China Gold International Resources : Management discussions and analysis and concise consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2019

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Nine months ended September 30, 2019 (Stated in U.S. dollars, except as otherwise noted) Suite 660, One Bentall Centre, 505 Burrard Street, Box 27, Vancouver, BC, V7X 1M4 Tel: 604-609-0598 Fax: 604-688-0598E-mail: info@chinagoldintl.com, www.chinagoldintl.com MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. (Stated in U.S. dollars, except as otherwise noted) FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 2 THE COMPANY 3 OVERVIEW 3 PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS 3 OUTLOOK 3 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS 4 SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA 4 SELECTED QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL PRODUCTION DATA AND ANALYSIS 4 REVIEW OF QUARTERLY DATA 5 NON-IFRS MEASURES 7 MINERAL PROPERTIES 10 THE CSH MINE 10 THE JIAMA MINE 11 LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES 13 CASH FLOWS 13 OPERATING CASH FLOW 14 INVESTING CASH FLOW 14 FINANCING CASH FLOW 14 SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS, ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES. ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES, AND FUTURE PLAN FOR MATERIAL INVESTMENTS OF CAPITALASSETS 14 CHARGE ON ASSETS 15 EXPOSURE TO FLUCTUATIONS IN EXCHANGE RATES AND RELATED HEDGES 15 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES 15 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS 15 PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS 16 CRITICALACCOUNTING ESTIMATES 16 CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES 16 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND OTHER INSTRUMENTS 16 OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS 16 DIVIDEND AND DIVIDEND POLICY 16 OUTSTANDING SHARES 17 DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES AND INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING 17 RISK FACTORS 17 QUALIFIED PERSON 17 1 | P a g e China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. The following Management Discussion and Analysis of financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A") is prepared as of November 14, 2019. It should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (referred to herein as "China Gold International", the "Company", "we" or "our" as the context may require) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. Unless the context otherwise provides, references in this MD&A to China Gold International or the Company refer to China Gold International and each of its subsidiaries collectively on a consolidated basis. The following discussion contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, which are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Readers should carefully consider all of the information set out in this MD&A, including the risks and uncertainties outlined further in the Company's Annual Information Form ("Annual Information Form" or "AIF") dated March 26, 2019 on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For further information on risks and other factors that could affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements and the result of operations of the Company, please refer to the sections titled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" and to discussions elsewhere within this MD&A. China Gold International's business, financial condition or results of operations could be materially and adversely affected by any of these risks. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements made herein, other than statements of historical fact relating to the Company, represent forward-looking information. In some cases, this forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplates", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to", "should" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information includes, among other things; China Gold International's production estimates, business strategies and capital expenditure plans; the development and expansion plans and schedules for the CSH Mine and the Jiama Mine; China Gold International's financial condition; the regulatory environment as well as the general industry outlook; general economic trends in China; and statements respecting anticipated business activities, planned expenditures, corporate strategies, participation in projects and financing, and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, both general and specific, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of China Gold International and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Some of the key assumptions include, among others, the absence of any material change in China Gold International's operations or in foreign exchange rates, the prevailing price of gold, copper and other non-ferrous metal products; the absence of lower-than-anticipated mineral recovery or other production problems; effective income and other tax rates and other assumptions underlying China Gold International's financial performance as stated in the Company's technical reports for its CSH Mine and Jiama Mine; China Gold International's ability to obtain regulatory confirmations and approvals on a timely basis; continuing positive labor relations; the absence of any material adverse effects as a result of political instability, terrorism, natural disasters, litigation or arbitration and adverse changes in government regulation; the availability and accessibility of financing to China Gold International; and the performance by counterparties of the terms and conditions of all contracts to which China Gold International and its subsidiaries are a party. The forward-looking information is also based on the assumption that none of the risk factors identified in this MD&A or in the AIF that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information actually occurs. Forward-looking information contained herein as of the date of this MD&A is based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management. There are a number of important risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described as forward-looking information. China Gold International disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates, opinions or assumptions, future events or results, or otherwise except to the extent required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking information in this MD&A is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. 2 | P a g e China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. THE COMPANY Overview China Gold International is a gold and base metal mining company based in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's main business involves the operation, acquisition, development and exploration of gold and base metal properties. The Company's principal mining operations are the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine ("CSH Mine" or "CSH"), located in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine ("Jiama Mine" or "Jiama"), located in Tibet, China. China Gold International holds a 96.5% interest in the CSH Mine, while its Chinese joint venture ("CJV") partner holds the remaining 3.5% interest. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Jiama Mine, which hosts a large scale copper-gold polymetallic deposit containing copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead and zinc metals. China Gold International's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKSE") under the symbol CGG and the stock code 2099, respectively. Additional information about the Company, including the Company's Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR at sedar.com as well as Hong Kong Exchange News at hkexnews.hk. Performance Highlights Three months ended September 30, 2019 Revenue increased by 17% to US$186.4 million from US$158.8 million for the same period in 2018.

Mine operating earnings decreased by 25% to US$26.3 million from US$35.1 million for the same period in 2018.

Net loss after tax decreased from US$4.6 million for the 2018 period to US$0.3 million for the same period in 2019.

Total gold production increased by 24% to 63,113 ounces from 50,860 ounces for the same period in 2018.

Total copper production increased by 11% to 18,347 tonnes (approximately 40.4 million pounds) from 16,515 tonnes (approximately 36.4 million pounds) for the same period in 2018. Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Revenue increased by 21% to US$495.1 million from US$407.6 million for the same period in 2018.

Mine operating earnings decreased by 37% to US$48.8 million from US$77.4 million for the same period in 2018.

Net loss after tax increased from US$2.2 million for the 2018 period to US$27.8 million for the same period in 2019.

Total gold production increased by 7% to 162,640 ounces from 151,502 ounces for the same period in 2018.

Total copper production increased by 32% to 49,306 tonnes (approximately 108.7 million pounds) from 37,313 tonnes (approximately 82.3 million pounds) for the same period in 2018. OUTLOOK Projected gold production of 210,000 ounces in 2019.

Projected copper production of 132 million pounds in 2019.

The Company will continue to leverage the technical and operating experience of the Company's substantial shareholder, China National Gold Group Corporation ("CNG"), to improve operations at its mines. In addition, the Company continues to focus its efforts on increasing production while minimizing costs at both mines.

