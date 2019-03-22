China Hongqiao : ·Annual Results For The Year Ended 31 December 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Hongqiao Group Limited ʕ਷҃዗ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1378)

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

• Revenue decreased by approximately 7.9% to approximately RMB90,194,924,000 as compared with the previous year

• Gross profit decreased by approximately 6.0% to approximately RMB15,400,562,000 as compared with the previous year

• Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company increased by approximately 5.4% to approximately RMB5,407,422,000 as compared with the previous year

• Basic earnings per share decreased by approximately 11.0% as compared with the previous year and were approximately RMB0.6218 per share

• Proposed final dividend of HK24.0 cents per share, representing an increase of 20.0% as compared with the same period of last year

The board ("Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Hongqiao Group Limited (the "Company" or "China Hongqiao") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year" or the "Year under Review").

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 (Restated) Revenue 4 90,194,924 97,941,916 Cost of sales (74,794,362) (81,561,674) Gross profit 15,400,562 16,380,242 Other income and gains 2,135,396 2,497,598 Selling and distribution expenses (371,206) (270,215) Administrative expenses (3,867,211) (2,083,209) Other expenses (706,916) (5,678,876) Finance costs (4,433,389) (4,080,942) Changes in fair value of derivatives 397,683 (19,897) Share of profits of associates 429,545 371,989 Loss on disposal of a subsidiary 12 (648,772) - Profit before taxation 8,335,692 7,116,690 Income tax expenses 6 (2,549,440) (1,788,953) Profit for the year 5,786,252 5,327,737 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 5,407,422 5,130,064 Non-controlling interests 378,830 197,673 5,786,252 5,327,737 Other comprehensive income (expense) for the year Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange difference arising on translating foreign operations 147,321 (102,409) Share of other comprehensive income (expense) of associates 75,295 (38,910) 222,616 (141,319) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Fair value loss on equity instruments at fair value changes through other comprehensive income (67,936) - Total comprehensive income for the year, net of income tax 5,940,932 5,186,418 Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to Owners of the Company 5,504,647 5,044,115 Non-controlling interests 436,285 142,303 5,940,932 5,186,418 Earnings per share 8 Basic (RMB) 0.6218 0.6986 Diluted (RMB) 0.5936 0.6952

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

As at As at As at 31 December 31 December 1 January 2018 2017 2017 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Restated) (Restated) NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 76,361,390 84,043,112 86,658,504 Intangible assets 22,673 13,972 - Prepaid lease payments 4,915,054 3,806,787 3,066,503 Investment properties 143,606 150,931 - Deposits paid for acquisition of property, plant and equipment 206,324 421,144 1,745,089 Deposits paid for acquisition of land - 14,968 443,390 Deferred tax assets 1,865,927 1,784,856 557,322 Interests in associates 1,895,401 1,325,328 944,796 Goodwill 608,818 1,265,763 311,769 Other financial assets - - 14,631 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 908,170 - - Available-for-sale investments - 6,000 - 86,927,363 92,832,861 93,742,004 CURRENT ASSETS Prepaid lease payments 132,414 85,902 56,152 Inventories 19,805,561 15,585,329 17,143,324 Trade receivables 9 6,750,578 2,211,734 363,314 Bills receivables 11,726,626 11,912,479 9,721,942 Prepayments, loan and other receivables 4,747,463 12,846,097 8,243,113 Other financial assets - 57 13,047 Restricted bank deposits 1,256,474 1,262,589 396,808 Cash and cash equivalents 45,380,413 21,947,939 13,141,647 89,799,529 65,852,126 49,079,347 3

As at As at As at 31 December 31 December 1 January 2018 2017 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Restated) (Restated) CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and bills payables 10 16,661,437 16,060,100 7,506,386 Other payables and accruals 11,840,680 16,347,810 12,378,364 Bank borrowings - due within one year 18,933,735 9,529,148 14,310,943 Other financial liabilities - - 1,691 Income tax payable 1,460,994 1,163,430 724,632 Short-term debentures and notes 4,000,000 3,000,000 11,000,000 Medium-term debentures and bonds - due within one year 1,752,756 7,196,185 731,664 Guaranteed notes 3,078,664 1,957,399 2,768,436 Deferred income 19,450 16,571 31,106 57,747,716 55,270,643 49,453,222 NET CURRENT ASSETS (LIABILITIES) 32,051,813 10,581,483 (373,875) TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 118,979,176 103,414,344 93,368,129 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Bank borrowings - due after one year 11,263,803 10,525,603 4,696,770 Other borrowing - due after one year 1,366,569 - - Liability component of convertible bonds 1,012,052 1,095,225 - Derivatives component of convertible bonds 415,195 991,660 - Deferred tax liabilities 670,982 505,397 578,097 Medium-term debentures and bonds - due after one year 41,077,258 36,271,871 39,720,060 Guaranteed notes - - 2,070,436 Deferred income 553,820 287,021 114,668 56,359,679 49,676,777 47,180,031 NET ASSETS 62,619,497 53,737,567 46,188,098 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Share capital 11 566,172 526,966 474,057 Reserves 59,399,189 50,992,750 44,599,143 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 59,965,361 51,519,716 45,073,200 Non-controlling interests 2,654,136 2,217,851 1,114,898 TOTAL EQUITY 62,619,497 53,737,567 46,188,098 4

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018