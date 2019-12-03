China Gold International Resources : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
30/11/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd.
Date Submitted
December 4, 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
2099.HK
Stock code : CGG.TO
Description :
Common Shares
Par value
Authorised share capital
No. of ordinary shares
(State
capital
Balance at close of preceding month
No par
Unlimited
Unlimited
Increase/(decrease)
0
Balance at close of the month
No par
Unlimited
Unlimited
(2) Stock code :
2. Preference Shares
3. Other Classes of Shares
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
Unlimited
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
Balance at close of
396,413,753
Increase/ (decrease)
0
Balance at close of
396,413,753
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
Movement during the month
Granted
|
(Note 1)
(Note 1)
(Note 1)
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
0
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
0
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Description of warrants
1.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description
1.
2.
3.
4.
Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
1.
shares (Note 1)
2.
shares (Note 1)
3.
shares (Note 1)
|
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
Type of Issue
|
Class
1.
|
Class
2.
Class
3.
|
Class
4.
|
Type of Issue
|
Class
5.
|
Class
6.
|
Class
7.
|
Class
8.
|
Type of Issue
month
Class
|
9. Capital
Class
10. Other
Total E.
(Ordinary
shares)
|
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1)
0
(2)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
E):
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
Remarks (if any):
Submitted by: _____Jiang Liangyou___________________
Title: ______________Director______________________
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes :
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
Disclaimer
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 23:02:03 UTC