CHINA GRAND PHARMACEUTICAL AND HEALTHCARE

(512)
China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

08/10/2020 | 04:54am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited

遠大醫藥健康控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00512)

Placing Agent

The Board is pleased to announce that the completion of the Placing took place on 10 August 2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement. A total of 172,000,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed and issued to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$5.90 per Placing Share.

Reference is made to the announcement of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 2 August 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the Placing. Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES

The Board is pleased to announce that with the condition of the Placing Agreement having been fulfilled, the completion of the Placing took place on 10 August 2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement. A total of 172,000,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed and issued to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$5.90 per Placing Share.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge and having made reasonable enquiries:

  1. the Placees and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons;
  2. Beijing Pan Feng Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership) (北京磐 灃 投 資 管 理 合 夥 企 業 ( 有 限 合 夥 )) ("Beijing Pan Feng") has invested in the Company through a derivative contract with one of the Placees, and another one of the Placees is an affiliate of Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. ("Hillhouse"); the

respective ultimate beneficial owners of Beijing Pan Feng and Hillhouse, and the ultimate beneficial owners of the persons for whom they respectively exercise investment discretion in respect of the Placing, are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons; and

  1. none of the Placees has become a substantial shareholder of the Company immediately after completion.

The net proceeds from the Placing, after deducting the placing commission and the related fees and expenses, amount to approximately HK$1,013.60 million. The Company intends to apply the net proceeds from the Placing in its research and development projects (including but not limited to its existing and future domestic and overseas projects on research and development of pharmaceutical products), expansion of our research team and investment in technology.

The Placing Shares are issued under the general mandate granted by the Shareholders to the Directors pursuant to the resolution passed on 19 June 2020 to allot and issue up to 675,514,229 Shares. Immediately prior to the Placing, no Shares have been issued by the Company pursuant to the general mandate. Following the completion of the Placing, the Company may still allot and issue up to 503,514,229 Shares pursuant to the general mandate.

CHANGES ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

The 172,000,000 Placing Shares represent (i) approximately 5.09% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately before the completion of the Placing; and (ii) approximately 4.85% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares.

The shareholding structures of the Company (i) immediately before the completion of the Placing; and (ii) immediately after the completion of the Placing are as follows:

Shareholder

Immediately before the

Immediately after the

completion of the Placing

completion of the Placing (as at

the date of this announcement)

Number of

Approximate

Number of

Approximate

Shares

% of issued

Shares

% of issued

share capital

share capital

of the

of the

Company

Company

Outwit Investments Limited

("Outwit") (Note 1)

1,671,671,149

49.49

1,671,671,149

47.09

East Ocean Capital (Hong

Kong) Company Limited ("East

Ocean") (Note 2)

30,897,005

0.92

30,897,005

0.87

Shanghai China Grand Asset

Finance Investment

Management Co., Limited

("Shanghai Finance") (Note 2)

255,142,148

7.55

255,142,148

7.19

Chau Tung (Note 1)

41,020,000

1.21

41,020,000

1.15

Tian Wen Hong (Note 3)

6,019,600

0.18

6,019,600

0.17

Sub-total

2,004,749,902

59.35

2,004,749,902

56.47

Placees

-

-

172,000,000

4.85

Other public shareholders

1,372,821,246

40.65

1,372,821,246

38.68

Total

3,377,571,148

100.00

3,549,571,148

100.00

Notes:

  1. Outwit is the beneficial owner of 1,671,671,149 Shares. Grand (Hongkong)
    International Investments Holdings Limited ("Grand Investment") held 99.85% equity interests of Outwit, and Ms Chau Tung (the spouse of Mr Hu) held the remaining 0.15% equity interests. Grand Investment is wholly-owned by China Grand.
  2. Shanghai Finance is a non-wholly controlled subsidiary of China Grand, and East Ocean is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Shanghai Finance.
  3. Dr Shao Yan, a Director, is the spouse of Ms Tian Wen Hong, who is the holder of the above Shares.

By order of the Board

China Grand Pharmaceutical and

Healthcare Holdings Limited

Liu Chengwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, namely, Mr Liu Chengwei, Mr Hu Bo, Dr Shao Yan and Dr Niu Zhanqi and three independent non- executive directors, namely, Ms So Tosi Wan, Winnie, Dr Pei Geng and Mr Hu Yebi.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 08:53:11 UTC