To fulfill its growth strategy, the Company is continually working with CNG and other interested parties to identify potential international mining acquisition opportunities, namely projects outside of China. 3 | P a g e China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Selected Quarterly Financial Data Quarter ended 2019 2018 2017 (US$ in thousands except per share) 30-Sep 30-Jun 31-Mar 31-Dec 30-Sep 30-Jun 31-Mar 31-Dec Revenue 186,375 163,166 145,592 162,957 158,841 142,087 106,685 133,312 Cost of sales 160,094 155,876 130,324 129,693 123,743 106,294 100,131 87,621 Mine operating earnings 26,281 7,290 15,268 33,264 35,098 35,793 6,554 45,691 General and administrative expenses 11,762 9,532 13,495 16,701 12,666 12,674 9,383 15,116 Exploration and evaluation expenses 368 175 115 (4) 134 251 78 176 Research and development expenses 4,308 4,541 4,856 7,374 3,068 2,800 2,553 4,193 Income (Loss) from operations 9,843 (6,958) (3,198) 9,193 19,230 20,068 (5,460) 26,206 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (9,616) (7,414) 5,288 (1,677) (11,024) (7,580) 4,463 (492) Finance costs 10,560 11,482 10,088 11,224 10,909 11,214 11,128 5,748 Profit (loss) before income tax 2,380 (24,817) (7,137) (3,346) (998) 3,839 (465) 22,350 Income tax (credit) expense (2,701) (1,866) (2,563) (1,351) 3,591 3,449 (2,469) 2,394 Net (loss) profit (321) (22,951) (4,574) (1,995) (4,589) 390 2,004 19,956 Basic (loss) earnings per share (cents) (0.17) (5.79) (1.13) (0.49) (1.23) 0.05 0.45 4.91 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (cents) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Company's mining operations are impacted by the harsh winter conditions and as such, performance in the first quarter of the year is usually lower as compared with other quarters in the year. Selected Quarterly and Annual Production Data and Analysis CSH Mine Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gold sales (US$ million) 62.27 39.96 152.22 134.65 Realized average price (US$) of gold per ounce 1,509 1,197 1,381 1,278 Gold produced (ounces) 43,829 33,468 112,331 103,390 Gold sold (ounces) 41,330 33,374 110,189 105,334 Total production cost (US$ per ounce) 1,289 1,238 1,325 1,117 Cash production cost(1) (US$ per ounce) 820 805 838 724 Non-IFRS measure. See 'Non-IFRS measures' section of this MD&A Gold production at the CSH Mine increased by 31% to 43,829 ounces for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 33,468 ounces for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in gold production is attributed to higher volumes and higher grade of ore mined during the third quarter of 2019 as compared to 2018. The total production cost of gold for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased to US$1,289 per ounce compared to US$1,238 for the three month 2018 period. The cash production cost of gold for the three months ended September 30, 2019 slightly increased compared with the same period in 2018. 4 | P a g e China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. Jiama Mine Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Copper sales (US$ in millions) 88.28 87.17 234.27 197.81 Realized average price 1(US$) of copper per pound 2.18 2.11 after smelting fee discount 2.26 2.36 Copper produced (tonnes) 18,347 16,515 49,306 37,313 Copper produced (pounds) 40,447,290 36,409,235 108,700,290 82,262,054 Copper sold (tonnes) 18,711 17,384 50,136 36,617 Copper sold (pounds) 41,249,785 38,325,511 110,530,961 80,726,808 Gold produced (ounces) 19,284 17,392 50,309 48,112 Gold sold (ounces) 19,209 19,366 51,606 44,604 Silver produced (ounces) 1,012,415 993,286 2,833,166 2,224,824 Silver sold (ounces) 998,245 1,008,220 2,930,788 2,152,984 Total production cost 2 (US$) of copper per pound 2.92 2.50 3.05 3.08 Total production cost 2 (US$) of copper per pound after by-products credits 4 2.06 1.71 2.23 2.21 Cash production cost 4(US$) per pound of copper 2.29 1.90 2.38 2.32 Cash production cost 3 (US$) of copper per pound after by-products credits 4 1.43 1.11 1.56 1.44 A discount factor of 18.6% to 29.6% is applied to the copper benchmark price to compensate the refinery costs incurred by the buyers. The discount factor is higher if the grade of copper in copper concentrate is below 18%. The industry standard of copper content in copper concentrate is between 18-20%. Production costs include expenditures incurred at the mine sites for the activities related to production including mining, processing, mine site G&A and royalties etc. Non-IFRS measure. See 'Non-IFRS measures' section of this MD&A By-products credit refers to the sales of gold and silver contained in the copper concentrate during the corresponding period. During the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Jiama Mine produced 18,347 tonnes (approximately 40.4 million pounds) of copper, an increase of 11% compared with the three months ended September 30, 2018 (16,515 tonnes, or 36.4 million pounds). The increase in production is due to higher recovery rates of copper. During the three months ended September 30, 2019, both total production cost of copper per pound after by-products and cash production cost of copper per pound after by-product increased as compared to the same period in 2018 due to lower grades of ore from the open-pit mine. The Jiama Mine is currently developing its underground mine which is expected to produce higher grade ore, with anticipated completion by the end of 2021. Review of Quarterly Data Three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to three months ended September 30, 2018 Revenue of US$186.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 increased by US$27.6 million or 17%, from US$158.8 million for the same period in 2018. Revenue from the CSH Mine was US$62.4 million, an increase of US$22.4 million, compared to US$40.0 million for the same period in 2018. Realized average gold price increased by 26% from US$1,197/oz in Q3 2018 to US$1,509/oz in Q3 2019. Gold sold by the CSH Mine was 41,330 ounces (gold produced: 43,829 ounces), compared to 33,374 ounces (gold produced: 33,468 ounces) for the same period in 2018. Revenue from the Jiama Mine was US$124.0 million, an increase of US$5.1 million, compared to US$118.9 million for the same period in 2018. Total copper sold was 18,711 tonnes (41.2 million pounds) for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 8% from 17,384 tonnes (38.3 million pounds) for the same period in 2018. Cost of sales of US$160.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, an increase of US$36.4 million or 29% from US$123.7 million for the same period in 2018. Cost of sales as a percentage of revenue for the Company increased from 78% to 86% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019, respectively. Cost of sales was impacted by many production factors such as grade of ore, recovery rates, stripping ratio and etc. Refer to the sections below for details of production factors for each individual mine. 5 | P a g e China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. Mine operating earnings of US$26.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of 25%, or US$8.8 million, from US$35.1 million for the same period in 2018. Mine operating earnings as a percentage of revenue decreased from 22% to 14% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019, respectively. General and administrative expenses decreased by US$0.9 million, from US$12.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 to US$11.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease was due to the Company's implementation of an overall cost reduction program. Research and development expenses of US$4.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, increased from US$3.1 million for the comparative 2018 period. The increase in 2019 was due to the Company's R&D activities in relation to increasing recovery rates and optimizing processing and mining. Income from operations of US$9.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, decreased by US$9.4 million, from US$19.2 million for the same period in 2018. Finance costs of US$10.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, decreased by US$0.3 million compared to US$10.9 million for the same period in 2018. During the three months ended September 30, 2019, interest payments of US$86,000 (2018: nil) were capitalized for borrowing costs related to the Jiama Mine expansion. Foreign exchange loss of US$9.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, decreased from US$11.0 million for the same period in 2018. The loss was attributed to changes in the RMB/USD exchange rates and the revaluation of monetary items held in Chinese RMB. Interest and other income of US$1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, decreased from US$1.7 million for the same period in 2018. Gain on the recognition of other assets of US$11.2 million was recorded during the three months ended September 30, 2019 in relation to a cooperation agreement between the Group and a third-party real estate developer. Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement, the Group agreed to transfer the land use right for the development and the Developer agreed to compensate the Group by transferring a portion of one building and carparks. During the period, the Group derecognized the right-of-use assets, and recognized the right to receive the new premise. The project is still under development and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2020. Income tax expense of US$2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, decreased by US$0.9 million from US$3.6 million for the comparative period in 2018. During the current quarter, the Company had US$1.8 million of deferred tax expense compared to US$2.8 million for the same period in 2018. Net loss of US$0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, decreased by US$4.3 million from US$4.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to nine months ended September 30, 2018 Revenue of US$495.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased by US$87.5 million or 21%, from US$407.6 million for the same period in 2018. Revenue from the CSH Mine was US$152.2 million, an increase of US$17.5 million, compared to US$134.7 million for the same period in 2018. Gold sold by the CSH Mine was 110,189 ounces (gold produced: 112,331 ounces), compared to 105,344 ounces (gold produced: 103,390 ounces) for the same period in 2018. Revenue from the Jiama Mine was US$342.9 million, an increase of US$70.0 million, compared to US$272.9 million for the same period in 2018. Total copper sold was 50,136 tonnes (110.5 million pounds) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 37% from 36,617 tonnes (80.7 million pounds) for the same period in 2018. Cost of sales of US$446.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of US$116.1 million or 35% from US$330.2 million for the same period in 2018. The overall increase was primarily attributed to a 39% increase in cost of sales for the Jiama Mine which related to the 32% increase in copper production volumes. Cost of sales for the CSH Mine increased by approximately 28% in 2019 due to lower grades of ore mined and increased amortization of mine development costs. Cost of sales as a percentage of revenue for the Company increased from 81% to 90% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019, respectively. Cost of sales was impacted by many production factors such as grade of ore, recovery rates, stripping ratio and etc. Refer to the sections below for details of production factors for each individual mine. 6 | P a g e China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. Mine operating earnings of US$48.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of 37%, or US$28.6 million, from US$77.4 million for the same period in 2018. Mine operating earnings as a percentage of revenue decreased from 19% to 10% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019, respectively. General and administrative expenses increased by US$0.1 million, from US34.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 to US$34.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Research and development expenses of US$13.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, increased from US$8.4 million for the comparative 2018 period. The increase in 2019 was due to the Company's R&D programs related to optimization of mining and mineral processing. Loss from operations of US$0.3 million for the nine months ended September 30 2019, decreased by US$34.1 million, compared to an income of US$33.8 million for the same period in 2018. Finance costs of US$32.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, decreased by US$1.2 million compared to US$33.3 million for the same period in 2018. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, interest payments of US$0.5 million (2018: nil) were capitalized for borrowing costs related to the Jiama Mine expansion. Foreign exchange loss of US$11.7 million for the nine months ended in September 30, 2019, decreased from US$14.1 million for the same period in 2018. The loss was attributed to changes in the RMB/USD exchange rates and the revaluation of monetary items held in Chinese RMB. Interest and other income of US$3.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 decreased from US$15.9 million for the same period in 2018. The 2018 amount was primarily attributed to the sales of low grade product from the Jiama Mine. Gain on the recognition of other assets of US$11.2 million was recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 in relation to a cooperation agreement between the Group and a third-party real estate developer. Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement, the Group agreed to transfer the land use right for the development and the Developer agreed to compensate the Group by transferring a portion of one building and carparks. During the period, the Group derecognized the right-of-use assets, and recognized the right to receive the new premise. The project is still under development and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2020. Income tax credit of US$1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to an income tax expense of US$4.6 million for the same period in 2018. During the current nine month period, the Company had US$2.6 million of deferred tax credit compared to US$3.6 million of deferred tax expense for the same period in 2018. Net loss of US$27.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, increased by US$25.6 million from US$2.2 million for the comparative 2018 period. NON-IFRS MEASURES The cash cost of production is a measure that is not in accordance with IFRS. The Company has included cash production cost per ounce gold data to supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance, operating results or financial condition prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company has included cash production cost per ounce data because it understands that certain investors use this information to determine the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash flow. The measure is not necessarily indicative of operating results, cash flow from operations, or financial condition as determined under IFRS. Cash production costs are determined in accordance with the Gold Institute's Production Cost Standard. Although the Gold Institute ceased operations in 2002, the Company believes that the Gold Institute's Production Cost Standard continues to represent the market accepted standard for reporting cash cost of production. However, different issuers may apply slight deviations to the standard so the cash production costs disclosed by the Company may not be directly comparable to other issuers. 