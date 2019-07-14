China Hongqiao : ・Proposed Issuance Of Senior Notes

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance on the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Hongqiao Group Limited

中國宏橋集團有限公司

(Incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1378)

PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF SENIOR NOTES

The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of senior notes denominated and settled in U.S. dollars. The pricing of the Notes, including the aggregate principal amount, the Offer Price and interest rate, will be determined through a book building exercise conducted by China CITIC Bank International, Barclays and Crédit Agricole CIB as the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers, and Societe Generale, ING, Orient Securities (Hong Kong), ABC International and China Securities International as the joint bookrunners and joint lead managers of the Proposed Notes Issue.