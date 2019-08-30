China Hongqiao : ・Voluntary Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
China Hongqiao Group Limited
中國宏橋集團有限公司
(Incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1378)
Voluntary Announcement
This is a voluntary announcement made by China Hongqiao Group Limited (the "Company").
The 2019 interim financial information of Shandong Hongqiao New Material Co., Ltd. ("Shandong Hongqiao") and Shandong Weiqiao Aluminum and Power Co., Ltd. ("Aluminum & Power"), both of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, was disclosed on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn) and the website of Shenzhen Stock Exchange (http://www.szse.cn). As the 2019 interim financial information of Shandong Hongqiao and Aluminum & Power is available only in Chinese, the Company wishes to provide the following unaudited consolidated balance sheet statement as at 30 June 2019 and unaudited consolidated income statement for the six months ended 30 June 2019 prepared by Shandong Hongqiao and Aluminum & Power.
The board of directors of the Company wishes to remind investors that the financial information of Shandong Hongqiao and Aluminum & Power contained herein is prepared based on the generally accepted accounting principles of the PRC and the unaudited management accounts. It has not been reviewed or audited by the auditors of Shandong Hongqiao and Aluminum & Power.
The investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such information and are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
1
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Prepared by Shandong Hongqiao New Material Co., Ltd.
Date: 30 June 2019
Unit: RMB
Opening balance
Opening balance
Assets
Row
(restated)
Ending balance
Liabilities and owners' equity
Row
(restated)
Ending balance
Current assets:
Current liabilities:
Cash at bank and on hand
1
45,711,729,708.03
26,067,109,033.19
Short-term borrowings
28
14,929,054,607.62
19,000,445,318.79
Financial assets at fair value
Financial liabilities at fair value
through profit or loss
2
53,625.00
through profit or loss
29
Derivative financial assets
3
Derivative financial liabilities
30
Notes receivable
4
11,726,625,705.19
10,390,899,757.39
Notes payable
31
2,000,000,000.00
2,049,744,631.42
Accounts receivable
5
6,949,945,648.70
10,269,057,656.30
Accounts payable
32
16,668,872,874.83
13,471,301,596.42
Prepayments
6
1,226,748,489.70
7,572,714,768.35
Advances from customers
33
629,432,534.96
1,401,876,880.85
Other receivables
7
3,206,897,597.60
3,706,069,165.31
Staff remuneration payables
34
599,938,237.28
438,932,846.47
Inventories
8
19,351,221,610.46
21,708,934,598.11
Taxes payable
35
2,857,865,411.50
2,912,279,383.06
Assets held for sale
9
378,834,065.17
Other payables
36
9,297,075,247.98
9,229,266,454.68
Non-current assets due within
one year
10
Liabilities held for sale
37
Non-current liabilities due
Other current assets
11
1,297,891,658.34
1,489,189,280.85
within one year
38
2,823,433,939.40
6,320,612,294.15
Other current liabilities
39
4,019,450,000.00
Total current assets:
89,471,060,418.02
81,582,861,949.67
Total current liabilities:
53,825,122,853.57
54,824,459,405.84
Non-current assets:
Available-for-sale financial
assets
12
111,000,782.51
Non-current liabilities:
Held-to-maturity investments
13
Long-term borrowings
40
7,148,738,000.00
4,487,363,750.00
Long-term receivables
14
2,000,000,000.00
Bonds payable
41
41,077,257,643.07
40,516,508,668.47
Long-term equity investments
15
122,858,410.08
2,398,498,349.63
Long-term payables
42
10,244,386,411.63
4,481,233,221.38
Other investments in equity
instruments
16
111,000,782.51
Special payables
43
Investment property
17
143,606,397.98
Estimated liabilities
44
Fixed assets
18
66,137,975,621.65
65,661,603,118.55
Deferred income
45
553,820,162.35
582,949,332.30
Construction in progress
19
4,400,632,534.25
2,077,946,010.46
Deferred tax liabilities
46
346,288,146.70
327,040,097.52
Productive biological assets
20
Other non-current liabilities
47
14,735,814.04
14,140,903.22
Oil and gas assets
21
Intangible assets
22
5,037,438,248.62
5,041,289,262.28
Development expenses
23
2,427,707.90
Total non-current liabilities:
59,385,226,177.79
50,409,235,972.89
Goodwill
24
608,817,605.80
608,817,605.80
Long-term prepaid expenses
25
898,345.39
2,804,804.71
Total liabilities:
113,210,349,031.36
105,233,695,378.73
Deferred tax assets
26
1,890,173,759.18
2,265,856,665.84
Other non-current assets
27
254,889,016.24
193,568,705.67
Owners' equity:
Share capital
48
9,921,364,362.00
9,921,364,362.00
Total non-current assets:
78,708,290,721.70
80,363,813,013.35
Capital reserve
49
Less: treasury shares
50
Other comprehensive income
51
-1,893,792.74
-1,624,841.03
Surplus reserve
52
1,187,321,822.06
1,187,321,822.06
Special reserve
53
389,683,008.50
423,203,077.43
Undistributed profits
54
42,195,222,586.25
43,726,390,821.25
Minority interests
55
1,277,304,122.29
1,456,324,342.58
Total owners' equity:
54,969,002,108.36
56,712,979,584.29
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
TOTAL ASSETS
168,179,351,139.72
161,946,674,963.02
OWNERS'EQUITY
168,179,351,139.72
161,946,674,963.02
Person-in-charge
Person-in-charge of
Person-in-charge of
of the company:
accounting:
accounting institution:
Zhang Bo
Zhang Ruilian
Ma Fei
2
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Prepared by Shandong Hongqiao New Material Co., Ltd.
