China Hongqiao Group Limited    1378

CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED

(1378)
  Report  
News 
News

China Hongqiao : ・Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2019

0
10/31/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/10/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

China Hongqiao Group Limited

Date Submitted

01/11/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1378

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(USD)

(USD)

Balance at close of preceding month

10,000,000,000

0.01

100,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

0.01

100,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (USD) :

100,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

8,570,852,349

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

NIL

Balance at close of

the month

8,570,852,349

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

NIL

(Other class)

NIL

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

NIL

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

NIL

(Other class)

NIL

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be issued

during the

pursuant

Amount at

month

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

pursuant

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

thereto

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. Convertible Bonds due 2022 (Principal amount: USD320,000,000)*

N/A (See

USD

246,400,000

NIL

246,400,000

NIL

remarks)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary Shares

HK$7.21

Subscription price

(subject to adjustment)

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

(20/11/2017)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

NIL

(Other class)

NIL

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Hongqiao Group Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 00:36:01 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 83 710 M
EBIT 2019 13 567 M
Net income 2019 6 254 M
Debt 2019 33 120 M
Yield 2019 6,04%
P/E ratio 2019 5,45x
P/E ratio 2020 4,41x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 33 559 M
Chart CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Hongqiao Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,42  CNY
Last Close Price 3,92  CNY
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 64,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bo Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Lian Zhang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Shu Liang Zheng Vice Chairman
Cong Sen Yang Non-Executive Director
Jing Lei Zhang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED-1.81%4 876
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC37.02%6 802
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 637
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.0.47%3 574
KAISER ALUMINUM CORPORATION21.72%1 717
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD--.--%1 663
