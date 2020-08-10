China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE 0 08/10/2020 | 04:54am EDT Send by mail :

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited 遠大醫藥健康控股有限公司* (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00512) COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE Placing Agent The Board is pleased to announce that the completion of the Placing took place on 10 August 2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement. A total of 172,000,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed and issued to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$5.90 per Placing Share. Reference is made to the announcement of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 2 August 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the Placing. Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise. COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES The Board is pleased to announce that with the condition of the Placing Agreement having been fulfilled, the completion of the Placing took place on 10 August 2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement. A total of 172,000,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed and issued to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$5.90 per Placing Share. To the best of the Directors' knowledge and having made reasonable enquiries: the Placees and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons; Beijing Pan Feng Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership) ( 北京磐 灃 投 資 管 理 合 夥 企 業 ( 有 限 合 夥 )) (" Beijing Pan Feng ") has invested in the Company through a derivative contract with one of the Placees, and another one of the Placees is an affiliate of Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. (" Hillhouse "); the respective ultimate beneficial owners of Beijing Pan Feng and Hillhouse, and the ultimate beneficial owners of the persons for whom they respectively exercise investment discretion in respect of the Placing, are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons; and none of the Placees has become a substantial shareholder of the Company immediately after completion. The net proceeds from the Placing, after deducting the placing commission and the related fees and expenses, amount to approximately HK$1,013.60 million. The Company intends to apply the net proceeds from the Placing in its research and development projects (including but not limited to its existing and future domestic and overseas projects on research and development of pharmaceutical products), expansion of our research team and investment in technology. The Placing Shares are issued under the general mandate granted by the Shareholders to the Directors pursuant to the resolution passed on 19 June 2020 to allot and issue up to 675,514,229 Shares. Immediately prior to the Placing, no Shares have been issued by the Company pursuant to the general mandate. Following the completion of the Placing, the Company may still allot and issue up to 503,514,229 Shares pursuant to the general mandate. CHANGES ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY The 172,000,000 Placing Shares represent (i) approximately 5.09% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately before the completion of the Placing; and (ii) approximately 4.85% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares. The shareholding structures of the Company (i) immediately before the completion of the Placing; and (ii) immediately after the completion of the Placing are as follows: Shareholder Immediately before the Immediately after the completion of the Placing completion of the Placing (as at the date of this announcement) Number of Approximate Number of Approximate Shares % of issued Shares % of issued share capital share capital of the of the Company Company Outwit Investments Limited ("Outwit") (Note 1) 1,671,671,149 49.49 1,671,671,149 47.09 East Ocean Capital (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("East Ocean") (Note 2) 30,897,005 0.92 30,897,005 0.87 Shanghai China Grand Asset Finance Investment Management Co., Limited ("Shanghai Finance") (Note 2) 255,142,148 7.55 255,142,148 7.19 Chau Tung (Note 1) 41,020,000 1.21 41,020,000 1.15 Tian Wen Hong (Note 3) 6,019,600 0.18 6,019,600 0.17 Sub-total 2,004,749,902 59.35 2,004,749,902 56.47 Placees - - 172,000,000 4.85 Other public shareholders 1,372,821,246 40.65 1,372,821,246 38.68 Total 3,377,571,148 100.00 3,549,571,148 100.00 2 Notes: Outwit is the beneficial owner of 1,671,671,149 Shares. International Investments Holdings Limited (" Grand Investment ") held 99.85% equity interests of Outwit, and Ms Chau Tung (the spouse of Mr Hu) held the remaining 0.15% equity interests. Grand Investment is wholly-owned by China Grand. Shanghai Finance is a non-wholly controlled subsidiary of China Grand, and East Ocean is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Shanghai Finance. Dr Shao Yan, a Director, is the spouse of Ms Tian Wen Hong, who is the holder of the above Shares. By order of the Board China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited Liu Chengwei Chairman Hong Kong, 10 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, namely, Mr Liu Chengwei, Mr Hu Bo, Dr Shao Yan and Dr Niu Zhanqi and three independent non- executive directors, namely, Ms So Tosi Wan, Winnie, Dr Pei Geng and Mr Hu Yebi. * For identification purpose only 3 Attachments Original document

