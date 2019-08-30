Log in
CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Voluntary Announcement
CHINA HONGQIAO : Voluntary announcement
Chalco first half profit falls on higher costs, lower aluminum prices
China Hongqiao : ・Voluntary Announcement

08/30/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Hongqiao Group Limited

中國宏橋集團有限公司

(Incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1378)

Voluntary Announcement

This is a voluntary announcement made by China Hongqiao Group Limited (the "Company").

The 2019 interim financial information of Shandong Hongqiao New Material Co., Ltd. ("Shandong Hongqiao") and Shandong Weiqiao Aluminum and Power Co., Ltd. ("Aluminum & Power"), both of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, was disclosed on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn) and the website of Shenzhen Stock Exchange (http://www.szse.cn). As the 2019 interim financial information of Shandong Hongqiao and Aluminum & Power is available only in Chinese, the Company wishes to provide the following unaudited consolidated balance sheet statement as at 30 June 2019 and unaudited consolidated income statement for the six months ended 30 June 2019 prepared by Shandong Hongqiao and Aluminum & Power.

The board of directors of the Company wishes to remind investors that the financial information of Shandong Hongqiao and Aluminum & Power contained herein is prepared based on the generally accepted accounting principles of the PRC and the unaudited management accounts. It has not been reviewed or audited by the auditors of Shandong Hongqiao and Aluminum & Power.

The investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such information and are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

1

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Prepared by Shandong Hongqiao New Material Co., Ltd.

Date: 30 June 2019

Unit: RMB

Opening balance

Opening balance

Assets

Row

(restated)

Ending balance

Liabilities and owners' equity

Row

(restated)

Ending balance

Current assets:

Current liabilities:

Cash at bank and on hand

1

45,711,729,708.03

26,067,109,033.19

Short-term borrowings

28

14,929,054,607.62

19,000,445,318.79

Financial assets at fair value

Financial liabilities at fair value

through profit or loss

2

53,625.00

through profit or loss

29

Derivative financial assets

3

Derivative financial liabilities

30

Notes receivable

4

11,726,625,705.19

10,390,899,757.39

Notes payable

31

2,000,000,000.00

2,049,744,631.42

Accounts receivable

5

6,949,945,648.70

10,269,057,656.30

Accounts payable

32

16,668,872,874.83

13,471,301,596.42

Prepayments

6

1,226,748,489.70

7,572,714,768.35

Advances from customers

33

629,432,534.96

1,401,876,880.85

Other receivables

7

3,206,897,597.60

3,706,069,165.31

Staff remuneration payables

34

599,938,237.28

438,932,846.47

Inventories

8

19,351,221,610.46

21,708,934,598.11

Taxes payable

35

2,857,865,411.50

2,912,279,383.06

Assets held for sale

9

378,834,065.17

Other payables

36

9,297,075,247.98

9,229,266,454.68

Non-current assets due within

one year

10

Liabilities held for sale

37

Non-current liabilities due

Other current assets

11

1,297,891,658.34

1,489,189,280.85

within one year

38

2,823,433,939.40

6,320,612,294.15

Other current liabilities

39

4,019,450,000.00

Total current assets:

89,471,060,418.02

81,582,861,949.67

Total current liabilities:

53,825,122,853.57

54,824,459,405.84

Non-current assets:

Available-for-sale financial

assets

12

111,000,782.51

Non-current liabilities:

Held-to-maturity investments

13

Long-term borrowings

40

7,148,738,000.00

4,487,363,750.00

Long-term receivables

14

2,000,000,000.00

Bonds payable

41

41,077,257,643.07

40,516,508,668.47

Long-term equity investments

15

122,858,410.08

2,398,498,349.63

Long-term payables

42

10,244,386,411.63

4,481,233,221.38

Other investments in equity

instruments

16

111,000,782.51

Special payables

43

Investment property

17

143,606,397.98

Estimated liabilities

44

Fixed assets

18

66,137,975,621.65

65,661,603,118.55

Deferred income

45

553,820,162.35

582,949,332.30

Construction in progress

19

4,400,632,534.25

2,077,946,010.46

Deferred tax liabilities

46

346,288,146.70

327,040,097.52

Productive biological assets

20

Other non-current liabilities

47

14,735,814.04

14,140,903.22

Oil and gas assets

21

Intangible assets

22

5,037,438,248.62

5,041,289,262.28

Development expenses

23

2,427,707.90

Total non-current liabilities:

59,385,226,177.79

50,409,235,972.89

Goodwill

24

608,817,605.80

608,817,605.80

Long-term prepaid expenses

25

898,345.39

2,804,804.71

Total liabilities:

113,210,349,031.36

105,233,695,378.73

Deferred tax assets

26

1,890,173,759.18

2,265,856,665.84

Other non-current assets

27

254,889,016.24

193,568,705.67

Owners' equity:

Share capital

48

9,921,364,362.00

9,921,364,362.00

Total non-current assets:

78,708,290,721.70

80,363,813,013.35

Capital reserve

49

Less: treasury shares

50

Other comprehensive income

51

-1,893,792.74

-1,624,841.03

Surplus reserve

52

1,187,321,822.06

1,187,321,822.06

Special reserve

53

389,683,008.50

423,203,077.43

Undistributed profits

54

42,195,222,586.25

43,726,390,821.25

Minority interests

55

1,277,304,122.29

1,456,324,342.58

Total owners' equity:

54,969,002,108.36

56,712,979,584.29

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

TOTAL ASSETS

168,179,351,139.72

161,946,674,963.02

OWNERS'EQUITY

168,179,351,139.72

161,946,674,963.02

Person-in-charge

Person-in-charge of

Person-in-charge of

of the company:

accounting:

accounting institution:

Zhang Bo

Zhang Ruilian

Ma Fei

2

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Prepared by Shandong Hongqiao New Material Co., Ltd.

January to June 2019

Unit: RMB

Amount for the

corresponding period

Amount for the

Item

Row

last year (restated)

current year

I.

Operating income

1

43,578,549,738.06

41,136,992,457.45

Less: Operating cost

2

36,141,374,237.29

32,961,035,753.84

Taxes and surcharges

3

462,895,456.71

420,682,565.47

Selling expenses

4

334,079,977.67

291,647,548.92

Administrative expenses

5

989,050,277.60

1,011,438,734.71

Research and development expenses

6

417,198,302.56

325,294,734.51

Financial expenses

7

2,232,873,697.18

2,664,880,165.66

Of which: interest expenses

8

1,955,133,052.56

2,683,573,118.68

interest income

9

353,244,103.14

95,777,484.49

Asset impairment losses

10

528,897,295.63

1,175,825,833.81

Credit impairment losses

11

258,380.57

Add: Other gains

12

7,500,714.29

9,584,250.01

Investment gains "( -"indicating loss)

13

-646,605,863.02

36,294,074.26

Gains from changes in fair value "( -"indicating loss)

14

-1,923,675.00

53,625.00

Gain on disposal of assets "( -"indicating loss)

15

-15,193.05

II.

Operating profit "( -"indicating loss)

16

1,831,151,669.69

2,331,845,496.18

Add: Non-operating income

17

30,379,040.82

155,119,222.49

Less: Non-operating expenses

18

224,770.18

658,743.92

III. Total profit "( -"indicating loss)

19

1,861,305,940.33

2,486,305,974.75

Less: Income tax expenses

20

1,023,114,001.02

785,117,519.44

IV. Net profit "( -"indicating net loss)

21

838,191,939.31

1,701,188,455.31

(1) Net profit from continuing operations "( -"indicating net

loss)

22

838,191,939.31

1,701,188,455.31

(2) Net profit from discontinued operations "( -"indicating net

loss)

23

Person-in-charge

Person-in-charge of

Person-in-charge of

of the company:

accounting:

accounting institution:

Zhang Bo

Zhang Ruilian

Ma Fei

3

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Prepared by Shandong Weiqiao Aluminum and Power Co., Ltd.

Date: 30 June 2019

Unit: RMB

Opening balance

Liabilities and owners'equity

Opening balance

Assets

Row

(restated)

Ending balance

Row

(restated)

Ending balance

Current assets:

Current liabilities:

Cash at bank and on hand

1

44,252,177,533.96

24,970,554,688.78

Short-term borrowings

28

10,417,845,529.51

13,045,467,198.60

Financial assets at fair value

Financial liabilities at fair

through profit or loss

2

53,625.00

value through profit or loss

29

Derivative financial assets

3

Derivative financial liabilities

30

Notes receivable

4

10,663,538,859.79

9,168,541,021.67

Notes payable

31

2,000,000,000.00

2,000,000,000.00

Accounts receivable

5

3,976,509,312.52

6,498,054,953.68

Accounts payable

32

11,741,670,192.69

7,997,073,085.58

Prepayments

6

1,015,754,462.74

6,966,209,943.37

Advances from customers

33

428,374,107.12

541,994,943.86

Other receivables

7

2,834,068,532.96

3,379,319,656.33

Staff remuneration payables

34

502,218,045.87

360,838,454.20

Inventories

8

16,161,292,226.34

15,637,863,683.89

Taxes payable

35

2,234,431,212.20

2,242,216,035.08

Assets held for sale

9

370,058,072.87

Other payables

36

30,766,870,440.82

23,763,262,037.57

Non-current assets due within

one year

10

Liabilities held for sale

37

Non-current liabilities due

Other current assets

11

989,692,566.87

998,866,765.69

within one year

38

1,066,310,560.00

3,343,803,592.07

Other current liabilities

39

17,253,571.43

Total current assets:

