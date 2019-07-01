Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Hongqiao Group Ltd    1378   KYG211501005

CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD

(1378)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Hongqiao : ・Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 10:43pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/06/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

China Hongqiao Group Limited

Date Submitted

02/07/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1378

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(USD)

(USD)

Balance at close of preceding month

10,000,000,000

0.01

100,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

0.01

100,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (USD) :

100,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

8,603,429,349

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

32,577,000

Balance at close of

the month

8,570,852,349

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

NIL

(Other class)

NIL

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

NIL

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

NIL

(Other class)

NIL

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be issued

during the

pursuant

Amount at

month

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

pursuant

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

thereto

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. Convertible Bonds due 2022 (Principal amount: USD320,000,000)*

N/A (See

USD

246,400,000

NIL

246,400,000

NIL

remarks)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary Shares

HK$7.21

Subscription price

(subject to adjustment)

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

(20/11/2017)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

NIL

(Other class)

NIL

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Hongqiao Group Ltd. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 02:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD
10:43pCHINA HONGQIAO : ・Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securit..
PU
06/19CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
06/17CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Payment of Final Dividends
PU
06/06CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Supplemental Announcement -Connected Transactions
PU
06/05CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/03CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
06/02CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securit..
PU
05/31CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Election of Chairman of The Board And Appointment of Me..
PU
05/31CHINA HONGQIAO : ・List of Directors And Their Roles And Functions
PU
05/30CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 90 745 M
EBIT 2019 11 056 M
Net income 2019 6 059 M
Debt 2019 30 923 M
Yield 2019 4,86%
P/E ratio 2019 7,02x
P/E ratio 2020 5,56x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
Capitalization 41 503 M
Chart CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
China Hongqiao Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,24  CNY
Last Close Price 4,84  CNY
Spread / Highest target 63,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bo Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shi Ping Zhang Chairman
Rui Lian Zhang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Shu Liang Zheng Vice Chairman
Cong Sen Yang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD24.38%6 053
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC22.14%6 221
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 296
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINUM CO., LTD.7.11%3 934
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD--.--%1 781
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C-29.08%1 594
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About