7 | P a g e China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. The following tables provide a reconciliation of cost of sales to the cash costs of production in total dollars and in dollars per gold ounce for the CSH Mine or per copper pound for the Jiama Mine: CSH Mine (Gold) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Per Per ounce US$ Per ounce US$ Per ounce ounce Total Cost of sales 53,256,458 1,289 41,314,821 1,238 146,038,5071 1,325 117,671,812 1,117 Adjustment - Depreciation & (19,370,586) (469) (53,707,501) (487) depletion (14,432,598) (433) (41,409,728) (393) Total cash production 33,885,872 820 92,331,006 838 costs 26,882,223 805 76,262,084 724 1 Inventory write down of US$4.3 million was provided in total cost of sales for the nine months ended September 2019, which is excluded from this figure. Jiama Mine (Copper with by-products credits) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$ US$ Per US$ Per US$ US$ Pound US$ Per Pound US$ Pound US$ Per Pound Total Cost of sales 106,838,119 2.59 82,428,160 2.15 296,063,235 2.68 212,495,789 2.63 General and administrative 9,287,870 0.23 27,706,304 0.25 expenses 10,262,257 0.27 27,873,425 0.35 Research and development 4,307,856 0.10 13,704,766 0.12 expenses 3,067,678 0.08 8,420,892 0.10 Total production cost 120,433,845 2.92 95,758,095 2.50 337,474,305 3.05 248,790,106 3.08 Adjustment - Depreciation (18,130,327) (0.44) (53,109,947) (0.48) & depletion (16,254,777) (0.42) (46,288,240) (0.57) Adjustment - Amortization (7,705,197) (0.19) (6,843,680) (0.18) (21,183,494) (0.19) (15,434,544) (0.19) of intangible assets Total cash production costs 94,598,321 2.29 72,659,638 1.90 263,180,864 2.38 187,067,322 2.32 By-products credits (35,522,804) (0.86) (30,290,195) (0.79) (90,633,404) (0.82) (70,763,114) (0.88) Total cash production costs 59,075,517 1.43 172,547,460 1.56 after by-products credits 42,369,443 1.11 116,304,208 1.44 The adjustments above include depreciation and depletion, amortization of intangible assets, and selling expenses included in total production costs. 8 | P a g e China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. The following table provides a breakdown of on-site production costs used to calculate cost of goods sold based on production volumes for the period. Onsite productions costs are also used to calculate unit cost information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018: CSH Mine Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$ US$ US$ US$ Mining ore cost 6,447,230 2,304,707 17,750,194 9,956,964 F Mining waste cost 12,588,015 8,670,723 36,027,994 37,583,071 G Other mining costs 256,109 419,233 1,190,588 1,749,828 H Process Cost - reagents 6,094,707 4,779,735 15,214,531 14,395,940 J Other process costs 1,530,385 1,599,066 5,291,687 5,620,895 K Process cost - crusher 1,945,656 1,210,568 5,254,665 4,672,480 L General and administrative expenses 2,543,639 1,868,758 5,368,151 5,034,376 Cash Operating cost 31,405,741 20,852,790 86,097,810 79,013,554 Mining and resource tax 2,208,300 1,378,423 5,354,315 4,624,828 Other fees and taxes 1,508,068 1,477,185 2,819,713 3,443,705 Total Cash cost 35,122,109 23,708,398 94,271,838 87,082,087 Depreciation - Operations 5,743,150 5,261,308 18,856,560 16,563,951 Amortization - Mine development 14,342,433 7,401,382 35,979,893 30,720,956 Total Onsite production cost 55,207,692 36,371,088 149,108,291 134,366,994 T Inventory write-down - - 4,300,000 - U V Ratio of Inventory (production cost) transfer to 96% 98% cost of goods sold 114% 88% Total Cost of Sales 53,256,458 41,314,821 150,230,877 117,671,812 =(T* V)+U The following table provides certain unit cost information on a cost of production per tonne of ore processed (non-IFRS) basis for the CSH Mine for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018: CSH Mine Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$ US$ US$ US$ Ore mined and placed on pad (tonnes) 4,031,723 1,959,973 10,923,636 7,058,982 A Average grade of ore (grams per tonne) 0.58 0.43 0.54 0.55 B Recoverable gold (ounces) 44,203 15,611 113,988 73,053 C Ending gold inventory (ounces) 171,938 178,553 171,938 178,553 D Waste rock removed (tonnes) 18,534,202 19,910,536 47,991,678 48,340,340 E Mining cost US$ 6,447,230 2,304,707 17,750,194 9,956,964 F Waste cost US$ 12,588,015 8,670,723 36,027,994 37,583,071 G Other mining costs US$ 256,109 419,233 1,190,588 1,749,828 H Total mining costs US$ 19,291,354 11,394,663 54,968,776 49,289,863 I Process Cost - reagents US$ 6,094,707 4,779,735 15,214,531 14,395,940 J Other process costs US$ 3,476,041 2,809,634 10,546,352 10,293,375 K Total process cost US$ 9,570,748 7,589,369 25,760,883 24,689,315 L Cost of mining per tonne of ore 1.60 1.18 1.62 1.41 = F/A = G/A Cost of mining waste per tonne of ore 3.12 4.42 3.30 5.32 Other mining costs per tonne of ore 0.06 0.21 0.11 0.25 = H/A Total mining costs per tonne of ore 4.78 5.81 5.03 6.98 Cost of reagents per tonne of ore 1.51 2.44 1.39 2.04 = J/A Other processing costs per tonne of ore 0.86 1.43 0.97 1.46 = K/A Total processing cost per tonne of ore 2.37 3.87 2.36 3.50 9 | P a g e China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. MINERAL PROPERTIES The CSH Mine The CSH Mine is located in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China (Inner Mongolia). The property hosts two low-grade, near surface gold deposits, along with other mineralized prospects. The main deposit is called the Northeast Zone (the "Northeast Zone"), while the second, smaller deposit is called the Southwest Zone (the "Southwest Zone"). The CSH Mine is owned and operated by Inner Mongolia Pacific Mining Co. Limited, a Chinese Joint Venture in which the Company holds a 96.5% interest and Ningxia Nuclear Industry Geological Exploration Institution holds the remaining 3.5%. The CSH Mine has two open-pit mining operations and has a mining and processing capacity of 60,000 tpd. Production Update CSH Mine Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Ore mined and placed on pad (tonnes) 4,031,723 1,959,973 10,923,636 7,058,982 Average ore grade (g/t) 0.58 0.43 0.54 0.55 Recoverable gold (ounces) 44,203 15,611 113,988 73,053 Ending ore inventory (ounces) 171,938 178,553 171,938 178,553 Waste rock removed (tonnes) 18,534,202 19,910,536 47,994,678 48,340,340 For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the total amount of ore placed on the leach pad was 4.0 million tonnes, with total contained gold of 44,203 ounces (1,375 kilograms). The overall accumulative project-to-date gold recovery rate has slightly increased to approximately 54.28% at the end of September 2019 from 54.19% at the end of June 2019. Of which, gold recovery from the phase I heap is 59.77% and; gold recovery from the Phase II heap is 47.41% at September 30, 2019. In the second half of 2017, there were a series of wall failures on one side of the north-east pit at the CSH Mine which led to short term interruptions of mining activities. The Company curtailed production in certain areas of the pit while it conducted studies to address the slope stability issues and remediation plans for the long term mine plan, which included optimization studies for pit limit, haul road design and mining production schedule for the new pit slope angle. Based on the finalized studies, the Company has adopted an updated pit design for the north-east pit in accordance with the pit limit optimization study carried out by Changchun Gold Design Institute based on the amended ultimate pit limit slopes. The new pit design is conducted based on the Mineral Reserves estimate for the CSH Mine reported as of December 31, 2018. Accordingly, the life of mine updated production schedule is seven years. Exploration CSH conducted a research project based on the geological exploration results completed in the recent years, with regional geological mapping of 30 km2, geological investigations of 129 km, aeromagnetic survey of 78 km2, as well as 1,200 samples / 6 km of geochemical survey, 11,307 +/-m of cores from 42 drill holes, detailed logging of 9,373+/-m of cores from 28 drill holes and infrared spectral alteration analysis Mineral Resource Update CSH Mine Resources by category, Northeast and Southwest pits combined at December 31, 2018 under NI 43-101: Metal Type Quantity Mt Au g/t Au t Au Moz Measured 12.34 0.62 7.60 0.24 Indicated 124.12 0.62 76.63 2.46 M+I 136.46 0.62 84.24 2.71 Inferred 80.36 0.52 41.51 1.33 10 | P a g e China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. Mineral Reserves Update CSH Mine Reserves by category, Northeast and Southwest pits combined at December 31, 2018 under NI 43-101: Metal Type Quantity Mt Au g/t Au t Au Moz Proven 10.59 0.63 6.72 0.22 Probable 66.49 0.65 43.23 1.39 Total 77.08 0.65 49.96 1.61 The Jiama Mine The Company acquired the Jiama Mine on December 1, 2010. Jiama is a large copper-gold polymetallic deposit containing copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and other metals located in the Gandise metallogenic belt in Tibet Autonomous Region of China. The Jiama Mine has both underground mining and open-pit mining operations. Phase I of the Jiama Mine commenced mining operations in the latter half of 2010 and reached its design capacity of 6,000 tpd in early 2011. Phase II of the Jiama Mine commenced mining operations in 2018 with 44,000 tpd design capacity. Production Update Jiama Mine Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Ore processed (tonnes) 3,932,431 3,372,400 10,169,419 7,204,141 Average copper ore grade (%) 0.58 0.68 0.62 0.71 Copper recovery rate (%) 80 72 78 73 Average gold ore grade (g/t) 0.26 0.30 0.27 0.39 Gold recovery rate (%) 59 54 56 53 Average silver ore grade (g/t) 16.26 15.39 16.67 17.21 Silver recovery rate (%) 49 60 52 56 According to the mining plan for the Phase II expansion, the Jiama Mine began to produce low grade ore from the open pit mine. As a result, the Company expected the average ore grade to be lower than previous years which used higher grade ore from underground mining only. Production cost was also expected to be higher since the commencement of commercial production of Phase II due to the lower grade of ore and lower recovery rates. During 2019, average metal recovery rates began to improve and were higher compared to 2018, as the ratio of oxide ore from the open pit has gradually decreased. Exploration In 2019, the Company initiated a large-scale exploration project for targeted resources and serving to production. The project includes surface drill of 33,390 +/-m, 25 drills, 500 +/- m of 1 hydrogeological drill and 800 +/- m of 2 engineering geological drills. During the third quarter of 2019, surface drill of 18,215.63 +/-m, 20 drills were completed, totaling 59.96% of the annual program. 11 | P a g e China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. Mineral Resources Estimate An NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate was independently completed by Mining One Pty Ltd. in November 2013, based on information collected up to November 12, 2012. The drilling programs subsequent to November 2012, including an extensive drill program conducted in 2013, will be included in future updates of the Mineral Resources and Reserves. Mining One Pty Ltd. noted that gold and silver mineralization within the ore body had a significantly higher spatial variability than the other elements. This classification takes into account the proposed large scale mining techniques where Au and Ag will only be credits to the overall products from the operations. Mining One Pty Ltd has assumed that Au and Ag will not be assigned a single cut-off grade for a selected mining block and will be mined in conjunction with the other elements. Jiama Project - Cu, Mo, Pb, Zn ,Au, and Ag Mineral Resources under NI 43-101 Reported at a 0.3% Cu Equivalent Cut off grade*, as of December 31, 2018 Quantity Cu Metal Mo Metal Pb Metal Zn Metal Class Mt Cu % Mo % Pb % Zn % Au g/t Ag g/t (kt) (kt) (kt) (kt) Au Moz Ag Moz Measured 94.9 0.39 0.04 0.04 0.02 0.08 5.44 371 34.2 41.8 22.4 0.245 16.595 Indicated 1,369.1 0.41 0.03 0.05 0.03 0.11 5.93 5,590 463 732 460 4.762 261.145 M+I 1,463.9 0.41 0.03 0.05 0.03 0.11 5.90 5,961 497.4 773.7 482.4 5.008 277.740 Inferred 406.1 0.30 0.00 0.10 0.00 0.10 5.1 1,247 123 311 175 1.3 66.9 Note: Figures reported are rounded which may result in small tabulation errors. The Copper Equivalent basis for the reporting of resources has been compiled on the following basis: CuEq Grade: = (Ag Grade * Ag Price + Au Grade * Au Price + Cu Grade * Cu Price + Pb Grade * Pb Price + Zn Grade * Zn Price + Mo Grade * Mo Price) / Copper Price Mineral Reserves Estimate A Mineral Reserve estimate, dated November 20, 2013, has been independently verified by Mining One Pty Ltd. in accordance with the CIM Definitions Standards under NI 43-101. Jiama Project Statement of NI 43-101 Mineral Reserve Estimate as of December 31, 2018 Quantity Cu Metal Mo Metal Pb Metal Zn Metal Class Mt Cu % Mo % Pb % Zn % Au g/t Ag g/t (kt) (kt) (kt) (kt) Au Moz Ag Moz Proven 20.8 0.61 0.05 0.05 0.03 0.21 8.99 126.4 9.5 10.3 6.9 0.140 6.026 Probable 398.4 0.56 0.03 0.13 0.08 0.18 11.21 2,427.9 128.2 548.2 317.3 2.285 143.574 P+P 419.2 0.61 0.03 0.13 0.08 0.18 11.10 2,554.3 137.8 558.5 324.2 2.425 149.600 Notes: All Mineral Reserves have been estimated in accordance with the JORC code and have been reconciled to CIM standards as prescribed by the NI 43-101. Mineral Reserves were estimated using the following mining and economic factors: Open Pits: 5% dilution factor and 95% recovery were applied to the mining method; an overall slope angles of 43 degrees; a copper price of US$ 2.9/lbs; an overall processing recovery of 88 - 90% for copper Underground: 10% dilution added to all Sub-Level Open Stoping; Stope recovery is 87% for Sub-Level Open Stoping; An overall processing recovery of 88 - 90% for copper. 3. The cut-off grade for Mineral Reserves has been estimated at copper equivalent grades of 0.3% Cu (NSR) for the open pits and 0.45% Cu (NSR) for the underground mine. 12 | P a g e China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES The Company operates in a capital intensive industry. The Company's liquidity requirements arise principally from the need for financing the expansion of its mining and mineral processing operations, exploration activities and acquisition of exploration and mining rights. The Company's principal sources of funds have been proceeds from borrowing from commercial banks in China, equity financings, and cash generated from operations. The Company's liquidity primarily depends on its ability to generate cash flow from its operations and to obtain external financing to meet its debt obligations as they become due, as well as the Company's future operating and capital expenditure requirements. At September 30, 2019, the Company had an accumulated surplus of US$199.4 million, working deficit of US$389.8 million and borrowings of US$1,205.2 million. The Company's cash balance at September 30, 2019 was US$192.5 million. Management believes that its forecast operating cash flows are sufficient to cover the next twelve months of the Company's operations including its planned capital expenditures and current debt repayments. The Company's borrowings are comprised of US$502.6 million of 3.25% unsecured bonds maturing on July 6, 2020, which are included in the current portion of borrowings, and US$56.5 million of short term debt facilities with interest rates ranging from 2.75% to 4.51% per annum arranged through various banks in China. In addition, on November 3, 2015, the Company entered into a Loan Facility agreement with a syndicate of banks, led by Bank of China. The lenders agreed to lend an aggregate principle amount of RMB 3.98 billion, approximately US$613 million with the interest rate of 2.83% per annum currently. The People's Bank of China Lhasa Center Branch's interest rate serves as a benchmark for the interest on the drawdowns. The bank's interest rate is then discounted by 7 basis points (or 0.07%) to calculate the interest on the drawdowns. The proceeds from the Loan Facility are to be used for the development of the Jiama Mine. The loan is secured by the mining rights for the Jiama Mine. As of September 30, 2019 the Company has drawdown RMB3.645 billion, approximately US$515.3 million under the Loan Facility. The Company believes that the availability of debt financing in China at favorable rates will continue for the foreseeable future. The Company is currently assessing various strategic alternatives for the repayment of its 3.5% unsecured bonds maturing on July 6, 2020. As part of this assessment, the Company is planning on engaging an underwriter and is pursuing a new bond issuance while also at the same time reviewing other financing options. The Company continues to review and assess its assets for impairment as part of its financial reporting processes. To date, the assessment carried out by the Company support the carrying values of the Company's assets and no impairment has been required. However, the management of the Company continues to evaluate key assumptions on estimates and management judgements in order to determine the recoverable amount of the CSH Mine and the Jiama Mine. Cash flows The following table sets out selected cash flow data from the Company's consolidated cash flow statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018. Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Net cash from operating activities 64,368 53,557 127,906 109,646 Net cash (used in) investing activities (44,785) (48,230) (91,393) (68,279) Net cash (used in) from financing activities (20) 31,257 19,702 (2,027) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 19,563 36,584 56,215 39,340 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on (2,295) (1,685) (1,698) (3,133) cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of 175,245 148,626 137,996 147,318 period Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 192,513 183,525 192,513 183,525 13 | P a g e China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. Operating cash flow For the three months ended September 30, 2019, net cash inflow from operating activities was US$64.4 million which is primarily attributable to (i) depreciation and depletion of US$39.2 million (ii) increase in accounts payable of US$35.9 million (iii) decrease in accounts receivables of US$13.7 million and (iv) finance cost of US$10.6 million, partially offset by (i) decrease in contract liabilities of US$30.9 million and (ii) interest paid of US$13.8 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net cash inflow from operating activities was US$127.9 million which is primarily attributable to (i) depreciation and depletion of US$109.1 million (ii) finance cost of US$32.1 million (iii) amortization of mining rights of US$23.6 million and (iv) increase of accounts payable of US$11.3 million, partially offset by (i) loss before income tax of US$29.6 million and (ii) interest paid of US$34.1 million. Investing cash flow For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the net cash outflow from investing activities was US$44.8 million which is primarily attributable to (i) payment for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment of US$36.7 million and (ii) placement of restricted cash balances of US$10.6 million, partially offset by release of restricted bank balance of US$2.1 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the net cash outflow from investing activities was US$91.4 million which is primarily attributable to (i) payment for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment of US$92.8 million, (ii) placement of restricted cash balances of US$18.0 million, partially offset by release of restricted bank balance of US$18.3 million. Financing cash flow For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the net cash inflow from financing activities was US$20,000 which is primarily attributable to payment for lease of US$20,000. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the net cash inflow from financing activities was US$19.7 million which is primarily attributable to proceeds from borrowings of US$81.2 million offset by repayment of borrowings of US$61.3 million. Expenditures Incurred For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company incurred mining costs of US$79.7 million, mineral processing costs of US$100.4 million and transportation costs of US$7.3 million. Gearing ratio Gearing ratio is defined as the ratio of consolidated total debt to consolidated total equity. As at September 30, 2019, the Company's total debt was US$1,205 million and the total equity was US$1,449 million. The Company's gearing ratio was therefore 0.83 as at September 30, 2019 and 0.84 as at June 30, 2019. Restrictive covenants The Company is subject to various customary conditions and covenants under the terms of its financing agreements. Under a Loan Facility agreement entered on November 3, 2015 between the Company and a syndicated of banks, led by Bank of China pursuant to which the banks agreed to lend to Tibet Huatailong, the Company's subsidiary, the aggregate principle amount of RMB 3.98 billion (approximately US$613 million), the debt to assets ratio of Tibet Huatailong should be less than 75% during the term of the agreement. SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS, ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES. ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES, AND FUTURE PLAN FOR MATERIAL INVESTMENTS OF CAPITAL ASSETS Other than as disclosed elsewhere in this MD&A or in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, there were no significant investments held by the Company, nor were there any material acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Other than as disclosed in this MD&A, there was no plan authorized by the Board for other material investments or additions of capital assets at the date of this MD&A. 14 | P a g e China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. CHARGE ON ASSETS Other than as disclosed elsewhere in this MD&A and annual consolidated financial statements, none of the Group's assets were pledged as at September 30, 2019. EXPOSURE TO FLUCTUATIONS IN EXCHANGE RATES AND RELATED HEDGES The Company is exposed to the financial risk related to the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for the monetary assets and liabilities denominated in the currencies other than the functional currencies to which they relate. The Company has not hedged its exposure to currency fluctuation. However, the Management monitors foreign exchange exposure and will consider hedging significant foreign currency exposure should the need arise. Refer to Note 32, Financial Instruments, in the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Commitments and contingencies include principal payments on the Company's bank loans and syndicated loan facility, material future aggregate minimum operating lease payments required under operating leases and capital commitments in respect of the future acquisition of property, plant and equipment and construction for both the CSH Mine and the Jiama Mine. The Company has leased certain properties in China and Canada, which are all under operating lease arrangements and are negotiated for terms of between one and seventeen years. The Company is required to pay a fixed rental amount under the terms of these leases. The Company's capital commitments relate primarily to the payments for purchase of equipment and machinery for both mines and payments to third-party contractors for the provision of mining and exploration engineering work and mine construction work for both mines. The Company has entered into contracts that prescribe such capital commitments; however, liabilities relating to them have not yet been incurred. Refer to Note 33, Commitments and Contingencies, in the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. On July 7, 2017, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Skyland Mining (BVI) Limited, issued bonds on the HKSE, denominated U.S. dollar, with an aggregate principal amount of US$500 million. The Bonds were issued at a price of 99.663%, bearing a coupon of 3.25% per annum with a maturity date of July 6, 2020. Interest is payable in semi-annual installments on January 6 and July 6 of each year. The following table outlines payments for commitments for the periods indicated: Within Within Total One year Two to five years Over 5 years US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Principal repayment of bank loans 702,682 56,554 355,582 290,546 Repayment of bonds including interest 502,555 502,555 - - Total 1,205,237 559,109 355,582 290,546 In addition to the table set forth above, the Company has entered into service agreements with third-party contractors such as China Railway for the provision of mining and exploration engineering work and mine construction work for the CSH Mine. The fees for such work performed and to be performed each year varies depending on the amount of work performed. The Company has similar agreements with third party contractors for the Jiama Mine. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS CNG owned 39.3 percent of the outstanding common shares of the Company as at September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018. The Company had major related party transactions with the following companies related by way of shareholders and shareholder in common: The Company's subsidiary, Inner Mongolia Pacific is a party to a non-exclusive contract for the purchase and sale of doré with CNG (the "Dore Sales Contract") pursuant to which Inner Mongolia Pacific sells gold doré bars to CNG. The pricing is based on the monthly average price of gold ingot as quoted on the Shanghai Gold Exchange and the daily average price of silver as quoted on the Shanghai Huatong Platinum & Silver Exchange prevailing at the time of each relevant purchase order during the contract period. The Dore Sales Contract has been in effect since October 24, 2008 and has been renewed for a current term that commenced on January 1, 2018 and expires on December 31, 2020, which renewal was approved by the Company's shareholders on June 28, 2017. 15 | P a g e China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. Revenue from sales of gold doré bars to CNG of US$152.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased from US$134.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The Company is also a party to a Product and Service Framework Agreement with CNG, pursuant to which CNG provides construction, procurement and equipment financing services to the Company and also purchases the copper concentrates produced at the Jiama Mine. The quantity of copper concentrates, pricing terms and payment terms may be established from time to time by the parties with reference to the pricing principles for connected transactions set out under the Product and Service Framework Agreement. On June 28, 2017, the Supplemental Product and Service Framework Agreement was approved and extended to expire on December 31, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, revenue from sales of copper concentrate and other products to CNG was US$68.2 million, compared to US$116.5 million for the same period in 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, construction services of US$6.9 million were provided to the Company by subsidiaries of CNG (US$10.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018). In addition to the aforementioned major related party transactions, the Company also obtains additional services from related parties in its normal course of business, including a Deposit Services Agreement and Loan Agreement entered into on March 25, 2019 among the Company and China Gold Finance. PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS The Board of Directors has given the Company approval to conduct reviews of a number of projects that may qualify as acquisition targets through joint venture, merger and/or outright acquisitions. The Group did not have any material acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries and associated companies in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The Company continues to review possible acquisition targets. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES In the process of applying the Company's accounting policies, the Directors of the Company have identified accounting judgments and key sources of estimation uncertainty that have a significant effect on the amounts recognized in the audited annual consolidated financial statements. Key assumptions concerning the future and other key sources of estimation uncertainty at the end of each reporting period that have a risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next twelve months are described in Note 4 of the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES A summary of new and revised IFRS standards and interpretations are outlined in Note 2 of the audited annual consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2018. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND OTHER INSTRUMENTS The Company holds a number of financial instruments, the most significant of which are equity securities, accounts receivables, accounts payables, cash and loans. The financial instruments are recorded at either fair values or amortized amount on the balance sheet. The Company did not have any financial derivatives or outstanding hedging contracts as at September 30, 2019. OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS As at September 30, 2019, the Company had not entered into any off-balance sheet arrangements. DIVIDEND AND DIVIDEND POLICY The Company has not paid any dividends since incorporation and does not currently have a fixed dividend policy. The Board of Directors will determine any future dividend policy on the basis of, among others things, the results of operations, cash flows and financial conditions, operating and capital requirements, the rules promulgated by the regulators affecting dividends in both Canada and Hong Kong and at both the TSX and HKSE, and the amount of distributable profits and other relevant factors. Subject to the British Columbia Business Corporations Act, the Directors may from time to time declare and authorize payment of such dividends as they may deem advisable, including the amount thereof and the time and method of payment provided that the record date for the purpose of determining shareholders entitled to receive payment of the dividend must not precede the date on which the dividend is to be paid by more than two months. 16 | P a g e China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. A dividend may be paid wholly or partly by the distribution of cash, specific assets or of fully paid shares or of bonds, debentures or other securities of the Company, or in any one or more of those ways. No dividend may be declared or paid in money or assets if there are reasonable grounds for believing that the Company is insolvent or the payment of the dividend would render the Company insolvent. OUTSTANDING SHARES As of September 30, 2019 the Company had 396,413,753 common shares issued and outstanding. DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES AND INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING Management is responsible for the design of disclosure controls and procedures ("DC&P") and the design of internal control over financial reporting ("ICFR") to provide reasonable assurance that material information relating to the Company, including its consolidated subsidiaries, is made known to the Company's certifying officers. The Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer have each evaluated the Company's DC&P and ICFR as of September 30, 2019 and, in accordance with the requirements established under Canadian National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual and Interim Filings, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer have concluded that these controls and procedures were effective as of September 30, 2019, and provide reasonable assurance that material information relating to the Company is made known to them by others within the Company and that the information required to be disclosed in reports that are filed or submitted under Canadian securities legislation are recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time period specified in those rules. The Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer have used the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) 2013 framework to evaluate the Company's ICFR as of September 30, 2019 and have concluded that these controls and procedures were effective as of September 30, 2019 and provide reasonable assurance that financial information is recorded, processed, summarized and reported in a timely manner. Management is required to apply its judgment in evaluating the cost-benefit relationship of possible controls and procedures. The result of the inherent limitations in all control systems means design of controls cannot provide absolute assurance that all control issues and instances of fraud will be detected. