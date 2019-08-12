Log in
China Hongqiao Group Ltd    1378

CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD

(1378)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Hongqiao : ・Date of Board Meeting

08/12/2019 | 08:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Hongqiao Group Limited

中國宏橋集團有限公司

(Incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1378)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Hongqiao Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 23 August 2019 at Suite 5108, The Center, 99th Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, for the purpose of, among other things, considering and approving the release of the unaudited interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and recommending the payment of an interim dividend (if any).

By order of the Board

China Hongqiao Group Limited

Zhang Bo

Chairman

Shandong, the People's Republic of China

12 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine directors, namely Mr. Zhang Bo, Ms. Zheng Shuliang and Ms. Zhang Ruilian as executive directors, Mr. Yang Congsen, Mr. Zhang Jinglei and Mr. Chen Yisong (Mr. Zhang Hao as his alternate) as non-executive directors, and Mr. Xing Jian, Mr. Han Benwen and Mr. Dong Xinyi as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

China Hongqiao Group Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 12:35:06 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 88 401 M
EBIT 2019 12 510 M
Net income 2019 6 459 M
Debt 2019 26 429 M
Yield 2019 5,13%
P/E ratio 2019 6,57x
P/E ratio 2020 5,32x
EV / Sales2019 0,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
Capitalization 40 518 M
Chart CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
China Hongqiao Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,37  CNY
Last Close Price 4,73  CNY
Spread / Highest target 71,5%
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bo Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shi Ping Zhang Chairman
Rui Lian Zhang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Shu Liang Zheng Vice Chairman
Cong Sen Yang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD18.51%5 737
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC24.43%6 315
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 676
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINUM CO., LTD.-1.90%3 504
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C-26.89%1 630
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD--.--%1 610