January to June 2019
Unit: RMB
Amount for the
corresponding period
Amount for the
Item
Row
last year (restated)
current year
I.
Operating income
1
43,578,549,738.06
41,136,992,457.45
Less: Operating cost
2
36,141,374,237.29
32,961,035,753.84
Taxes and surcharges
3
462,895,456.71
420,682,565.47
Selling expenses
4
334,079,977.67
291,647,548.92
Administrative expenses
5
989,050,277.60
1,011,438,734.71
Research and development expenses
6
417,198,302.56
325,294,734.51
Financial expenses
7
2,232,873,697.18
2,664,880,165.66
Of which: interest expenses
8
1,955,133,052.56
2,683,573,118.68
interest income
9
353,244,103.14
95,777,484.49
Asset impairment losses
10
528,897,295.63
1,175,825,833.81
Credit impairment losses
11
258,380.57
Add: Other gains
12
7,500,714.29
9,584,250.01
Investment gains "( -"indicating loss)
13
-646,605,863.02
36,294,074.26
Gains from changes in fair value "( -"indicating loss)
14
-1,923,675.00
53,625.00
Gain on disposal of assets "( -"indicating loss)
15
-15,193.05
II.
Operating profit "( -"indicating loss)
16
1,831,151,669.69
2,331,845,496.18
Add: Non-operating income
17
30,379,040.82
155,119,222.49
Less: Non-operating expenses
18
224,770.18
658,743.92
III. Total profit "( -"indicating loss)
19
1,861,305,940.33
2,486,305,974.75
Less: Income tax expenses
20
1,023,114,001.02
785,117,519.44
IV. Net profit "( -"indicating net loss)
21
838,191,939.31
1,701,188,455.31
(1) Net profit from continuing operations "( -"indicating net
loss)
22
838,191,939.31
1,701,188,455.31
(2) Net profit from discontinued operations "( -"indicating net
loss)
23
Person-in-charge
Person-in-charge of
Person-in-charge of
of the company:
accounting:
accounting institution:
Zhang Bo
Zhang Ruilian
Ma Fei
3
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Prepared by Shandong Weiqiao Aluminum and Power Co., Ltd.
Date: 30 June 2019
Unit: RMB
Opening balance
Liabilities and owners'equity
Opening balance
Assets
Row
(restated)
Ending balance
Row
(restated)
Ending balance
Current assets:
Current liabilities:
Cash at bank and on hand
1
44,252,177,533.96
24,970,554,688.78
Short-term borrowings
28
10,417,845,529.51
13,045,467,198.60
Financial assets at fair value
Financial liabilities at fair
through profit or loss
2
53,625.00
value through profit or loss
29
Derivative financial assets
3
Derivative financial liabilities
30
Notes receivable
4
10,663,538,859.79
9,168,541,021.67
Notes payable
31
2,000,000,000.00
2,000,000,000.00
Accounts receivable
5
3,976,509,312.52
6,498,054,953.68
Accounts payable
32
11,741,670,192.69
7,997,073,085.58
Prepayments
6
1,015,754,462.74
6,966,209,943.37
Advances from customers
33
428,374,107.12
541,994,943.86
Other receivables
7
2,834,068,532.96
3,379,319,656.33
Staff remuneration payables
34
502,218,045.87
360,838,454.20
Inventories
8
16,161,292,226.34
15,637,863,683.89
Taxes payable
35
2,234,431,212.20
2,242,216,035.08
Assets held for sale
9
370,058,072.87
Other payables
36
30,766,870,440.82
23,763,262,037.57
Non-current assets due within
one year
10
Liabilities held for sale
37
Non-current liabilities due
Other current assets
11
989,692,566.87
998,866,765.69
within one year
38
1,066,310,560.00
3,343,803,592.07
Other current liabilities
39
17,253,571.43
Total current assets:
79,893,033,495.18
67,989,522,411.28
Total current liabilities:
59,174,973,659.64
53,294,655,346.96
Non-current assets:
Available-for-sale financial
assets
12
111,000,782.51
Non-current liabilities:
Held-to-maturity investments
13
Long-term borrowings
40
7,135,000,000.00
4,475,000,000.00
Long-term receivables
14
2,000,000,000.00
Bonds payable
41
14,712,890,716.48
16,900,117,500.66
Long-term equity investments
15