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, there were no changes in the Company's DC&P or ICFR that materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, the Company's internal control over financial reporting. RISK FACTORS There are certain risks involved in the Company's operations, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Aside from risks relating to business and industry, the Company's principal operations are located within the People's Republic of China and are governed by a legal and regulatory environment that in some respects differs from that which prevails in other countries. Readers of this MD&A should give careful consideration to the information included in this document and the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements and related notes. Significant risk factors for the Company are metal prices, government regulations, foreign operations, environmental compliance, the ability to obtain additional financing, risk relating to recent acquisitions, dependence on management, title to the Company's mineral properties, and litigation. China Gold International's business, financial condition or results of operations could be materially and adversely affected by any of these risks. For details of risk factors, please refer to the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements, and Annual Information Form filed from time to time on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. QUALIFIED PERSON Disclosure of scientific or technical information in this MD&A was approved by Mr. Zhongxin Guo, P.Eng. the Company's Chief Engineer and a Qualified Person ("QP") for the purposes of NI 43-101. November 14, 2019 17 | P a g e China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. (incorporated in British Columbia, Canada with limited liability) Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 CONTENTS PAGE(S) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1 & 2 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 3 & 4 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 5 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 6 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 7 - 24 CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (unaudited) NOTES Revenues3 Cost of sales Mine operating earnings Expenses General and administrative expenses 4 Exploration and evaluation expenditure Research and development costs Income (loss) from operations Other (expenses) income Foreign exchange loss, net Gain on recognition of other assets Interest and other income Finance costs 5 Profit (loss) before income tax Income tax (expense) credit 6 Loss for the period Other comprehensive (expenses) income for the period Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Fair value gain (loss) on investment in an equity security Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange difference arising on translation of foreign operation Total comprehensive expenses for the period (Loss) profit for the period attributable to Non-controlling interests Owners of the Company Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 186,375 158,841 495,133 407,613 (160,094) (123,743) (446,294) (330,168) ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 26,281 35,098 48,839 77,445 ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ (11,762) (12,666) (34,789) (34,723) (368) (134) (658) (463) (4,308) (3,068) (13,705) (8,421) ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ (16,438) (15,868) (49,152) (43,607) ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 9,843 19,230 (313) 33,838 ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ (9,616) (11,024) (11,742) (14,141) 11,245 - 11,245 - 1,468 1,705 3,366 15,930 (10,560) (10,909) (32,130) (33,251) ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ (7,463) (20,228) (29,261) (31,462) ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 2,380 (998) (29,574) 2,376 (2,701) (3,591) 1,728 (4,571) ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ (321) (4,589) (27,846) (2,195) ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 488 (2,735) (3,617) (1,829) (8,454) (9,734) (8,871) (14,602) ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ (8,287) (17,058) (40,334) (18,626) ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 342 290 236 716 (663) (4,879) (28,082) (2,911) ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ (321) (4,589) (27,846) (2,195) ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ - 1 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, NOTES 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Total comprehensive (expenses) income for the period attributable to Non-controlling interests 340 295 238 725 Owners of the Company (8,627) (17,353) (40,572) (19,351) ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ (8,287) (17,058) (40,334) (18,626) ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ Loss per share - Basic (US cents) 7 (0.17) (1.23) (7.08) (0.73) ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ Weighted average number of common shares - Basic 7 396,413,753 396,413,753 396,413,753 396,413,753 ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ - 2 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (unaudited) September 30, December 31, NOTES 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Current assets (audited) Cash and cash equivalents 192,513 137,996 Restricted bank balance 15,358 16,100 Trade and other receivables 8 12,192 23,303 Prepaid expenses and deposits 6,309 4,107 Prepaid lease payments - 446 Inventories 9 271,718 282,958 _________ _________ 498,090 464,910 _________ _________ Non-current assets Prepaid expense and deposits 25,799 30,813 Right-of-use assets 13,329 - Prepaid lease payments - 14,515 Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 15 14,603 20,230 Property, plant and equipment 10 1,696,667 1,765,360 Mining rights 10 905,161 920,067 Other non-current asset 11 11,830 - _________ _________ 2,667,389 2,750,985 _________ _________ Total assets 3,165,479 3,215,895 _________ _________ Current liabilities Accounts and other payables and accrued expenses 12 292,771 292,013 Contract liabilities 2,556 4,593 Borrowings 13 559,109 123,921 Entrusted loan payable 28,277 - Lease liabilities 40 - Tax liabilities 5,127 5,074 _________ _________ 887,880 425,601 _________ _________ Net current (liabilities) assets (389,790) 39,309 _________ _________ Total assets less current liabilities 2,277,599 2,790,294 _________ _________ - 3 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. September 30, NOTE 2019 US$'000 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 13 646,128 Deferred tax liabilities 120,320 Deferred income 3,085 Entrusted loan payable - Environmental rehabilitation 59,327 _________ 828,860 _________ Total liabilities 1,716,740 _________ Owners' equity Share capital 14 1,229,061 Reserves 5,417 Retained profits 199,383 _________ 1,433,861 Non-controlling interests 14,878 _________ Total owners' equity 1,448,739 _________ Total liabilities and owners' equity 3,165,479 _________ December 31, 2018 US$'000 (audited) 1,086,237 122,732 3,478 29,140 59,469 _________ 1,301,056 _________ 1,726,657 _________ 1,229,061 15,570 229,802 _________ 1,474,433 14,805 _________ 1,489,238 _________ 3,215,895 _________ The condensed consolidated financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on November 14, 2019 and are signed on its behalf by: (Signed by) Xin Song (Signed by) Liangyou Jiang ______________________________ ______________________________ Xin Song Liangyou Jiang Director Director - 4 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (unaudited) Attributable to owners of the Company Non- Total Investment Number Share Equity revaluation Exchange Statutory Retained controlling owners' of shares capital reserve reserve reserve reserve profits Subtotal interests equity US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 At January 1, 2018 396,413,753 1,229,061 11,179 (330) (639) 18,415 237,650 1,495,336 14,648 1,509,984 (Loss) profit for the period - - - - - - (2,911) (2,911) 716 (2,195) Fair value loss on investment in an equity security - - - (1,829) - - - (1,829) - (1,829) Exchange difference arising on translation - - - - (14,611) - - (14,611) 9 (14,602) ___________ _________ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _________ _______ _________ Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period - - - (1,829) (14,611) - (2,911) (19,351) 725 (18,626) Transfer to statutory reserve - safety production fund - - - - - 1,224 (1,224) - - - Dividends paid to a non-controlling shareholder - - - - - - - - (494) (494) ___________ _________ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _________ _______ _________ At September 30, 2018 396,413,753 1,229,061 11,179 (2,159) (15,250) 19,639 233,515 1,475,985 14,879 1,490,864 ___________ _________ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _________ _______ _________ At January 1, 2019 396,413,753 1,229,061 11,179 (1,791) (15,244) 21,426 229,802 1,474,433 14,805 1,489,238 (Loss) profit for the period - - - - - - (28,082) (28,082) 236 (27,846) Fair value loss on investment in an equity security - - - (3,617) - - - (3,617) - (3,617) Exchange difference arising on translation - - - - (8,873) - - (8,873) 2 (8,871) ___________ _________ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _________ _______ _________ Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period - - - (3,617) (8,873) - (28,082) (40,572) 238 (40,334) Transfer to statutory reserve - safety production fund - - - - - 2,901 (2,901) - - - Dividends paid to a non-controlling shareholder - - - - - - - - (165) (165) Transfer upon disposal of investment in an equity security - - - (564) - - 564 - - - ___________ _________ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _________ _______ _________ At September 30, 2019 396,413,753 1,229,061 11,179 (5,972) (24,117) 24,327 199,383 1,433,861 14,878 1,448,739 ___________ _________ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _________ _______ _________ - 5 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (unaudited) Net cash from operating activities Investing Activities Interest income received Payment for acquisition of property, plant and equipment Proceeds from disposal of equity investment at fair value through other comprehensive income Dividends received from equity investment at fair value through other comprehensive income Payment for acquisition of mining rights Deposit paid for acquisition of property, plant and equipment Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment Placement of restricted bank balance Release of restricted bank balance Net cash used in investing activities Financing Activities Proceeds from borrowings Repayment of borrowings Dividends paid to a non-controlling shareholder Payment for lease Net cash (used in) from financing activities Net increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents, end of period Cash and cash equivalents are comprised of Cash and bank deposits Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 64,368 53,557 127,906 109,646 _______ _______ _______ _______ 305 740 1,284 2,035 (36,713) (50,416) (92,791) (75,566) - - 2,023 - 592 - 592 - (557) - (2,787) - - - - (8) 12 - 12 - (10,572) (30,771) (18,025) (93,553) 2,148 32,217 18,299 98,813 _______ _______ _______ _______ (44,785) (48,230) (91,393) (68,279) _______ _______ _______ _______ - 68,525 81,197 123,459 - (37,098) (61,267) (124,992) - (170) (165) (494) (20) - (63) - _______ _______ _______ _______ (20) 31,257 19,702 (2,027) _______ _______ _______ _______ 19,563 36,584 56,215 39,340 175,245 148,626 137,996 147,318 (2,295) (1,685) (1,698) (3,133) _______ _______ _______ _______ 192,513 183,525 192,513 183,525 _______ _______ _______ _______ 192,513 183,525 192,513 183,525 _______ _______ _______ _______ - 6 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 1. GENERAL China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., (the "Company") is a publicly listed company incorporated in British Columbia, Canada on May 31, 2000 with limited liability under the legislation of the Province of British Columbia and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The Company together with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and mining of mineral properties in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). The Group considers that China National Gold Group Corporation ("CNG"), a state owned company registered in Beijing, PRC which is controlled by State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of the PRC, is able to exercise significant influence over the Company. The head office, principal address and registered and records office of the Company are located at Suite 660, One Bentall Centre, 505 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V7X 1M4. The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in United States Dollars ("US$"), which is the functional currency of the Company. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Group has incurred loss after tax of US$28 million. At September 30, 2019, the Group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by approximately US$390 million. In view of financial position and current period loss incurred, the directors of the Company have given careful consideration to the future liquidity and performance of the Group and its available sources of finance in assessing whether the Group will have sufficient financial resources to continue as a going concern. Taking into account the Group's cash flow projection, including the Group's proposed plan to issue bonds to independent third parties in an aggregate principal amount of US$500 million, ability and historical experience to renew or refinance the bank borrowings upon maturity and the Group's future capital expenditure in respect of its non- cancellable capital commitments, the directors of the Company consider that it has sufficient working capital to meet in full its financial obligations as they fall due for at least the next twelve months from the end of the reporting period and accordingly, the condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. - 7 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair values. In the current interim period, the Group has applied the following new and revised International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") which are mandatorily effective for the current interim period: IFRS 16 Leases IFRIC 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Amendments to IFRS 9 Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Amendments to IAS 19 Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Amendments to IAS 28 Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Amendments to IFRSs Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2015 - 2017 Cycle Except as described below: The application of the new and amendments to IFRSs in the current period has had no material impact on the Group's financial positions and performance for the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in these condensed consolidated financial statements;

The accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 are the same as those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. IFRS 16 Leases Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of IFRS 16 The Group has adopted IFRS 16 for the annual period beginning January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach and therefore the comparative information has not been restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 16 has been recorded on January 1, 2019. On transition to IFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities for leases which were previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17 Leases and IFRIC-Int 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease. Therefore, the Group has not reassessed contracts which already existed prior to the date of initial application. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the rate that reflects the weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate of 3.6% as of January 1, 2019. As at January 1, 2019, the Group recognised additional lease liabilities and right-of-use assets at amounts equal to the related lease liabilities, adjusted by any prepaid lease payments, by applying IFRS 16.C8(b)(ii) transition. - 8 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES - continued IFRS 16 Leases - continued Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of IFRS 16 - continued The Group has made use of the following practical expedients available on transition to IFRS 16: Relied on the assessment of whether leases are onerous by applying IAS 37 Provisions , Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets as an alternative of impairment review;

, as an alternative of impairment review; Apply the recognition exemptions for leases that end within 12 months of the date of initial application, and account for them as short-term leases; and

short-term leases; and The exclusion of initial direct costs from the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application. The impact to the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements at January 1, 2019 was as follows: Operating lease commitments as at December 31, 2018 Effect from discounting at the incremental borrowing rate as at January 1, 2019 Recognition exemption for: Short-term leases and low-value items Lease liability as at January 1, 2019 Less: Current-portion Non-current portion At January 1, 2019 US$'000 364 (2) (261) _______ 101 (83) _______ 18 _______ The carrying amount of right-of-use assets as at January 1, 2019 comprises the following: Right-of-use assets US$'000 Right-of-use assets relating to operating leases recognised upon application of IFRS 16 101 Reclassified from prepaid lease payments (Note) 14,961 _________ 15,062 _________ By class: Office premise 101 Leasehold land 14,961 _________ 15,062 _________ - 9 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES - continued IFRS 16 Leases - continued Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of IFRS 16 - continued Note: Upfront payments for leasehold lands in the PRC were classified as prepaid lease payments as at December 31, 2018. Upon application of IFRS 16, the current and non-current portion of prepaid lease payments amounting to US$446,000 and US$14,515,000 respectively were reclassified to right-of-use assets. The following adjustments were made to the amounts recognised in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position at January 1, 2019. Line items that were not affected by the changes have not been included. Carrying amounts Carrying amounts previously recorded at under IFRS 16 December 31, 2018 Adjustments January 1, 2019 Current asset US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Prepaid lease payments 446 (446) - Non-current assets Prepaid lease payments 14,515 (14,515) - Right-of-use assets - 15,062 15,062 Current liability Lease liabilities - (83) (83) Non-current liability Lease liabilities - (18) (18) _______ _______ _______ Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of IFRS 16 The Group has applied the following accounting policy for leases upon adoption of IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019. For contracts entered into or modified on or after the date of initial application, the Group assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease, at inception or modification of a contract. The Group recognises a right-of-use asset and a corresponding lease liability with respect to all lease agreements in which it is the lessee, except for short-term leases (defined as leases with a lease term of 12 months or less) and leases of low value assets. - 10 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES - continued IFRS 16 Leases - continued Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of IFRS 16 - continued Lease liabilities The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the commencement date, discounted by using the rate implicit in the lease. If this rate cannot be readily determined, the Group uses its incremental borrowing rate. The lease liability is subsequently measured by increasing the carrying amount to reflect interest on the lease liability (using the effective interest method) and by reducing the carrying amount to reflect the lease payments made. The lease liability is presented as a separate line in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position. Furthermore, lease payments in relation to lease liability are presented as financing cash flows by the Group. Short-term leases and leases of low-value assets The Group applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option. It also applies the recognition exemption for lease of low-value assets. Lease payments on short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Right-of-use assets The right-of-use assets comprise the initial measurement of the corresponding lease liability, lease payments made at or before the commencement date, any initial direct costs and dismantling costs. They are subsequently measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liability. Right-of-use assets are depreciated over the shorter period of lease term and useful life of the underlying asset. The right-of-use assets are presented as a separate line in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position. Lease modifications The Group accounts for a lease modification as a separate lease if: the modification increases the scope of the lease by adding the right to use one or more underlying assets; and

