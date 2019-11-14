China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
11/14/2019 | 11:55am EST
Harbin, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2019) - China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHHE) ("China Health Industries", the "Company" or "Us") (www.chinahealthindustries.com) is a holding company vertically integrated with the operations in its subsidiaries in China, specializing in R&D, production, marketing and distribution of hemp derivative products, medicines and health supplement products, today announced the financial results for its first quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Mr. Xin Sun, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of China Health Industries, commented, "We are pleased to report our financial results for the first quarter of our 2020 fiscal year. Our revenue decreased by 4.10% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. However, our net income increased by 19.67% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. We continue to focus on developing, manufacturing and distributing new hemp derivative products".
First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Selected Financial Results
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019:
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
Variance
%
Revenues
$
2,053,924
$
2,141,825
$
(87,901
)
(4.10
)%
Humankind
2,026,989
2,125,508
(98,519
)
(4.64
)%
HLJ Huimeijia
26,935
16,317
10,618
65.07
%
Cost of Goods Sold
$
508,896
$
473,741
$
35,155
7.42
%
Humankind
473,888
453,276
20,612
4.55
%
HLJ Huimeijia
35,008
20,465
14,543
71.06
%
Gross Profit
$
1,545,028
$
1,668,084
$
(123,056
)
(7.38
)%
Humankind
1,553,101
1,672,232
(119,131
)
(7.12
)%
HLJ Huimeijia
(8,073
)
(4,148
)
(3,925
)
94.63
%
Net Income
$
756,574
632,214
124,360
19.67
%
Earnings Per Share
$
0.0115
0.0096
Revenue
Total revenues decreased by $87,901 or 4.10% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to a decrease of $98,519 or 4.64% in Humankind's revenues, offset by an increase of $10,618 in HLJ Huimeijia's revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease in Humankind's sales revenues was mainly due to two reasons. Firstly, the sale percentage of products with lower price increased for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared with the same period in 2018. Secondly, the increasing exchange rate from Renminbi to the U.S. dollar led to the decrease of revenues.
Cost of Goods Sold
Our total cost of sales increased by $35,155 or 7.42% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The increased cost of the main business was mainly due to that the sale percentage of products with higher cost increased for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared with the same period in 2018. The increase in HLJ Huimeijia's cost of sales was primarily due to the increase of the sales volume.
Gross Margin
Our gross margin decreased by $123,056 or 7.38% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. This change was consistent with the change of sales and costs in Humankind. As HLJ Huimeijia resumed production for a short period of time, the output of the product is small, but the fixed cost of the apportionment has not decreased, resulting in high cost of the product. After the Company operates normally, the cost will return to a reasonable level.
Net Income and Earnings Per Share
Net Income was $756,574 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $632,214 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. This increase of $124,360 in net profit was primarily attributable to a decrease of operating expenses $249,362 in Humankind.
Earnings per share was $0.0115 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $0.0096 for the three months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. This increase was primarily a result of the aforementioned increase in net profit.
