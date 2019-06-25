China Gold International Resrcs : Reports Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2019 - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG; HKEx: 2099) (the 'Company' or 'China Gold International Resources') announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the 'AGM') held on June 25, 2019 (Vancouver time).

A total of 199,003,994 common shares, representing 50.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were present in person or by proxy at the meeting. The detailed results are presented below:

No. Resolutions Number of Votes To set the number of directors of the Company at nine (9); For Against Total 194,362,607 44,784 194,407,391 To elect as directors: For Withheld Total (i) Xin Song 177,509,287 16,898,104 194,407,391 (ii) Liangyou Jiang 177,611,338 16,796,053 194,407,391 (iii) Yongqing Teng 177,478,637 16,928,754 194,407,391 (iv) Fuzhen Kang 177,506,487 16,900,904 194,407,391 (v) Shiliang Guan 177,614,638 16,792,753 194,407,391 (vi) Ian HE 183,593,872 10,813,519 194,407,391 (vii) Wei Shao 193,861,307 546,084 194,407,391 (viii) Bielin Shi 193,438,445 968,946 194,407,391 (ix) Ruixia Han 193,857,407 549,984 194,407,391 To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the auditors of the Company and authorize the board of directors to fix their remuneration; For Withheld Total 198,924,978 80,101 199,005,079 To grant to the board of directors a general mandate to allot, issue and otherwise deal with unissued shares not exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; For Against Total 161,799,106 32,608,285 194,407,391

To grant to the board of directors a general mandate to repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of the aggregate number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly. For Against Total 193,370,874 36,517 194,407,391 To extend the share allotment mandate by the addition thereto of the shares repurchased by the Company. For Against Total 161,789,940 32,617,451 194,407,391

The Company also announces that each of John Burns, Greg Hall, Yunfei Chen and Xiangdong Jiang have ceased to be directors of the Company following the AGM after they did not stand for re-election. 'We are truly grateful for the array of experience and dedication that each of Mr. Jiang, Mr. Chen, Mr. Hall and Mr. Burns have brought to the Board over the years. They have provided sound, thoughtful guidance that has been instrumental to both overcoming the challenges and seizing the opportunities at China Gold International Resources during their long tenures,' stated Mr. Xin Song, Chairman of the Board. 'On behalf of the entire Company, I would like to thank each of them for their many years of contributions which will serve as the foundation for the Company's further growth and success.'

Mr. Song stated 'We are very pleased to welcome the newly elected directors to the Board who will bring a range and depth of perspective and experience to support the Company's continued growth opportunities'.

For additional information on China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or contact Tel: 604?609?0598, Email: [email protected], Website: www.chinagoldintl.com

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and operates both profitable and growing mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. The Company's objective is to continue to build shareholder value by growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and aggressively acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 2099).

