Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Hongqiao Group Ltd    1378   KYG211501005

CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD

(1378)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Hongqiao : ・Proposed Issuance of Senior Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance on the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the Company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States. None of the Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States.

China Hongqiao Group Limited

中 國 宏 橋 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1378)

PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF SENIOR NOTES

The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of senior notes denominated and settled in U.S. dollars. The pricing of the Notes, including the aggregate principal amount, the Offer Price and interest rate, will be determined through a book building exercise conducted by China CITIC Bank International as the lead global coordinator, China CITIC Bank International, Crédit Agricole CIB and Barclays as the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers, and CMB International, DBS Bank Ltd., ING and Societe Generale as the joint bookrunners and joint lead managers of the Proposed Notes Issue.

1

Completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to, among others, market conditions and investors' interests. The Notes are proposed to be guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors. As at the date of this announcement, the principal amount, terms and conditions of the Proposed Notes Issue have yet to be determined. Upon finalization of the terms of the Notes, among others, China CITIC Bank International, Crédit Agricole CIB, Barclays, CMB International, DBS Bank Ltd., ING, Societe Generale and the Company will enter into a Purchase Agreement and other ancillary documents in respect of the Notes, as applicable. The Company intends to apply the net proceeds from this offering for refinancing certain existing indebtedness with the remainder for general corporate purposes.

No PRIIPs KID -No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.

Approval in principle has been received from the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Notes on the Official List of the SGX-ST. Admission of the Notes to the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, its subsidiaries or the Notes. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement. No listing of the Notes has been sought in Hong Kong.

As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not be completed. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

Further announcement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should a Purchase Agreement be signed.

2

THE PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE

Introduction

The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of senior notes denominated and settled in U.S. dollars. The pricing of the Notes, including the aggregate principal amount, the Offer Price and interest rate, will be determined through a book building exercise conducted by China CITIC Bank International as the lead global coordinator, China CITIC Bank International, Crédit Agricole CIB and Barclays as the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers, and CMB International, DBS Bank Ltd., ING and Societe Generale as the joint bookrunners and joint lead managers of the Proposed Notes Issue. Completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to, among others, market conditions and investors'interests. The Notes are proposed to be guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors. As at the date of this announcement, the principal amount, terms and conditions of the Proposed Notes Issue have yet to be determined. Upon finalization of the terms of the Notes, among others, China CITIC Bank International, Crédit Agricole CIB, Barclays, CMB International, DBS Bank Ltd., ING, Societe Generale and the Company will enter into a Purchase Agreement and other ancillary documents in respect of the Notes, as applicable.

The Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The Proposed Notes Issue will only be offered or sold in offshore transactions outside the United States, in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations thereunder. None of the Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong.

No PRIIPs KID -No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.

Reasons for the Proposed Notes Issue

The Company intends to apply the net proceeds from the Proposed Notes Issue for refinancing certain existing indebtedness with the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Listing

Approval in principle has been received from the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Notes on the Official List of the SGX-ST. Admission of the Notes to the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, its subsidiaries or the Notes. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement. No listing of the Notes has been sought in Hong Kong.

3

GENERAL

As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not be completed. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

Further announcement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should a Purchase Agreement be signed.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

"Barclays"

Barclays Bank PLC, a joint global coordinator, a joint bookrunner and a

joint lead manager in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue

"Board"

the board of directors of the Company

"China"or "PRC"

the People's Republic of China excluding except where the context

otherwise requires, for the purpose of this announcement, Hong Kong,

Macau Special Administrative Region of China and Taiwan

"China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank International Limited, the lead global coordinator, a

International"

joint global coordinator, a joint bookrunner and a joint lead manager in

respect of the Proposed Notes Issue

"CMB International"

CMB International Capital Limited, a joint bookrunner and a joint lead

manager in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue

"Company"

China Hongqiao Group Limited ( 中國宏橋集團有限公司 ), a company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability the shares of

which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Crédit Agricole CIB"

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, a joint global

coordinator, a joint bookrunner and a joint lead manager in respect of the

Proposed Notes Issue

"DBS Bank Ltd."

DBS Bank Ltd., a joint bookrunner and a joint lead manager in respect of

the Proposed Notes Issue

4

"ECPs"

Eligible Counterparties

"EEA"

European Economic Area

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"ING"

ING Bank N.V., Singapore Branch, a joint bookrunner and a joint lead

manager in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

"Notes"

the senior notes denominated and settled in U.S. dollars to be issued by the

Company

"Offer Price"

the final price at which the Notes will be sold

"PRIIPs"

Packages retail investment and insurance products (2009/92/EC)

"Proposed Notes Issue"

an international offering of the Notes by the Company

"Purchase Agreement(s)"

an agreement proposed to be entered into between, among others,

the Company, China CITIC Bank International, Crédit Agricole CIB,

Barclays, CMB International, DBS Bank Ltd., ING and Societe Generale

in relation to the Notes

"Securities Act"

the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended

"SGX-ST"

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

"Societe Generale"

SociétéGénérale, a joint bookrunner and a joint lead manager in respect of

the Proposed Notes Issue

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Subsidiary Guarantees"

guarantees to be provided by the Subsidiary Guarantors in respect of the

Notes

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Hongqiao Group Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 01:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD
09:12pCHINA HONGQIAO : ・Proposed Issuance of Senior Notes
PU
08:17pCHINA HONGQIAO : Proposed issuance of senior notes
PU
09/01CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securit..
PU
08/30CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Voluntary Announcement
PU
08/30CHINA HONGQIAO : Voluntary announcement
PU
08/27Chalco first half profit falls on higher costs, lower aluminum prices
RE
08/23China Hongqiao slashes 2019 aluminium output guidance; first half profits sur..
RE
08/23CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Unaudited Results For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
PU
08/12CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Date of Board Meeting
PU
07/25CHINA HONGQIAO : Western aluminium industry urges G7 to curb state subsidies
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 83 710 M
EBIT 2019 13 567 M
Net income 2019 6 254 M
Debt 2019 33 120 M
Yield 2019 5,42%
P/E ratio 2019 6,48x
P/E ratio 2020 5,25x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 39 927 M
Chart CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
China Hongqiao Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,42  CNY
Last Close Price 4,66  CNY
Spread / Highest target 74,0%
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vice President & Manager-Accounting Department
Vice Chairman
Non-Executive Director
Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD14.90%5 675
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC30.53%6 648
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 752
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINUM CO., LTD.2.84%3 657
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD--.--%1 805
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C-26.39%1 642
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group