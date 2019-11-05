China Gold International Resources : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.51B(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD.

中 國 黃 金 國 際 資 源 有 限 公 司

(a company incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 2099)

(Toronto Stock Code: CGG)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.51B(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.51(2) and 13.51B(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The Company was notified by Dr. Bielin Shi ("Dr. Shi"), an independent non-executive director of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company, of an investigation and decision (the "Decision") by the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "SSE") against Shandong Tyan Home Co., Ltd. ("Tyan") together with its controlling shareholder and 21 current and former directors and officers of Tyan pertaining to certain breaches of continuous disclosure requirements in Tyan's Annual and Semi-Annual reports for the periods 2014 through and including 2018. Dr. Shi served as Deputy General Manager of Tyan for a short period from July 2017 to March 2019. Dr. Shi was responsible for mineral exploration and investments held by Tyan. He did not have any responsibility for financial disclosure and was not involved with Tyan during most of the periods for which incorrect financial disclosure was filed, but was implicated in the Decision by virtue of serving as an officer of Tyan during the period in which financial reporting was filed for such periods in question. The Decision did not relate to any business or operations of Tyan in which Dr. Shi was involved in. Dr. Shi received a formal warning from the SSE and the China Securities Regulatory Commission and was given a fine of 30,000 RMB.

Dr. Shi resigned as Deputy General Manager Tyan in March 2019 and was not involved in the regulatory proceeding against Tyan. Dr. Shi has informed the Company that he intends to appeal the Decision.

Taking into account that (i) the Decision does not relate to the Company; (ii) Dr. Shi's limited involvement with Tyan and lack of any involvement with financial disclosure of Tyan (which rendered Dr. Shi unable to detect or correct any deficiencies in its financial