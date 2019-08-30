China Hongqiao : ・Voluntary Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Hongqiao Group Limited

中國宏橋集團有限公司

(Incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1378)

Voluntary Announcement

This is a voluntary announcement made by China Hongqiao Group Limited (the "Company").

The 2019 interim financial information of Shandong Hongqiao New Material Co., Ltd. ("Shandong Hongqiao") and Shandong Weiqiao Aluminum and Power Co., Ltd. ("Aluminum & Power"), both of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, was disclosed on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn) and the website of Shenzhen Stock Exchange (http://www.szse.cn). As the 2019 interim financial information of Shandong Hongqiao and Aluminum & Power is available only in Chinese, the Company wishes to provide the following unaudited consolidated balance sheet statement as at 30 June 2019 and unaudited consolidated income statement for the six months ended 30 June 2019 prepared by Shandong Hongqiao and Aluminum & Power.

The board of directors of the Company wishes to remind investors that the financial information of Shandong Hongqiao and Aluminum & Power contained herein is prepared based on the generally accepted accounting principles of the PRC and the unaudited management accounts. It has not been reviewed or audited by the auditors of Shandong Hongqiao and Aluminum & Power.

The investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such information and are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.