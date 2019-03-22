Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Hongqiao Group Ltd    1378   KYG211501005

CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD

(1378)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Hongqiao : ·Annual Results For The Year Ended 31 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 10:00pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Hongqiao Group Limited ʕ਷҃዗ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1378)

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

  • • Revenue decreased by approximately 7.9% to approximately RMB90,194,924,000 as compared with the previous year

  • • Gross profit decreased by approximately 6.0% to approximately RMB15,400,562,000 as compared with the previous year

  • • Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company increased by approximately 5.4% to approximately RMB5,407,422,000 as compared with the previous year

  • • Basic earnings per share decreased by approximately 11.0% as compared with the previous year and were approximately RMB0.6218 per share

  • • Proposed final dividend of HK24.0 cents per share, representing an increase of 20.0% as compared with the same period of last year

The board ("Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Hongqiao Group Limited (the "Company" or "China Hongqiao") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year" or the "Year under Review").

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Restated)

Revenue

4

90,194,924

97,941,916

Cost of sales

(74,794,362)

(81,561,674)

Gross profit

15,400,562

16,380,242

Other income and gains

2,135,396

2,497,598

Selling and distribution expenses

(371,206)

(270,215)

Administrative expenses

(3,867,211)

(2,083,209)

Other expenses

(706,916)

(5,678,876)

Finance costs

(4,433,389)

(4,080,942)

Changes in fair value of derivatives

397,683

(19,897)

Share of profits of associates

429,545

371,989

Loss on disposal of a subsidiary

12

(648,772)

-

Profit before taxation

8,335,692

7,116,690

Income tax expenses

6

(2,549,440)

(1,788,953)

Profit for the year

5,786,252

5,327,737

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

5,407,422

5,130,064

Non-controlling interests

378,830

197,673

5,786,252

5,327,737

Other comprehensive income (expense) for the year

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange difference arising on translating foreign operations

147,321

(102,409)

Share of other comprehensive income (expense) of associates

75,295

(38,910)

222,616

(141,319)

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Fair value loss on equity instruments at fair value changes

through other comprehensive income

(67,936)

-

Total comprehensive income for the year, net of income tax

5,940,932

5,186,418

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to

Owners of the Company

5,504,647

5,044,115

Non-controlling interests

436,285

142,303

5,940,932

5,186,418

Earnings per share

8

Basic (RMB)

0.6218

0.6986

Diluted (RMB)

0.5936

0.6952

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

As at

As at

As at

31 December

31 December

1 January

2018

2017

2017

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Restated)

(Restated)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

76,361,390

84,043,112

86,658,504

Intangible assets

22,673

13,972

-

Prepaid lease payments

4,915,054

3,806,787

3,066,503

Investment properties

143,606

150,931

-

Deposits paid for acquisition of property,

plant and equipment

206,324

421,144

1,745,089

Deposits paid for acquisition of land

-

14,968

443,390

Deferred tax assets

1,865,927

1,784,856

557,322

Interests in associates

1,895,401

1,325,328

944,796

Goodwill

608,818

1,265,763

311,769

Other financial assets

-

-

14,631

Financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

908,170

-

-

Available-for-sale investments

-

6,000

-

86,927,363

92,832,861

93,742,004

CURRENT ASSETS

Prepaid lease payments

132,414

85,902

56,152

Inventories

19,805,561

15,585,329

17,143,324

Trade receivables

9

6,750,578

2,211,734

363,314

Bills receivables

11,726,626

11,912,479

9,721,942

Prepayments, loan and other receivables

4,747,463

12,846,097

8,243,113

Other financial assets

-

57

13,047

Restricted bank deposits

1,256,474

1,262,589

396,808

Cash and cash equivalents

45,380,413

21,947,939

13,141,647

89,799,529

65,852,126

49,079,347

3

As at

As at

As at

31 December

31 December

1 January

2018

2017

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Restated)

(Restated)

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and bills payables

10

16,661,437

16,060,100

7,506,386

Other payables and accruals

11,840,680

16,347,810

12,378,364

Bank borrowings - due within one year

18,933,735

9,529,148

14,310,943

Other financial liabilities

-

-

1,691

Income tax payable

1,460,994

1,163,430

724,632

Short-term debentures and notes

4,000,000

3,000,000

11,000,000

Medium-term debentures and bonds - due

within one year

1,752,756

7,196,185

731,664

Guaranteed notes

3,078,664

1,957,399

2,768,436

Deferred income

19,450

16,571

31,106

57,747,716

55,270,643

49,453,222

NET CURRENT ASSETS (LIABILITIES)

32,051,813

10,581,483

(373,875)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS

CURRENT LIABILITIES

118,979,176

103,414,344

93,368,129

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Bank borrowings - due after one year

