Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China High Speed Trnsmsn Eqpt Grp Co Ltd    0658   KYG2112D1051

CHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN EQPT GRP CO LTD

(0658)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China High Speed Trnsmsn Eqpt : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 24 MAY 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 05:08am EDT

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 658)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 24 MAY 2019

I/We(Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)

shares of US$0.01 each in the capital

of the Company, hereby appoint (Notes 3 & 4)

of

or failing him, the Chairman of the Meeting, as my/our proxy to attend the annual general meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) of the Company ("the Meeting") to be held at China Purple Mountain Ballroom, 2nd Floor, Jinling Building, Jinling Hotel, No. 2 Hanzhong Road, Nanjing, Jiangsu, China at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, 24 May 2019 and vote on my/our behalf as directed below or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fits.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR(Note 5)

AGAINST(Note 5)

1.

To receive and approve the audited consolidated financial statements together with the

directors' report and the independent auditor's report of the Company for the year ended 31

December 2018.

2.

To declare a final dividend of HK$0.08 per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December

2018.

3.

(a)

To re-elect Mr. Chen Yongdao as an executive director

(b)

To re-elect Mr. Wang Zhengbing as an executive director

(c)

To re-elect Mr. Hu Yueming as a non-executive director

(d)

To re-elect Mr. Yuen Chi Ping as a non-executive director

(e)

To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of

directors

4.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers Certified Public Accountants as auditors of the

Company and authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

5.

To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with the

Company's shares.

6.

To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to repurchase the Company's

shares.

7.

To extend the general mandate to issue shares of the Company by adding thereto the shares

repurchased by the Company.

Date:

, 2019

Signature(Note 6):

Notes:

1.Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint registered holder should be stated.

2.Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all Shares registered in your name(s).

3.Any member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting shall be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member who is the holder of two or more Shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

4.Please insert the name and address of the proxy desired. IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY.

5.IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A " " IN THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED "FOR", IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A " " IN THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to complete either box will entitle your proxy to cast his vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting.

6.This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, this form of proxy must be under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.

7.If more than one of the joint registered holders be present at the Meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such Share(s) shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint registered holders.

8.To be valid, this form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or notarially certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

9.A proxy need not be a member of the Company, but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.

10.Any alterations made in this form should be initialed by the person who signs it.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

China High-Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 09:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN E
05:08aCHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN EQPT : Form of proxy for use at the annual general meet..
PU
05:08aCHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN EQPT : (1) general mandates to issue and repurchase sha..
PU
01/03CHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN EQPT : Poll results of the extraordinary general meetin..
PU
2018CHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN EQPT : Form of proxy for use at the extraordinary gener..
PU
2018CHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN EQPT : Proposed change of auditor and notice of extraor..
PU
2018CHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN EQPT : Proposed change of auditor
PU
2018CHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN EQPT : C Transmission to sell 14 firms for RMB299m
AQ
2018CHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN EQPT : Discloseable transactions - disposal of companie..
PU
2018CHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN EQPT : Inside information - unaudited major financial f..
PU
2018CHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN EQPT : Joint announcement pursuant to rule 3.7 of the t..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,18%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 8 354 M
Chart CHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN EQPT GRP CO LTD
Duration : Period :
China High Speed Trnsmsn Eqpt Grp Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN E
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,84  CNY
Spread / Average Target -4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ji Chun Hu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yue Ming Hu Chairman
Wing Hong Lui CFO, Secretary & Financial Controller
Yong Dao Chen Executive Director
Xi He Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN EQPT GRP CO LTD-20.40%1 249
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS22.62%18 799
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY44.55%11 838
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%7 811
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 543
TPI COMPOSITES INC24.61%1 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About