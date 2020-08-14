China Graphene : INSIDE INFORMAITON DISMISSAL OF WINDING-UP PETITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GRAPHENE GROUP LIMITED

中 國 烯 谷 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 63)

INSIDE INFORMAITON

DISMISSAL OF WINDING-UP PETITION

This announcement is issued by China Graphene Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rules

13.09 and 13.25 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 14 January 2020 in relation to the winding-up petition filed against China Asia Group (HK) Limited (中亞集團（香港）有限公司) ("CAG")

in the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the "High Court") on 8 January 2020 (the "Winding-upPetition").

The Company is pleased to announce that upon joint application of the petitioner and CAG by way of consent summons, an order was made by the High Court on 10 August 2020 that, among others, the Winding-up Petition against CAG be struck out and dismissed. A sealed copy of the said order was issued by the High Court on 13 August 2020.

By order of the Board

China Graphene Group Limited

Huang Binghuang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Huang Binghuang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Zhao Juqun (Vice chairman) and Ms. Xia Ping as executive Directors; Ms. Wang Lijiao as a non-executive Director; and Mr. Lum Pak Sum, Dr. Wong Yun Kuen and Mr. Duan Rihuang as independent non-executive Directors.