the consideration for the leases increases by an amount commensurate with the stand-alone price for the increase in scope and any appropriate adjustments to that stand-alone price to reflect the circumstances of the particular contract. For a lease modification that is not accounted for as a separate lease, the Group remeasures the lease liability based on the lease term of the modified lease by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the effective date of the modification. - 11 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES - continued IFRS 16 Leases - continued

Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of IFRS 16 - continued Taxation

For the purposes of measuring deferred tax for leasing transactions in which the Group recognises the right-of-use assets and the related lease liabilities, the Group first determines whether the tax deductions are attributable to the right-of-use assets or the lease liabilities.

For leasing transactions in which the tax deductions are attributable to the lease liabilities, the Group applies IAS 12 Income Taxes requirements to right-of-use assets and lease liabilities separately. Temporary differences relating to right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are not recognised at initial recognition and over the lease terms due to application of the initial recognition exemption.

Refundable rental deposits

Refundable rental deposits paid are accounted under IFRS 9 Financial Instruments and initially measured at fair value. Adjustments to fair value at initial recognition are considered as additional lease payments and included in the cost of right-of-use assets. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION

Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers

The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue from its major products and services: At a point in timeGold bullion Copper concentrate Other by-products Total revenue Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 62,374 39,962 152,219 134,655 88,286 87,170 234,272 197,813 35,715 31,709 108,642 75,145 _______ _______ _______ _______ 186,375 158,841 495,133 407,613 _______ _______ _______ _______ - 12 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION- continued Segment information IFRS 8 requires operating segments to be identified on the basis of internal reports that are regularly reviewed by the chief operating decision-maker ("CODM") to allocate resources to the segments and to assess their performance. The CODM, who is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments, has been defined as the executive directors of the Company. The CODM has identified two operating and reportable segments as follows: The mine-produced gold segment - the production of gold bullion through the Group's integrated processes, i.e., mining, metallurgical processing, production and selling of gold doré bars to external clients. The mine-produced copper segment - the production of copper concentrate and other by- products through the Group's integrated processes, i.e., mining, metallurgical processing, production and selling copper concentrate and other by-products to external clients. Segment revenues and results

The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue and results by operating and reportable segment.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 Revenues - external and segment revenue Cost of sales Mining operating earnings Income (loss) from operations Foreign exchange gain (loss), net Gain on recognition of other assets Interest and other income Finance costs Profit (loss) before income tax Mine - Mine - produced produced Segment gold copper total Unallocated Consolidated US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 152,219 342,914 495,133 - 495,133 (150,231) (296,063) (446,294) - (446,294) _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ 1,988 46,851 48,839 - 48,839 _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ 1,332 5,439 6,771 (7,084) (313) 2,307 (14,227) (11,920) 178 (11,742) - 11,245 11,245 - 11,245 351 2,386 2,737 629 3,366 (3,474) (15,525) (18,999) (13,131) (32,130) _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ 516 (10,682) (10,166) (19,408) (29,574) _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ - 13 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION- continued Segment revenues and results- continued For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 Revenues - external and segment revenue Cost of sales Mining operating earnings Income (loss) from operations Foreign exchange gain (loss), net Interest and other income Finance costs Profit (loss) before income tax Mine - Mine - produced produced Segment gold copper total Unallocated Consolidated US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 134,655 272,958 407,613 - 407,613 (117,672) (212,496) (330,168) - (330,168) _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ 16,983 60,462 77,445 - 77,445 _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ 16,520 24,168 40,688 (6,850) 33,838 10,168 (24,309) (14,141) - (14,141) 570 14,649 15,219 711 15,930 (3,820) (16,302) (20,122) (13,129) (33,251) _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ 23,438 (1,794) 21,644 (19,268) 2,376 _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ The accounting policies of the operating segments are the same as the Group's accounting policies. Segment result represents the profit (loss) before income tax, without allocation of general and administrative expenses, foreign exchange gain, interest and other income and finance costs, attributable to respective segment. This is the measure reported to the CODM for the purposes of resource allocation and performance assessment. There were no inter-segment sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. Segment assets and liabilities The following is an analysis of the Group's assets and liabilities by segment representing assets/liabilities directly attributable to respective segment: Mine - Mine - produced produced Segment gold copper total Unallocated Consolidated As of September 30, 2019 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 745,766 2,394,266 3,140,032 25,447 3,165,479 Total assets Total liabilities 213,889 996,183 1,210,072 506,668 1,716,740 As of December 31, 2018 745,729 2,435,072 3,180,801 35,094 3,215,895 Total assets Total liabilities 203,453 1,013,025 1,216,478 510,179 1,726,657 For the purposes of monitoring segment performance and allocating resources between segments: all assets are allocated to operating segments other than cash and cash equivalents, other receivables, prepaid expenses and deposits, and equity instrument at FVTOCI; and

all liabilities are allocated to operating segments other than other payables and accrued expenses and certain borrowings.

14 -

CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. 4. GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Administration and office 3,590 3,255 10,913 13,616 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 1,169 1,132 4,503 2,919 Professional fees 837 1,492 2,235 2,630 Salaries and benefits 3,331 5,528 11,655 12,312 Others 2,835 1,259 5,483 3,246 _______ _______ _______ _______ Total general and administrative expenses 11,762 12,666 34,789 34,723 _______ _______ _______ _______ 5. FINANCE COSTS Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Effective interests on borrowings and lease liabilities Accretion on environmental rehabilitation Less: Amount capitalised to property, plant and equipment Total finance costs 10,100 10,199 30,977 31,016 546 710 1,674 2,235 _______ _______ _______ _______ 10,646 10,909 32,651 33,251 (86) - (521) - _______ _______ _______ _______ 10,560 10,909 32,130 33,251 _______ _______ _______ _______ - 15 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. 6. INCOME TAX EXPENSE Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 PRC Enterprise Income Tax Overprovision of PRC Enterprise Income Tax in prior year Deferred tax expense (credit) Total income tax expense 7. LOSS PER SHARE 926 743 1,816 3,226 - - (989) (2,266) 1,775 2,848 (2,555) 3,611 _______ _______ _______ _______ 2,701 3,591 (1,728) 4,571 _______ _______ _______ _______ Loss used in determining loss per share are presented below: Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Loss for the period attributable to owners of the Company for the purposes of basic loss per share (US$'000) Weighted average number of shares, basic Basic loss per share (US cents) (663) (4,879) (28,082) (2,911) ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 396,413,753 396,413,753 396,413,753 396,413,753 ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ (0.17) (1.23) (7.08) (0.73) ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ The Group has no outstanding potential dilutive instruments issued as at September 30, 2019 and 2018 and during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. Therefore, no diluted loss per share is presented. - 16 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. 8. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES Trade receivables Less: Allowance for credit loss Amounts due from related companies (note 15(a)) (1) Other receivables (2) Total trade and other receivables Notes: September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 1,936 570 (45) (46) _______ _______ 1,891 524 730 725 9,571 22,054 _______ _______ 12,192 23,303 _______ _______ The non-trade amounts are unsecured, interest free and repayable on demand. Included in the balance as at September 30, 2019, an amount of approximately US$5,416,000 (December 31, 2018: US$19,201,000) value-added tax recoverable is expected to be recovered within twelve months after the end of the reporting period. The Group allows an average credit period of 90 days and 180 days to its external trade customers including CNG for gold doŕe bars sales and copper sales, respectively. Below is an aged analysis of trade receivables (net of allowance) presented based on invoice dates, which approximated the respective revenue recognition dates, at the end of the reporting period: September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Less than 30 days 1,250 227 31 to 90 days 295 119 91 to 180 days 81 60 Over 180 days 265 118 _______ _______ 1,891 524 _______ _______ - 17 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. 9. INVENTORIES September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Gold in process 199,726 203,067 Gold doré bars 21,247 19,021 Consumables 19,494 29,794 Copper 9,500 17,251 Spare parts 21,751 13,825 _______ _______ Total inventories 271,718 282,958 _______ _______ Inventory write down was provided in cost of sales for three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 totalling to nil and US$4.3 million (three and nine months ended September 30, 2018: nil and nil) respectively. Inventory totalling US$153 million and US$426 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 (three and nine months ended September 30, 2018: US$117 million and US$315 million) was recognised in cost of sales. 10. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT / MINING RIGHTS During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Group mainly incurred US$14.1 million on construction in progress (nine months ended September 30, 2018: approximately US$48.0 million) and approximately US$58.1 million on mineral assets (nine months ended September 30, 2018: US$70.4 million). Depreciation of property, plant and equipment was US$39.2 million and US$109.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively (for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018: US$27.5 million and US$92.1 million, respectively). The depreciation amounts were partly recognised in cost of sales, general and administrative expenses and partly capitalised in inventory. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Group incurred US$11.1 million on mining rights (for the nine months ended September 30, 2018: nil). Amortisation of mining rights was US$8.6 million and US$23.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively (for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018: US$7.6 million and US$17.1 million, respectively). The amortisation amounts were recognised in cost of sales. - 18 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSET

