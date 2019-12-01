Log in
CHINA HEALTHWISE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0348)
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities : Month ended 30 November 2019

12/01/2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/11/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

China Healthwise Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

02/12/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

348

Description :

-

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

15,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$1,500,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

15,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$1,500,000,000

(2) Stock code :

-

Description :

-

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

-

-

-

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

-

-

-

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

348

Description :

-

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

40

USD100,000

USD4,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

40

USD100,000

USD4,000,000

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

-

Description :

-

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

-

-

-

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

-

-

-

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State HK$1,500,000,000

currency) :

USD4,000,000

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

7,865,458,360

-

-

-

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

-

-

-

-

Balance at close of

the month

7,865,458,360

-

-

-

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. -

( / /

)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(Note 1)

2. -

(

/

/

)

shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

(Note 1)

3.

-

(

/

/

)

shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

-

(Preference shares)

-

(Other class)

-

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

-

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

-

-

-

-

-

-

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

-

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

-

Subscription price

-

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

-

-

-

-

-

-

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

-

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

-

Subscription price

-

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

-

-

-

-

-

-

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

-

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

-

Subscription price

-

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

-

-

-

-

-

-

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

-

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

-

Subscription price

-

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

-

(Preference shares)

-

(Other class)

-

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. Convertible bonds

HK$

1,200,000,000

-

1,200,000,000

-

1,200,000,000

due 10 Oct 2020

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary shares

Subscription price

HK$0.1

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

(15/11/2018)

2.

-

-

-

-

-

-

Stock code (if listed)

-

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

-

Subscription price

-

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

-

-

-

-

-

-

Stock code (if listed)

-

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

-

Subscription price

-

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

-

-

-

-

-

-

Stock code (if listed)

-

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

-

Subscription price

-

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

-

(Preference shares)

-

(Other class)

-

March 2019

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

during the month

issued pursuant

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1.

-

(

/

/

)

-

-

shares (Note 1)

2.

-

(

/

/

)

-

-

shares (Note 1)

3.

-

(

/

/

)

-

-

shares (Note 1)

-

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

-

(Other class)

-

March 2019

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer

the month

which may

pursuant

be issued

thereto

pursuant

thereto as

at close of

Type of Issue

the month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

1. Rights issue

At price :

State

-

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

-

-

Class

of

shares

issuable (Note 1)

/

/

)

State

(

2. Open offer

At price :

-

Issue and allotment

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

/

/

)

(

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

--

Class

of

shares

issuable (Note 1)

/

/

)

State

(

3. Placing

At price :

-

Issue and allotment

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

/

/

)

(

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

--

Class

of

shares

issuable (Note 1)

/

/

)

(

4. Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

/

/

)

(

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

--

March 2019

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer

the month

which may

pursuant

be issued

thereto

pursuant

thereto as

at close of

Type of Issue

the month

Class

of

shares

issuable (Note 1)

/

/

)

State

(

5. Scrip dividend At price :

-

Issue and allotment

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

/

/

)

(

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

-

-

Class

of

shares

repurchased (Note 1)

6. Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

AGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

--

Class

of

shares

redeemed (Note 1)

/

/

)

7. Redemption of

(

Redemption date :

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

--

Class

of

shares

issuable (Note 1)

/

/

)

8. Consideration

State

(

At price :

-

Issue and allotment

issue

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

/

/

)

(

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

--

March 2019

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer

the month

which may

pursuant

be issued

thereto

pursuant

thereto as

at close of

Type of Issue

the month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

9. Capital

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

-

-

Class

of

shares

issuable (Note 1)

/

/

)

10. Other

At price :

State

-

(

Issue and allotment

(Please specify)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

/

/

)

(

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

-

-

Total E. (Ordinary

shares)

-

(Preference shares)

-

(Other class)

-

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1)

-

(2)

-

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

-

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to

-

E):

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the March 2019

securities have been fulfilled;

  1. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  2. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  3. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  4. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  5. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: Lo Ming Wan

Title: Director and Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
  3. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
  5. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

March 2019

Disclaimer

China Healthwise Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 03:07:07 UTC
