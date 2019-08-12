China Hongqiao : ・Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Hongqiao Group Limited

中國宏橋集團有限公司

(Incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1378)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Hongqiao Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 23 August 2019 at Suite 5108, The Center, 99th Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, for the purpose of, among other things, considering and approving the release of the unaudited interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and recommending the payment of an interim dividend (if any).

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine directors, namely Mr. Zhang Bo, Ms. Zheng Shuliang and Ms. Zhang Ruilian as executive directors, Mr. Yang Congsen, Mr. Zhang Jinglei and Mr. Chen Yisong (Mr. Zhang Hao as his alternate) as non-executive directors, and Mr. Xing Jian, Mr. Han Benwen and Mr. Dong Xinyi as independent non-executive directors.