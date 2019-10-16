Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Hongqiao Group Limited    1378   KYG211501005

CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED

(1378)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Hongqiao : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 04:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Hongqiao Group Limited

中國宏橋集團有限公司

(Incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1378)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This is a voluntary announcement made by China Hongqiao Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

Reference is made to the cooperation agreement in relation to the establishment of a green aluminum

innovation industrial park (the "Cooperation Agreement") entered into between Shandong Weiqiao Chuangye Group Company Limited ( 山東魏橋創業集團有限公司, "Weiqiao Chuangye Group", a

related company of the Group) and the People's Government of Yunnan Province on 15 October 2019. Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement, considering the abundant clean energy such as hydropower in Yunnan Province, Weiqiao Chuangye Group will build a green aluminum innovation industrial park in cooperation with the People's Government of Yunnan Province.

The Group believes that the construction of such low-carbon green aluminum innovation industrial park is conform to the next global transformation trend for new energy and the national policies for energy structure optimisation, key industries layout adjustment and industrial transfer direction. The Group will actively respond to the aforesaid Cooperation Agreement to fully enjoy and utilise the policy for integrating water, electricity and aluminum promoted by the People's Government of Yunnan Province, to further reduce the Group's production cost and reinforce its competitive advantages. The Group will formulate the best mode for participation in such green aluminum innovation industrial park upon the consideration of various factors, including the propose transfer of part of the Group's existing production equipment to such green aluminum innovation industrial park, to reduce the effect on the Group's production volume to the greatest extend. The Group believes that the Group's involvement in such green aluminum innovation industrial park will be conducive to the Group's continuous complete implementation of the development strategy of integrating the upstream and downstream businesses, the further improvement of the proportion of clean energy of the Group and the green sustainable development of the Group, thereby further consolidating and enhancing the Group's core competitiveness.

1

The Company will make further announcements in accordance with the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, if necessary.

By Order of the Board

China Hongqiao Group Limited

Zhang Bo

Chairman

Shandong, the People's Republic of China

16 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine directors, namely Mr. Zhang Bo, Ms. Zheng Shuliang and Ms. Zhang Ruilian as executive directors, Mr. Yang Congsen, Mr. Zhang Jinglei and Mr. Chen Yisong (Mr. Zhang Hao as his alternate) as non-executive directors, and Mr. Xing Jian, Mr. Han Benwen and Mr. Dong Xinyi as independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

China Hongqiao Group Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 08:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMIT
04:38aCHINA HONGQIAO : Voluntary announcement
PU
10/15China Hongqiao in talks for Yunnan aluminium project – government offic..
RE
10/01CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securit..
PU
09/24CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Issue of Us$200,000,000 7.375% Senior Unsecured Notes D..
PU
09/24CHINA HONGQIAO : Issue of us$200,000,000 7.375% senior unsecured notes due 2023
PU
09/23CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Proposed Issuance of Senior Notes
PU
09/23CHINA HONGQIAO : Proposed issuance of senior notes
PU
09/01CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securit..
PU
08/30CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Voluntary Announcement
PU
08/30CHINA HONGQIAO : Voluntary announcement
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 83 710 M
EBIT 2019 13 567 M
Net income 2019 6 254 M
Debt 2019 33 120 M
Yield 2019 5,39%
P/E ratio 2019 6,10x
P/E ratio 2020 4,94x
EV / Sales2019 0,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 37 599 M
Chart CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Hongqiao Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,42  CNY
Last Close Price 4,39  CNY
Spread / Highest target 84,8%
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bo Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Lian Zhang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Shu Liang Zheng Vice Chairman
Cong Sen Yang Non-Executive Director
Jing Lei Zhang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED9.71%5 310
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC26.34%6 352
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 545
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.1.42%3 653
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD--.--%1 752
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C-26.55%1 637
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group