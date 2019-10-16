China Hongqiao : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Hongqiao Group Limited

中國宏橋集團有限公司

(Incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1378)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This is a voluntary announcement made by China Hongqiao Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

Reference is made to the cooperation agreement in relation to the establishment of a green aluminum

innovation industrial park (the "Cooperation Agreement") entered into between Shandong Weiqiao Chuangye Group Company Limited ( 山東魏橋創業集團有限公司, "Weiqiao Chuangye Group", a

related company of the Group) and the People's Government of Yunnan Province on 15 October 2019. Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement, considering the abundant clean energy such as hydropower in Yunnan Province, Weiqiao Chuangye Group will build a green aluminum innovation industrial park in cooperation with the People's Government of Yunnan Province.

The Group believes that the construction of such low-carbon green aluminum innovation industrial park is conform to the next global transformation trend for new energy and the national policies for energy structure optimisation, key industries layout adjustment and industrial transfer direction. The Group will actively respond to the aforesaid Cooperation Agreement to fully enjoy and utilise the policy for integrating water, electricity and aluminum promoted by the People's Government of Yunnan Province, to further reduce the Group's production cost and reinforce its competitive advantages. The Group will formulate the best mode for participation in such green aluminum innovation industrial park upon the consideration of various factors, including the propose transfer of part of the Group's existing production equipment to such green aluminum innovation industrial park, to reduce the effect on the Group's production volume to the greatest extend. The Group believes that the Group's involvement in such green aluminum innovation industrial park will be conducive to the Group's continuous complete implementation of the development strategy of integrating the upstream and downstream businesses, the further improvement of the proportion of clean energy of the Group and the green sustainable development of the Group, thereby further consolidating and enhancing the Group's core competitiveness.