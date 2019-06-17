Log in
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD

(1378)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 06/14
5.09 HKD   -4.68%
China Hongqiao : ・Payment of Final Dividends

06/17/2019 | 02:44am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Hongqiao Group Limited

中國宏橋集團有限公司

(Incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1378)

PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDENDS

References are made to the annual results announcement (the "Announcement") of China Hongqiao Group Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2018 dated 22 March 2019, the circular (the "Circular") of the Company dated 18 April 2019 and the poll results announcement of the Company dated 22 May 2019 in relation to, among others, the payment of final dividends for the year ended 31 December 2018 of HK$24.0 cents per Share (the "2018 Final Dividends"). Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular, unless the context requires otherwise.

As disclosed in the Announcement and Circular, the 2018 Final Dividends will be paid on or before Friday, 28 June 2019 to the Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Friday, 14 June 2019. The board (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that the 2018 Final Dividends will be paid on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 to the Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Friday, 14 June 2019.

By order of the Board

China Hongqiao Group Limited

Zhang Bo

Chairman

Shandong, the People's Republic of China

17 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine directors, namely Mr. Zhang Bo, Ms. Zheng Shuliang and Ms. Zhang Ruilian as executive directors, Mr. Yang Congsen, Mr. Zhang Jinglei and Mr. Chen Yisong (Mr. Zhang Hao as his alternate) as non-executive directors, and Mr. Xing Jian, Mr. Han Benwen and Mr. Dong Xinyi as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

China Hongqiao Group Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 06:43:02 UTC
