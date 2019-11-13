Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Hongqiao Group Limited    1378   KYG211501005

CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED

(1378)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China-backed consortium wins $14 billion Guinea iron ore deal, pipping Australia's Fortescue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 09:39pm EST

A consortium representing Chinese, French and Singaporean interests won a $14 billion tender to develop part of Guinea's Simandou iron ore project, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters, edging out Australia's Fortescue Metals Group.

The consortium - which includes Société Minière de Boké (SMB) and Singapore's Winning Shipping as well as Guinean government interests - has committed to develop blocks 1 and 2 of the largest known deposit of its kind, holding more than 2 billion tonnes of high-grade ore.

Guinea has sought to develop the Simandou deposit for decades, but the project has been mired in protracted legal disputes and the high costs have curbed interest.

The government required bidders to build a 650 km (400 mile) railway and deepwater port to transport the ore from the remote southeastern corner of Guinea to the coast for export, deterring some miners from bidding.

SMB-Winning put $14 billion on the table to develop the blocks and build the infrastructure, according to a government source who asked not to be named because they are not authorised to speak on behalf of the mining ministry.

SMB-Winning chairman Fadi Wazni on Wednesday confirmed the figure.

"The Simandou Project will be crucial for Guinea's future. This mega deposit is an opportunity in terms of employment and wealth creation for the whole country," said Sun Xiushun, the consortium's chief executive.

Fortescue had offered $9 billion for the blocks but did not formally promise to build the railway dubbed the "Transguinéen", two government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Transguinéen was pivotal in the decision to grant the blocks to SMB-Winning, mines minister Abdoulaye Magassouba told Reuters.

On Thursday, Fortescue confirmed in a statement that it had lost the bid.

The Australian company said it will focus on its $3.88 billion investment in the Eliwana and Iron Bridge projects in the Pilbara area of northwestern Australia. Pilbara is a key area for miners of the steel-making material.

Eric Humphery-Smith, senior Africa analyst at consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, said the outcome was hardly surprising.

"It was clear from the beginning that SMB was more likely to commit seriously to the Trans-Guinean railway than Fortescue - a deal-breaker for this project," Humphery-Smith said.

Investors in the relatively little-known winning consortium include Chinese aluminium producer Shandong Weiqiao [SDWQP.UL], a unit of China Hongqiao and Yantai Port Group [YTMPGA.UL], as well as Guinea's government.

The consortium is Guinea's leading exporter of bauxite, an aluminium ore.

Magassouba said the government would now hash out the technical details of the deal with SMB-Winning and put the resulting agreement to a vote in parliament.

SMB-Winning aims to bring the deposit to production within five years of the agreement being ratified.

By Saliou Samb
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED -2.31% 4.22 End-of-day quote.-4.74%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -2.14% 8.67 End-of-day quote.111.46%
RIO TINTO GROUP -1.67% 91.8 End-of-day quote.18.98%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.66% 4076.5 Delayed Quote.9.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMIT
09:39pChina-backed consortium wins $14 billion Guinea iron ore deal, pipping Austra..
RE
10/31CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securit..
PU
10/28CHINA HONGQIAO : Voluntary announcement
PU
10/16CHINA HONGQIAO : Voluntary announcement
PU
10/15China Hongqiao in talks for Yunnan aluminium project – government offic..
RE
10/01CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securit..
PU
09/24CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Issue of Us$200,000,000 7.375% Senior Unsecured Notes D..
PU
09/24CHINA HONGQIAO : Issue of us$200,000,000 7.375% senior unsecured notes due 2023
PU
09/23CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Proposed Issuance of Senior Notes
PU
09/23CHINA HONGQIAO : Proposed issuance of senior notes
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 83 710 M
EBIT 2019 13 567 M
Net income 2019 6 254 M
Debt 2019 33 120 M
Yield 2019 6,20%
P/E ratio 2019 5,30x
P/E ratio 2020 4,29x
EV / Sales2019 0,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
Capitalization 32 677 M
Chart CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Hongqiao Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,46  CNY
Last Close Price 3,81  CNY
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 69,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bo Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Lian Zhang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Shu Liang Zheng Vice Chairman
Cong Sen Yang Non-Executive Director
Jing Lei Zhang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED-4.74%4 897
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC32.44%7 030
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 637
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-0.95%3 620
KAISER ALUMINUM CORPORATION24.31%1 757
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD--.--%1 695
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group