CHINA HANKING HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3788)
China Hanking : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE RESTRICTED SHARE AWARD SCHEME

11/08/2019 | 09:50am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HANKING HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國罕王控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 03788)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE RESTRICTED SHARE AWARD

SCHEME

This announcement is issued by China Hanking Holdings Limited (the "Company") as a voluntary announcement to allow the public to understand the latest information on the Company.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 29 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the adoption of the restricted share award scheme on the same date (the "Restricted Share Award Scheme"). Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

On 8 November 2019, the Trustee purchased a total number of 300,000 Shares (the "Share Purchase") on the market for the purpose of the Restricted Share Award Scheme. Details of the Shares purchased and the latest information about the Shares held by Trustee on trust for the benefit of the Selected Participants are as follows:

Trade date:

8 November 2019

Settlement date:

12 November 2019

Total number of Shares purchased:

300,000 Shares

Percentage of the Shares purchased to the total number of

Approximately 0.0165%

Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement:

Average consideration per Share:

Approximately HK$1.69

Total consideration of Shares purchased (excluding all

Approximately HK$506,870

related expenses, transaction levy, brokerage, tax, duties

and levies):

Balance of number of Shares held by the Trustee:

- prior to the Share Purchase (Percentage to the total

677,000 Shares (0.0372%)

number of Shares in issued as at the date of this

announcement)

- immediately after the Share Purchase (Percentage to the

977,000 Shares (0.0537%)

total number of Shares in issued as at the date of this

announcement)

As at the date of this announcement, no Award Share has been granted to any Selected Participants pursuant to the Restricted Share Award Scheme. The Board will determine at its absolute discretion such number of Award Shares to be granted to the Selected Participants under the Restricted Share Award Scheme with such vesting criteria and conditions as it may deem appropriate.

By the order of the Board of directors

China Hanking Holdings Limited

Yang Jiye

Chairman and executive director

Shenyang, the PRC, 8 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yang Jiye, Mr. Zheng Xuezhi and Dr. Qiu Yumin; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kenneth Lee and Mr. Xia Zhuo; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Ping, Dr. Wang Anjian and Mr. Ma Qingshan.

Disclaimer

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 14:49:05 UTC
