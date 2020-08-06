China Health : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Health Group Limited

中國衛生集團有限公司

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as CHG HS Limited)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 673)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Health Group Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 6 August 2020, Mr. Wang Yongming ("Mr. Wang") has resigned as a non- executive Director of the Company due to his other personal pursuits and business commitments.

Mr. Wang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters in relation to his resignation which should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Wang for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

China Health Group Limited

Zhang Fan

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 6 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely, Mr. Zhang Fan (chairman), Mr. Chung Ho and Mr. Wang Jingming; four non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Weng Yu, Mr. Xing Yong, Mr. Huang Lianhai and Mr. Zhang Dawei; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Jiang Xuejun, Mr. Du Yanhua, Mr. Lai Liangquan and Ms. Meng Junfeng.