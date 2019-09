China Gold sees Canada's Iamgold as good fit: executive

China Gold is aggressively looking to add to its project pipeline and Iamgold would be a good fit, Jerry Xie, executive vice president, told Reuters on the sidelines of the Denver Gold Forum.

"You can take that as an example. We feel comfortable for that size, as a corporate acquisition," he said.

Iamgold chief executive officer Stephen Letwin told Reuters on Tuesday he would not comment on specific deals but said the company was open to partnering on its projects with strategic investors.

By Jeff Lewis