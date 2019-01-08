China Hanking : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HANKING HOLDINGS LIMITED 中國罕王控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 03788)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of China Hanking Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Conference Room, 22nd Floor, No.227, Qingnian Street, Shenhe District, Shenyang, the PRC on Friday, 25 January 2019 at 9:00 a.m. for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without modifications, the following proposed ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT the share option scheme of the Hanking Australia Investment Pty Ltd (the "Subsidiary Share Option Scheme") (a copy of which has been produced to the EGM marked 'A' and initialed by the chairman of the EGM for the purposes of identification) and the related scheme mandate limit (being 10% of the issued shares of Hanking Australia Investment Pty Ltd as at the date of the passing of this resolution) be hereby approved and adopted and the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts and to enter into all such transactions, arrangements and agreements as may be necessary or expedient in order to give full effect to the Subsidiary Share Option Scheme."

For and on behalf of the Board

China Hanking Holdings Limited

Yang Jiye

Chairman and executive Director

Shenyang, the PRC, 9 January 2019

Notes:

1. A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her; a proxy need not be a Shareholder.

2. In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority shall be determined as that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such Share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

3. In order to be valid, a form of proxy must be deposited at the Hong Kong share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or a notarially certified copy thereof) not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the above meeting (i.e. at or before 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 23 January 2019 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof.

4. The completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude shareholders of the Company from attending and voting in person at the above meeting (or any adjourned meeting thereof) if they so wish.

5. The transfer books and register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 21 January 2019 to Friday, 25 January 2019, both days inclusive, in order to determine the entitlement of Shareholders to attend the above meeting, during which period no share transfers can be registered. All transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Hong Kong share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 18 January 2019.

As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yang Jiye, Mr. Zheng Xuezhi, Dr. Qiu Yumin and Mr. Xia Zhuo; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Kenneth Jue Lee; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Ping, Dr. Wang Anjian and Mr. Ma Qingshan.