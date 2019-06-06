Log in
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD    1378

CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD

(1378)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 06/05
5.28 HKD   -5.88%
05:03aCHINA HONGQIAO : ・Supplemental Announcement -Connected Transactions
PU
06/05CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/03CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

China Hongqiao : ・Supplemental Announcement -Connected Transactions

0
06/06/2019 | 05:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Hongqiao Group Limited

中國宏橋集團有限公司

(Incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1378)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of China Hongqiao Group Limited (the "Company") dated 22 May 2019 in relation to, among others, the transactions contemplated under the 4th Addendum of Office Unit Lease Agreement, the Crew Boat Lease Agreement, the Addendum of Vessel Lease Agreement and the Crane Barge Lease Agreement (the "Lease Agreements"). Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement, unless the context requires otherwise.

Pursuant to IFRS 16 which became effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019, the Company will treat the transactions under the Lease Agreements as one-off connected transactions (the "Connected Transactions") of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The Connected Transactions are aggregated pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules. In accordance with IFRS 16.22, the Company will recognise the right-of-use assets under the Lease Agreements at a value of approximately HK$27,367,000 in total (subject to further adjustments if needed).

Other than the above, the terms and conditions of the Lease Agreements and other information as set out in the Announcement remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

China Hongqiao Group Limited

Zhang Bo

Chairman

Shandong, the People's Republic of China

6 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine directors, namely Mr. Zhang Bo, Ms. Zheng Shuliang and Ms. Zhang Ruilian as executive directors, Mr. Yang Congsen, Mr. Zhang Jinglei and Mr. Chen Yisong (Mr. Zhang Hao as his alternate) as non-executive directors, and Mr. Xing Jian, Mr. Han Benwen and Mr. Dong Xinyi as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

China Hongqiao Group Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 09:02:07 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
