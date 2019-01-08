China Hanking : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 25 JANUARY 2019

CHINA HANKING HOLDINGS LIMITED 中國罕王控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 03788)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 25 JANUARY 2019

I/We (Note 1)

of being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)shares of a nominal value of HK$0.10 each inthe share capital of China Hanking Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") or (Note 3)

of as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the EGM to be held at Conference Room, 22nd Floor, No.227, Qingnian Street, Shenhe District, Shenyang, the PRC on Friday, 25 January 2019 at 9:00 a.m. or any adjournment thereof and to vote for me/us on my/our behalf in respect of the resolution set out in the notice of EGM (the "Notice") as hereinafter indicated, or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

FOR (Note 4)

AGAINST (Note 4)

1. To approve the adoption of the share option scheme of

Hanking Australia Investment Pty Ltd and the related scheme mandate limit.

Dated this

day of

2019.

Signature(s) (Note 5)

Notes:

1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.

2. Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in the name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all shares of the Company registered in your name(s).

3. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If you wish to appoint any person other than the Chairman of the EGM as your proxy, please delete the words "the Chairman of the EGM or" and insert the name and address of the person appointed as proxy in space provided.

4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION(S), PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST", failure to complete the boxes will entitle your proxy(ies) to cast his/their vote(s) or abstain from voting at his/their discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion or abstain from voting on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM.

5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing, or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.

6. To be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authorization document (if any) under which it is signed (or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority), must be deposited at the Hong Kong share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited of 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof.

7. Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such holders may vote at the EGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto provided that if more than one of such joint holders be present at the EGM personally or by proxy, the person whose name stands first on the register of shareholders in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

8. Any alteration made to this form should be initialed by the person who signs the form.