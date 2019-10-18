China Health : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18 OCTOBER 2019
China Health Group Limited
中國衛生集團有限公司
(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as CHG HS Limited)
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 673)
POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 18 OCTOBER 2019
Reference is made to the circular of China Health Group Limited (the "Circular") and the notice of the special general meeting of the Company (the "SGM Notice") dated 25 September 2019 in relation to the major transaction involving the proposed acquisition of Anping Bo'ai Hospital. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular, unless otherwise specified.
POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM
The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution (the "Resolution") as set out in the SGM Notice was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on 18 October 2019.
As at the date of the SGM, there were a total of 4,139,947,634 Shares in issue, which was the total number of Shares that entitled the Shareholders to attend and vote on the Resolution at the SGM. A total of 1,160,003,000 Shares were held by the Shareholders who have attended and voted on the Resolution at the SGM. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, none of the Shareholders was required to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the SGM under the Listing Rules. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and no Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against the Resolution or to abstain from voting at the SGM.
Tricor Tengis Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the purpose of counting the votes at the SGM. The poll results in respect of the Resolution were as follows:
Number of Shares voted
(approximately% of total
Ordinary Resolution*
number of Shares voted)
For
Against
1.
(a) to approve, confirm and ratify the conditional
1,160,003,000
0
share purchase agreement dated 28 December
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
2018 (the " Share Purchase Agreement ")
entered into among the Purchaser, Mr. Sang
and Mr. Han (as vendors) and the Hospital in
relation to the Acquisition and the Potential
Transfer (as supplemented by the supplemental
agreements dated 20 June 2019, 31 July 2019
and 24 September 2019 respectively) and all the
transactions contemplated thereunder; and
to authorise any one or more director(s) of the Company to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents (and to affix the common seal of the Company thereon, if necessary) which he/they consider necessary, desirable or expedient to implement or give effect to the Share Purchase Agreement (as supplemented by the supplemental agreements dated 20 June 2019, 31 July 2019 and 24 September 2019 respectively) and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including but not limited to the Acquisition and the Potential Transfer).
* The full text of the Resolution is set out in the SGM Notice.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was therefore duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company by way of poll at the SGM.
By Order of the Board
China Health Group Limited
Zhang Fan
Chairman of the Board and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 18 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely, Mr. Zhang Fan (chairman), Mr. Chung Ho, Mr. Wang Jingming, and Mr. Weng Yu; four non- executive Directors, namely, Mr. Xing Yong, Mr. Huang Lianhai, Mr. Zhang Dawei and Mr. Wang Yongming; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Xiao Zuhe, Mr. Jiang Xuejun, Mr. Du Yanhua and Mr. Lai Liangquan.