79,893,033,495.18

67,989,522,411.28

Total current liabilities:

59,174,973,659.64

53,294,655,346.96

Non-current assets:

Available-for-sale financial

assets

12

111,000,782.51

Non-current liabilities:

Held-to-maturity investments

13

Long-term borrowings

40

7,135,000,000.00

4,475,000,000.00

Long-term receivables

14

2,000,000,000.00

Bonds payable

41

14,712,890,716.48

16,900,117,500.66

Long-term equity investments

15

122,858,410.08

2,398,498,349.63

Long-term payables

42

16,520,436,222.02

10,804,495,120.07

Other investments in equity

instruments

16

111,000,782.51

Estimated liabilities

43

Investment property

17

Deferred income

44

519,619,269.54

547,650,225.23

Fixed assets

18

57,462,495,624.08

56,348,030,574.17

Deferred tax liabilities

45

317,894,427.87

311,305,991.11

Construction in progress

19

3,788,444,797.36

1,880,040,805.25

Other non-current liabilities

46

Productive biological assets

20

Oil and gas assets

21

Total non-current liabilities

39,205,840,635.91

33,038,568,837.07

Intangible assets

22

4,669,804,132.31

4,619,093,109.38

Development expenses

23

Total liabilities:

98,380,814,295.55

86,333,224,184.03

Goodwill

24

311,768,933.61

311,768,933.61

Long-term prepaid expenses

25

2,374,389.03

Owners'equity:

Deferred tax assets

26

1,535,105,086.38

1,874,457,856.98

Other non-current assets

27

251,009,735.74

187,741,396.83

Share capital

47

13,000,000,000.00

13,000,000,000.00

Capital reserve

48

Total non-current assets:

68,252,487,502.07

69,733,006,197.39

Less: treasury shares

49

Other comprehensive income

50

-1,893,792.74

-1,624,841.03

Special reserve

51

328,108,163.41

346,149,639.76

Surplus reserve

52

3,057,140,474.18

3,057,140,474.18

Undistributed profits

53

33,326,939,952.91

34,923,725,836.55

Minority interests

54

54,411,903.94

63,913,315.18

Total owners'equity:

49,764,706,701.70

51,389,304,424.64

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

TOTAL ASSETS

148,145,520,997.25

137,722,528,608.67

OWNERS'EQUITY

148,145,520,997.25

137,722,528,608.67

Person-in-charge

Person-in-charge of

Person-in-charge of

of the company:

accounting:

accounting institution:

Zhang Bo

Zhang Ruilian

Ma Fei

4

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Prepared by Shandong Weiqiao Aluminum and Power Co., Ltd.

January to June 2019

Unit: RMB

Amount for the

corresponding period

Amount for the

Item

Row

last year (restated)

current year

I. Operating income

1

38,619,709,913.88

35,371,853,890.47

Less: Operating cost

2

32,142,546,779.11

28,867,281,070.22

Taxes and surcharges

3

412,985,349.44

372,711,663.96

Selling expenses

4

322,942,200.26

298,845,681.36

Administrative expenses

5

841,421,911.41

834,581,177.35

Research and development expenses

6

354,128,124.27

285,192,097.04

Financial expenses

7

1,335,680,026.19

1,470,113,906.62

Of which: interest expenses

8

1,242,721,896.80

1,536,221,686.79

interest income

9

356,362,895.52

96,823,747.64

Asset impairment losses

10

5,821,620.72

1,116,882,498.88

Credit impairment losses

11

264,225.20

Add: Other gains

12

7,500,714.29

9,111,035.72

Investment gains ("-" indicating loss)

13

-646,605,863.02

36,294,074.26

Gains from changes in fair value ("-" indicating loss)

14

-1,923,675.00

53,625.00

Gain on disposal of assets ("-" indicating loss)

15

II. Operating profit ("-" indicating loss)

16

2,563,155,078.75

2,171,440,304.82

Add: Non-operating income

17

18,855,308.24

123,000,775.00

Less: Non-operating expenses

18

193,710.36

635,955.65

III. Total profit ("-" indicating loss)

19

2,581,816,676.63

2,293,805,124.17

Less: Income tax expenses

20

873,742,152.44

696,517,829.29

IV. Net profit ("-" indicating net loss)

21

1,708,074,524.19

1,597,287,294.88

(1) Net profit from continuing operations ("-" indicating net

loss)

22

1,708,074,524.19

1,597,287,294.88

(2) Net profit from discontinued operations ("-" indicating

net loss)

23

Person-in-charge

Person-in-charge of

Person-in-charge of

of the company:

accounting:

accounting institution:

Zhang Bo

Zhang Ruilian

Ma Fei

5

Disclaimer

China Hongqiao Group Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 13:10:09 UTC
