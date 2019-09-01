China Hongqiao : ・Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 August 2019
09/01/2019 | 09:07pm EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/08/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
China Hongqiao Group Limited
Date Submitted
02/09/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 1378
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(USD)
(USD)
Balance at close of preceding month
10,000,000,000
0.01
100,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
10,000,000,000
0.01
100,000,000
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(USD) :
100,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
8,570,852,349
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
NIL
Balance at close of
the month
8,570,852,349
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
shares
(Note 1)
3.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
NIL
(Preference shares)
NIL
(Other class)
NIL
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
of options (State currency)
NIL
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B.
(Ordinary shares)
NIL
(Preference shares)
NIL
(Other class
)
NIL
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be issued
during the
pursuant
Amount at
month
thereto as at
Currency of
close of
Converted
Amount at
pursuant
close of the
amount
preceding
during the
close of the
thereto
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1. Convertible Bonds due 2022 (Principal amount: USD320,000,000)*
N/A (See
USD
246,400,000
NIL
246,400,000
NIL
remarks)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Ordinary Shares
HK$7.21
Subscription price
(subject to adjustment)
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
(20/11/2017)
2.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
NIL
(Preference shares)
NIL
(Other class)
NIL
Disclaimer
China Hongqiao Group Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 01:06:06 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