11,263,803

10,525,603

4,696,770

Other borrowing - due after one year

1,366,569

-

-

Liability component of convertible bonds

1,012,052

1,095,225

-

Derivatives component of convertible bonds

415,195

991,660

-

Deferred tax liabilities

670,982

505,397

578,097

Medium-term debentures and bonds - due

after one year

41,077,258

36,271,871

39,720,060

Guaranteed notes

-

-

2,070,436

Deferred income

553,820

287,021

114,668

56,359,679

49,676,777

47,180,031

NET ASSETS

62,619,497

53,737,567

46,188,098

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

11

566,172

526,966

474,057

Reserves

59,399,189

50,992,750

44,599,143

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

59,965,361

51,519,716

45,073,200

Non-controlling interests

2,654,136

2,217,851

1,114,898

TOTAL EQUITY

62,619,497

53,737,567

46,188,098

4

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

  • 1. CORPORATE INFORMATION

    The Company is a limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company under the Companies Law of Cayman Islands and its shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). Its parent and immediate holding company is China Hongqiao Holdings Limited ("Hongqiao Holdings"), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands ("BVI"). The addresses of the registered office and principal place of business of the Company are disclosed in the corporate information section to the annual report.

    The Company acts as an investment holding company, the principal activities of its subsidiaries (together with the Company, referred to as the "Group") are set out in the annual report.

    The consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), which is also the functional currency of the Company and its subsidiaries in the People's Republic of China ("PRC") and Hong Kong. The functional currency of the subsidiary established in Indonesia is denoted in Indonesia Rupiah ("IDR").

  • 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

    Merger accounting for business combination involving entities under common control

    On 22 January 2018, Shandong Hongqiao New Material Co., Ltd. ("Shandong Hongqiao"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into a sale and purchase agreement with ʆ؇ᕧ዗௴ุණྠϞࠢʮ̡ , Shandong Weiqiao Chuangye Group Company Limited ("Weiqiao Chuangye"), for the purchase of 55% equity interest in Chongqing Weiqiao Financial Factoring Co., Ltd. ("Chongqing Weiqiao"), at a cash consideration of approximately RMB284,407,000. The acquisition was completed on 25 January 2018, and Chongqing Weiqiao has become a subsidiary of the Group since then. As Weiqiao Chuangye and the Company are ultimately controlled by Mr. Zhang Shiping, the acquisition of Chongqing Weiqiao was regarded as business combination under common control.

    The net assets of the combining entity or business are consolidated using the existing book values from the controlling party's perspective. No amount is recognised in respect of goodwill or excess of acquirer's interest in the net fair value of acquiree's identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities over cost at the time of common control combination, to the extent of the continuation of the controlling party's interest. The adjustments to eliminate share/ registered capital of the combining entity or business against the related investment costs have been made to capital reserve in the consolidated statement of changes in equity. The details of the restated balances have been disclosed in note 13.

    The consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for the prior periods have been restated to include the operating results of Chongqing Weiqiao as if this acquisition had been completed on 1 January 2017.

Disclaimer

China Hongqiao Group Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2019 01:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD
10:00pCHINA HONGQIAO : ·Annual Results For The Year Ended 31 December 2018
PU
08:34aCHINA HONGQIAO : profit flat as alumina sales offset aluminium slump
RE
01/18CHINA HONGQIAO : ·Voluntary Announcement On-market Share Repurchase Under the Re..
PU
01/18CHINA HONGQIAO : buys back 1.88m shares
AQ
01/16CHINA HONGQIAO : ·Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
01/16CHINA HONGQIAO : ·Voluntary Announcement On-Market Share Repurchase Under The Re..
PU
01/15CHINA HONGQIAO : ·Poll Results for The Extraordinary General Meeting Held on 15 ..
PU
01/14CHINA HONGQIAO : ·Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
01/14CHINA HONGQIAO : ·Voluntary Announcement On-Market Share Repurchase Under The Re..
PU
01/02CHINA HONGQIAO : ·Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 87 131 M
EBIT 2018 9 597 M
Net income 2018 5 713 M
Debt 2018 38 834 M
Yield 2018 2,94%
P/E ratio 2018 7,47
P/E ratio 2019 6,33
EV / Sales 2018 0,91x
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 40 278 M
Chart CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
China Hongqiao Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,72  CNY
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bo Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shi Ping Zhang Chairman
Rui Lian Zhang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Shu Liang Zheng Vice Chairman
Cong Sen Yang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD23.70%6 009
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC39.31%6 968
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINUM CO., LTD.30.81%4 921
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 625
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD--.--%2 003
KAISER ALUMINUM CORP.19.48%1 717
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.