During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Group entered into a cooperation agreement (the "Cooperation Agreement") with an independent third party property developer (the "Developer") in relation to the development of a composite project in Lhasa, Tibet, China. Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement, the Group agreed to transfer the land use right for the development and the Developer agreed to compensate the Group by transferring a block of one of the buildings and twenty car parks (the "New Premises") within two years from the date of the Cooperation Agreement. During the period, the land use right was transferred to the Developer. Accordingly, the Group derecognised the right-of-use assets with a carrying amount of approximately US$941,000 (equivalent to RMB6,656,000) at the date of transfer, and recognised the right to receive the New Premises of approximately US$11,830,000 (equivalent to RMB83,670,000), which approximates the fair value of the land, and the related gain of approximately US$11,245,000 (equivalent to RMB77,014,000) in the profit or loss. The right to receive the New Premises was initially recognised at its fair value and subsequently carried at cost less impairment. The composite project is still under development and expected to be completed not later than May 31, 2020. ACCOUNTS AND OTHER PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES Accounts and other payables and accrued expenses comprise the following: September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Accounts payable 34,109 44,670 Bills payable 82,368 83,263 Construction cost payables 125,062 138,838 Mining cost accrual 22,691 3,578 Payroll and benefit payables 3,315 4,863 Other accruals 4,617 5,018 Other tax payable 5,677 5,185 Other payables 6,578 6,598 Payable for acquisition of a mining right 8,354 - _______ _______ Total accounts and other payables and accrued expenses 292,771 292,013 _______ _______ The following is an aged analysis of the accounts payable presented based on invoice date at the end of the reporting period: September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Less than 30 days 16,160 16,832 31 to 90 days 2,983 12,232 91 to 180 days 1,742 1,619 Over 180 days 13,224 13,987 _______ _______ Total accounts payable 34,109 44,670 _______ _______ - 19 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. 12. ACCOUNTS AND OTHER PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES - continued The credit period for bills payable is 180 days from the issue date. The following is an aging analysis of bills payable, presented based on issue date at the end of the reporting period: Less than 30 days 31 to 60 days 61 to 90 days 91 to 180 days Total bills payable 13. BORROWINGS The borrowings are repayable as follows: Carrying amount repayable within one year Carrying amount repayable within one to two years Carrying amount repayable within two to five years Carrying amount repayable over five years Less: Amounts due within one year (shown under current liabilities) Amounts shown under non-current liabilities Analysed as: Secured Unsecured September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 23,994 19,512 6,900 15,265 20,266 14,196 31,208 34,290 _______ _______ 82,368 83,263 _______ _______ September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 559,109 123,921 30,398 537,659 325,184 263,725 290,546 284,853 _________ _________ 1,205,237 1,210,158 (559,109) (123,921) _________ _________ 646,128 1,086,237 _________ _________ 515,347 509,238 689,890 700,920 _________ _________ 1,205,237 1,210,158 _________ _________ The carrying values of the pledged assets to secure borrowings by the Group are as follows: September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Mining rights 896,090 920,067 _______ _______ Borrowings carry interest at effective interest rates ranging from 2.75% to 4.51% (December 31, 2018: 2.75% to 4.35%) per annum. - 20 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. 14. SHARE CAPITAL AND OPTIONS Common shares Authorized - Unlimited common shares without par value Issued and outstanding Number of shares AmountUS$'000 Issued and fully paid: At January 1, 2018, December 31, 2018 and 396,413,753 1,229,061 September 30, 2019 ___________ _________ 15. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS The Group operates in an economic environment currently predominated by enterprises directly or indirectly owned or controlled or significantly influenced by the PRC government (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Government-related entities"). In addition, the Group itself is a Government-related entity. CNG, a substantial shareholder with significant influence over the Group, is a state owned company registered in Beijing, PRC, which is controlled by State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of the PRC. During the period, except as disclosed below, the Group did not have any individually significant transactions with other Government-related entities in its ordinary and usual course of business. Name and relationship with related parties during the period is as follows: CNG owned the following percentages of outstanding common shares of the Company: September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 % % CNG 39.3 39.3 _______ _______ - 21 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. 15. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS - continued Transactions/balances with Government-related entities in the PRC Transactions/balances with CNG and its subsidiaries

The Group had the following significant transactions with CNG and CNG's subsidiaries: Gold doré sales by the Group Copper and other product sales by the Group Provision of transportation by the Group Construction, stripping and mining service provided to the Group Payment for office facilities by the Group Interest income Interest expenses Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 62,374 39,962 152,219 134,655 _______ _______ _______ _______ 14,083 38,029 68,247 116,468 _______ _______ _______ _______ 285 636 758 1,187 _______ _______ _______ _______ 1,428 3,804 6,902 10,625 _______ _______ _______ _______ 941 964 2,888 3,034 _______ _______ _______ _______ 6 69 13 108 _______ _______ _______ _______ 777 746 2,324 2,328 _______ _______ _______ _______ The Group has the following significant balances with CNG and its subsidiaries at the end of each reporting period: September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets US$'000 US$'000 Amounts due from related companies (note 8) 730 725 Cash and cash equivalents held by a CNG subsidiary 6,162 14,570 Prepaid expenses and deposits 94 53 _______ _______ Total amounts due from CNG and its subsidiaries 6,986 15,348 _______ _______ - 22 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. 15. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS - continued Transactions/balances with Government-related entities in the PRC - continued Transactions/balances with CNG and its subsidiaries - continued September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Liabilities US$'000 US$'000 Loans payable to a CNG subsidiary 49,485 50,997 Entrusted loan payable to CNG 28,277 29,140 Construction cost payables to CNG subsidiaries 25,297 25,500 Trade payable to CNG subsidiaries 691 3,556 Amount due to CNG 33 86 Contract liabilities with CNG's subsidiaries 1,707 3,263 _______ _______ Total amounts due to CNG's subsidiaries 105,490 112,542 _______ _______ The loans payable to a CNG subsidiary, which are included in borrowings, carry fixed interest rates of 4.51% (December 31, 2018: 4.13%) per annum and are unsecured and repayable within one year. With the exception of the entrusted loan payable to CNG and loans payable to a CNG's subsidiary, the amounts due to CNG and its subsidiaries which are included in other payables and construction costs payable, are non-interest bearing, unsecured and have no fixed terms of repayments. Transactions/balances with other government-related entities in the PRC

Apart from the transactions with CNG and its subsidiaries disclosed above, the Group has also entered into transactions of bank deposits, borrowings and other general banking facilities with other government-related entities in its ordinary course of business. Compensation of key management personnel

The Group has the following compensation to key management personnel during the period: Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Salaries and other benefits 163 160 504 575 Post-employment benefits 3 8 15 23 _______ _______ _______ _______ 166 168 519 598 _______ _______ _______ _______ - 23 - CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

As at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the Group's investments in equity securities include equity securities listed in Hong Kong and unlisted companies incorporated in the PRC.

Subsequent to initial recognition at fair value, investment in equity securities listed on the Stock Exchange is measured at fair value based on the quoted price (unadjusted) available on the Stock Exchange (Level 1 fair value measurement). As at September 30, 2019, investment in such equity securities is measured at fair value of US$14,038,000 (December 31, 2018: US$17,655,000) on a recurring basis. The Group's investment in listed equity securities represent investment in a company engaged in mining, processing and trading of nonferrous metals in the PRC.

As at September 30, 2019, the carrying amounts of US$565,000 (December 31, 2018: US$2,575,000) investment in unlisted companies incorporated in the PRC are approximately their fair values (Level 3 fair value measurement). The sales proceeds of US$2,023,000 (for the nine months ended September 30, 2018: nil) were received from the disposal of one of investment in unlisted company during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The cumulative fair value change of US$564,000 from investment in unlisted company included in investment revaluation reserve has been transferred to retained profit at the date of disposal. COMPARATIVE FIGURES

Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation of the condensed consolidated financial statements. EVENT AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

The Group had no material event after the end of the reporting period. - 24 - Attachments Original document

