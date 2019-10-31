Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities : Month ended 31 October 2019 0 10/31/2019 | 10:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :31/10/2019 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer China Healthwise Holdings Limited Date Submitted 01/11/2019 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code : 348 Description : - Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month 15,000,000,000 HK$0.10 HK$1,500,000,000 Increase/(decrease) - - Balance at close of the month 15,000,000,000 HK$0.10 HK$1,500,000,000 (2) Stock code : - Description : - Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month - - - Increase/(decrease) - - Balance at close of the month - - - March 2019 2. Preference Shares Stock code : 348 Description : - No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month 40 USD100,000 USD4,000,000 Increase/(decrease) - - Balance at close of the month 40 USD100,000 USD4,000,000 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code : - Description : - No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month - - - Increase/(decrease) - - Balance at close of the month - - - Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State HK$1,500,000,000 currency) : USD4,000,000 March 2019 II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of ordinary shares No of preference No. of other (1) (2) shares classes of shares Balance at close of preceding month 7,865,458,360 - - - Increase/ (decrease) during the month - - - - Balance at close of the month 7,865,458,360 - - - III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of No. of new shares of No. of new shares of share option issuer issued during issuer which may be scheme the month pursuant issued pursuant including EGM Movement during the month thereto thereto as at close of approval date the month (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 1. - ( / / ) - - - - - - (Note 1) 2. - ( / / ) shares - - - - - - (Note 1) 3. - ( / / ) shares - - - - - - (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) - (Preference shares) - (Other class) - Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency) - March 2019 Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued Nominal value month pursuant Currency at close of Exercised Nominal value pursuant thereto as at Description of warrants of nominal preceding during the at close of the thereto close of the (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value month month month month 1. - - - - - - ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) - Class of shares issuable (Note 1) - Subscription price - EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 2. - - - - - - ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) - Class of shares issuable (Note 1) - Subscription price - EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. - - - - - - ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) - Class of shares issuable (Note 1) - Subscription price - EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. - - - - - - ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) - Class of shares issuable (Note 1) - Subscription price - EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) - (Preference shares) - (Other class) - March 2019 Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant Amount at pursuant thereto as at Currency of close of Converted Amount at thereto close of the amount preceding during the close of the month Class and description outstanding month month month 1. Convertible bonds HK$ 1,200,000,000 - 1,200,000,000 - 1,200,000,000 due 10 Oct 2020 Stock code (if listed) N/A Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Ordinary shares Subscription price HK$0.1 EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) (15/11/2018) 2. - - - - - - Stock code (if listed) - Class of shares issuable (Note 1) - Subscription price - EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. - - - - - - Stock code (if listed) - Class of shares issuable (Note 1) - Subscription price - EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. - - - - - - Stock code (if listed) - Class of shares issuable (Note 1) - Subscription price - EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total C. (Ordinary shares) - (Preference shares) - (Other class) - March 2019 Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) No. of new shares No. of new shares of of issuer issued issuer which may be during the month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), the month if applicable, and class of shares issuable: 1. - ( / / ) - - shares (Note 1) 2. - ( / / ) - - shares (Note 1) 3. - ( / / ) - - shares (Note 1) - Total D. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) - (Other class) - March 2019 Other Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of new No. of new shares of issuer shares of issued during issuer the month which may pursuant be issued thereto pursuant thereto as at close of Type of Issue the month Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 1. Rights issue At price : State - Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) - - Class of shares issuable (Note 1) / / ) State ( 2. Open offer At price : - Issue and allotment currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) / / ) ( EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) -- Class of shares issuable (Note 1) / / ) State ( 3. Placing At price : - Issue and allotment currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) / / ) ( EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) -- Class of shares issuable (Note 1) / / ) ( 4. Bonus issue Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy) / / ) ( EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) -- March 2019 No. of new No. of new shares of issuer shares of issued during issuer the month which may pursuant be issued thereto pursuant thereto as at close of Type of Issue the month Class of shares issuable (Note 1) / / ) State ( 5. Scrip dividend At price : - Issue and allotment currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) / / ) ( EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) - - Class of shares repurchased (Note 1) 6. Repurchase of Cancellation date : shares (dd/mm/yyyy) AGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) -- Class of shares redeemed (Note 1) / / ) 7. Redemption of ( Redemption date : shares (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) -- Class of shares issuable (Note 1) / / ) 8. Consideration State ( At price : - Issue and allotment issue currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) / / ) ( EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) -- March 2019 No. of new No. of new shares of issuer shares of issued during issuer the month which may pursuant be issued thereto pursuant thereto as at close of Type of Issue the month Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 9. Capital Issue and allotment ( / / ) reorganisation date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) - - Class of shares issuable (Note 1) / / ) 10. Other At price : State - ( Issue and allotment (Please specify) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) / / ) ( EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) - - Total E. (Ordinary shares) - (Preference shares) - (Other class) - Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1) - (2) - Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): - Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to - E): (These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").) IV. Confirmations We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable: (Note 2) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it; all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled; all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the March 2019 securities have been fulfilled; all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3); all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements; all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue; completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. Remarks (if any): Submitted by: Lo Ming Wan Title: Director and Company Secretary (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) Notes : State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other). Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return. "Identical" means in this context: the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet. March 2019 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer China Healthwise Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 02:31:08 UTC 0 Latest news on CHINA HEALTHWISE HOLDINGS 10/31 MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON M : Month ended 31 October 2019 PU 10/28 CHINA HEALTHWISE : Changes of directors and the vice-chairman the board PU 10/27 CHINA HEALTHWISE : Discloseable transaction in relation to disposal of the entir.. PU 10/11 CHINA HEALTHWISE : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 PU 01/21 CHINA HEALTHWISE : to change board lot size to 50,000 AQ