Shareholders for the Reduction of Share Premium and Distribution at the SGM; and (ii) compliance with the relevant requirements under the Companies Act and the Bye-Laws.

A circular relating to the SGM containing, amongst others, further details of the Reduction of Share Premium, the Accumulated Losses Set Off and the Distribution, together with the notice of SGM, will be sent to the Shareholders in due course.