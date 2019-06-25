China Gold International Resrcs : Reports Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
0
06/25/2019 | 07:32pm EDT
VANCOUVER, June 25, 2019 - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG; HKEx: 2099) (the 'Company' or 'China Gold International Resources') announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the 'AGM') held on June 25, 2019 (Vancouver time).
A total of 199,003,994 common shares, representing 50.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were present in person or by proxy at the meeting. The detailed results are presented below:
No.
Resolutions
Number ofVotes
To set the number of directors of the Company at nine (9);
For
Against
Total
194,362,607
44,784
194,407,391
To elect as directors:
For
Withheld
Total
(i)
Xin Song
177,509,287
16,898,104
194,407,391
(ii)
Liangyou Jiang
177,611,338
16,796,053
194,407,391
(iii)
Yongqing Teng
177,478,637
16,928,754
194,407,391
(iv)
Fuzhen Kang
177,506,487
16,900,904
194,407,391
(v)
Shiliang Guan
177,614,638
16,792,753
194,407,391
(vi)
Ian HE
183,593,872
10,813,519
194,407,391
(vii)
Wei Shao
193,861,307
546,084
194,407,391
(viii)
Bielin Shi
193,438,445
968,946
194,407,391
(ix)
Ruixia Han
193,857,407
549,984
194,407,391
To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the auditors of the Company and authorize the board of directors to fix their remuneration;
For
Withheld
Total
198,924,978
80,101
199,005,079
To grant to the board of directors a general mandate to allot, issue and otherwise deal with unissued shares not exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly;
For
Against
Total
161,799,106
32,608,285
194,407,391
To grant to the board of directors a general mandate to repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of the aggregate number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly.
For
Against
Total
193,370,874
36,517
194,407,391
To extend the share allotment mandate by the addition thereto of the shares repurchased by the Company.
For
Against
Total
161,789,940
32,617,451
194,407,391
The Company also announces that each of John Burns, Greg Hall, Yunfei Chen and Xiangdong Jiang have ceased to be directors of the Company following the AGM after they did not stand for re-election. 'We are truly grateful for the array of experience and dedication that each of Mr. Jiang, Mr. Chen, Mr. Hall and Mr. Burns have brought to the Board over the years. They have provided sound, thoughtful guidance that has been instrumental to both overcoming the challenges and seizing the opportunities at China Gold International Resources during their long tenures,' stated Mr. Xin Song, Chairman of the Board. 'On behalf of the entire Company, I would like to thank each of them for their many years of contributions which will serve as the foundation for the Company's further growth and success.'
Mr. Song stated 'We are very pleased to welcome the newly elected directors to the Board who will bring a range and depth of perspective and experience to support the Company's continued growth opportunities'.
For additional information on China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or contact Tel: 604?609?0598, Email: [email protected], Website: www.chinagoldintl.com
About China Gold International Resources
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and operates both profitable and growing mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. The Company's objective is to continue to build shareholder value by growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and aggressively acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 2099).
Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.
