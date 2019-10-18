China Health : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18 OCTOBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Health Group Limited

中國衛生集團有限公司

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as CHG HS Limited)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 673)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 18 OCTOBER 2019

Reference is made to the circular of China Health Group Limited (the "Circular") and the notice of the special general meeting of the Company (the "SGM Notice") dated 25 September 2019 in relation to the major transaction involving the proposed acquisition of Anping Bo'ai Hospital. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular, unless otherwise specified.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution (the "Resolution") as set out in the SGM Notice was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on 18 October 2019.

As at the date of the SGM, there were a total of 4,139,947,634 Shares in issue, which was the total number of Shares that entitled the Shareholders to attend and vote on the Resolution at the SGM. A total of 1,160,003,000 Shares were held by the Shareholders who have attended and voted on the Resolution at the SGM. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, none of the Shareholders was required to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the SGM under the Listing Rules. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and no Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against the Resolution or to abstain from voting at the SGM.