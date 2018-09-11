China Gold International Joins the Hang Seng Family of Indexes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG; HKEx: 2099) (“China Gold International Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a constituent of the following indexes with effect from September 10, 2018:



Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index

Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index

Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap Index

Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Companies Index

Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index

The foregoing was reported by the Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited on August 10, 2018 following its review of the Hang Seng Family of Indexes for the quarter ended June 29, 2018.

The Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index provides a benchmark for the performance of equities listed in Hong Kong that are eligible for trading via the southbound trading link of the Stock Connect Scheme, while the Hang Seng Stock Connect MidCap & SmallCap Index and the Hang Seng Stock Connect SmallCap Index reflect the overall performance of the MidCap & Small Cap and the SmallCap segments of the Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, respectively. The Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Companies Index offers investors references for the performance of Stock Connect eligible companies with different geographical business focuses, while the Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index serves as a benchmark for the performance of Stock Connect eligible companies excluding those with both A-shares and H-shares listings.

Stocks included in the Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index Series are constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Composite Index which meet certain selection criteria, including certain requirements on turnover and a market capitalization of at least HK$5 billion (calculated as an average month-end market value of the past 12 months of any review period), among other selection criteria.

Mr. Bing Liu, the Company’s CEO, stated: “The Company’s inclusion as a constituent of these important indices signifies that the capital markets recognize the Company’s performance and growth potential. We believe the inclusion will enhance our corporate image and attract more quality investors”.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and operates both profitable and growing mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, and the Jiama Copper-Polymetallic Mine in Tibet Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s objective is to continue to build shareholder value by growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and aggressively acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 2099).

For additional information on China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or contact Tel: 604-609-0598, Email: info@chinagoldintl.com, Website: www.chinagoldintl.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.