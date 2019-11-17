China Gold International Resources : RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD.

中國黃金國際資源有限公司

(a company incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)

(the "Company"or "China Gold International Resources") (Hong Kong Stock code: 2099) (Toronto Stock code: CGG)

RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby announces that Mr. SONG Xin (宋鑫先生) has resigned as the Chairman and Executive Director of the Company with effect from November 14, 2019, Vancouver time. Mr. SONG tendered his resignation in order to assume and devote his time to his new position as Chairman of China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd.

Mr. SONG has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in respect of his resignation.

The Company offers its sincere gratitude and the highest respect to Mr. Song for his dedicated leadership, services and for the valuable contributions he made during his tenure and wishes him every success in his new endeavour.

China Gold International Resources will issue a further announcement in relation to appointment of the new Chairman as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd.

Jerry Xie

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, November 16, 2019