122,858,410.08
2,398,498,349.63
Long-term payables
42
16,520,436,222.02
10,804,495,120.07
Other investments in equity
instruments
16
111,000,782.51
Estimated liabilities
43
Investment property
17
Deferred income
44
519,619,269.54
547,650,225.23
Fixed assets
18
57,462,495,624.08
56,348,030,574.17
Deferred tax liabilities
45
317,894,427.87
311,305,991.11
Construction in progress
19
3,788,444,797.36
1,880,040,805.25
Other non-current liabilities
46
Productive biological assets
20
Oil and gas assets
21
Total non-current liabilities
39,205,840,635.91
33,038,568,837.07
Intangible assets
22
4,669,804,132.31
4,619,093,109.38
Development expenses
23
Total liabilities:
98,380,814,295.55
86,333,224,184.03
Goodwill
24
311,768,933.61
311,768,933.61
Long-term prepaid expenses
25
2,374,389.03
Owners'equity:
Deferred tax assets
26
1,535,105,086.38
1,874,457,856.98
Other non-current assets
27
251,009,735.74
187,741,396.83
Share capital
47
13,000,000,000.00
13,000,000,000.00
Capital reserve
48
Total non-current assets:
68,252,487,502.07
69,733,006,197.39
Less: treasury shares
49
Other comprehensive income
50
-1,893,792.74
-1,624,841.03
Special reserve
51
328,108,163.41
346,149,639.76
Surplus reserve
52
3,057,140,474.18
3,057,140,474.18
Undistributed profits
53
33,326,939,952.91
34,923,725,836.55
Minority interests
54
54,411,903.94
63,913,315.18
Total owners'equity:
49,764,706,701.70
51,389,304,424.64
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
TOTAL ASSETS
148,145,520,997.25
137,722,528,608.67
OWNERS'EQUITY
148,145,520,997.25
137,722,528,608.67
Person-in-charge
Person-in-charge of
Person-in-charge of
of the company:
accounting:
accounting institution:
Zhang Bo
Zhang Ruilian
Ma Fei
4
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Prepared by Shandong Weiqiao Aluminum and Power Co., Ltd.
January to June 2019
Unit: RMB
Amount for the
corresponding period
Amount for the
Item
Row
last year (restated)
current year
I. Operating income
1
38,619,709,913.88
35,371,853,890.47
Less: Operating cost
2
32,142,546,779.11
28,867,281,070.22
Taxes and surcharges
3
412,985,349.44
372,711,663.96
Selling expenses
4
322,942,200.26
298,845,681.36
Administrative expenses
5
841,421,911.41
834,581,177.35
Research and development expenses
6
354,128,124.27
285,192,097.04
Financial expenses
7
1,335,680,026.19
1,470,113,906.62
Of which: interest expenses
8
1,242,721,896.80
1,536,221,686.79
interest income
9
356,362,895.52
96,823,747.64
Asset impairment losses
10
5,821,620.72
1,116,882,498.88
Credit impairment losses
11
264,225.20
Add: Other gains
12
7,500,714.29
9,111,035.72
Investment gains ("-" indicating loss)
13
-646,605,863.02
36,294,074.26
Gains from changes in fair value ("-" indicating loss)
14
-1,923,675.00
53,625.00
Gain on disposal of assets ("-" indicating loss)
15
II. Operating profit ("-" indicating loss)
16
2,563,155,078.75
2,171,440,304.82
Add: Non-operating income
17
18,855,308.24
123,000,775.00
Less: Non-operating expenses
18
193,710.36
635,955.65
III. Total profit ("-" indicating loss)
19
2,581,816,676.63
2,293,805,124.17
Less: Income tax expenses
20
873,742,152.44
696,517,829.29
IV. Net profit ("-" indicating net loss)
21
1,708,074,524.19
1,597,287,294.88
(1) Net profit from continuing operations ("-" indicating net
loss)
22
1,708,074,524.19
1,597,287,294.88
(2) Net profit from discontinued operations ("-" indicating
net loss)
23
Person-in-charge
Person-in-charge of
Person-in-charge of
of the company:
accounting:
accounting institution:
Zhang Bo
Zhang Ruilian
Ma Fei
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
China Hongqiao Group Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 13:10:09 UTC