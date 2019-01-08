China Hanking : PROPOSED ADOPTION OF SHARE OPTION SCHEME BY HANKING AUSTRALIA INVESTMENT AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

CHINA HANKING HOLDINGS LIMITED 中國罕王控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 03788)

PROPOSED ADOPTION OF SHARE OPTION SCHEME

BY HANKING AUSTRALIA INVESTMENT

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

9 January 2019

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"associate(s)"

"Board"

has the meaning ascribed to such term under the Listing Rules the board of Directors

"Business Day"

any day on which the Stock Exchange is open for the business of trading in securities

"Director(s)"

"core connected person(s)"

"Company"

China Hanking Holdings Limited (中國罕王控股有限公司), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability on 2 August 2010 and whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange under the stock code 03788 has the meaning ascribed to such term under the Listing Rules director(s) of the Company

"Eligible Person(s)"

(i) a Key Person; (ii) an immediate family member of a Key Person; or (iii) a family trust, superannuation fund or body corporate controlled by a Key Person

"EGM"

the extraordinary general meeting to be convened and held on 25 January 2019, the notice of which is set out on pages 14 to 15 of this circular, and any adjournment thereof for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving the Subsidiary Share Option Scheme and the transactions contemplated thereunder

"Grantee"

any Eligible Person who accepts an offer for the grant of an Option in accordance with the terms of the Subsidiary Share Option Scheme or, if applicable, the Grantee's nominee on the Grantee's behalf or his legal personal representative(s)

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HAI Board"

the board of directors of Hanking Australia Investment from time to time or a duly authorised committee of the board of directors of Hanking Australia Investment or such other committee as the board of directors of Hanking Australia Investment may authorise for the purpose of administering the Subsidiary Share Option Scheme

"HAI Group Company"

Hanking Australia Investment, its related bodies corporate (has the meaning given to it in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)) and any other bodies corporate as and any other bodies corporate as determined by the HAI Board from time to time

DEFINITIONS "HAI Share(s)" shares in the capital of Hanking Australia Investment "Hanking Australia Investment" Hanking Australia Investment Pty Ltd, a company incorporated in Australia with limited liability and a direct non-wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "INED(s)" independent non-executive director(s) of the Company "Key Person" (i) a full-time or part-time employee of a HAI Group Company (including an executive director); (ii) a non-executive director of a HAI Group Company; or (iii) any person the HAI Board determines to be a Key Person when issuing or granting the Options "Latest Practicable Date" 7 January 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information in this circular "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "Offer" the offer of the grant of an Option "Option(s)" option(s) to subscribe for the HAI Shares granted pursuant to the Subsidiary Share Option Scheme "Participant" an Eligible Person who has accepted an Offer under the Subsidiary Share Option Scheme and includes, if a Participant dies or become subject to a legal disability, the legal personal representative of the Participant "Share(s)" the ordinary share(s) of the Company "Shareholder(s)" the shareholder(s) of the Company "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Subsidiary Scheme Mandate Limit" the meaning given to that term in paragraph 3 in the Appendix "Subsidiary Share Option Scheme" the share option scheme proposed to be adopted by Hanking Australia Investment at the EGM, a summary of the principal terms of which is set out in the Appendix to this circular "substantial shareholder" has the meaning ascribed to such term under the Listing Rules "%" per cent.

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

CHINA HANKING HOLDINGS LIMITED 中國罕王控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 03788)

Executive Directors: Mr. Yang Jiye

Mr. Zheng Xuezhi Dr. Qiu Yumin Mr. Xia Zhuo

Non-executive Director: Mr. Kenneth Jue LeeIndependent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Wang Ping

Dr. Wang Anjian Mr. Ma Qingshan

To the Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

9 January 2019

PROPOSED ADOPTION OF SHARE OPTION SCHEME

BY HANKING AUSTRALIA INVESTMENT

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING