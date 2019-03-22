China Hongqiao : ·Annual Results For The Year Ended 31 December 2018
China Hongqiao Group Limitedʕ҃ණྠϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1378)
ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS
• Revenue decreased by approximately 7.9% to approximately RMB90,194,924,000 as compared with the previous year
• Gross profit decreased by approximately 6.0% to approximately RMB15,400,562,000 as compared with the previous year
• Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company increased by approximately 5.4% to approximately RMB5,407,422,000 as compared with the previous year
• Basic earnings per share decreased by approximately 11.0% as compared with the previous year and were approximately RMB0.6218 per share
• Proposed final dividend of HK24.0 cents per share, representing an increase of 20.0% as compared with the same period of last year
The board ("Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Hongqiao Group Limited (the "Company" or "China Hongqiao") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year" or the "Year under Review").
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
2018
2017
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Restated)
Revenue
4
90,194,924
97,941,916
Cost of sales
(74,794,362)
(81,561,674)
Gross profit
15,400,562
16,380,242
Other income and gains
2,135,396
2,497,598
Selling and distribution expenses
(371,206)
(270,215)
Administrative expenses
(3,867,211)
(2,083,209)
Other expenses
(706,916)
(5,678,876)
Finance costs
(4,433,389)
(4,080,942)
Changes in fair value of derivatives
397,683
(19,897)
Share of profits of associates
429,545
371,989
Loss on disposal of a subsidiary
12
(648,772)
-
Profit before taxation
8,335,692
7,116,690
Income tax expenses
6
(2,549,440)
(1,788,953)
Profit for the year
5,786,252
5,327,737
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
5,407,422
5,130,064
Non-controlling interests
378,830
197,673
5,786,252
5,327,737
Other comprehensive income (expense) for the year
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange difference arising on translating foreign operations
147,321
(102,409)
Share of other comprehensive income (expense) of associates
75,295
(38,910)
222,616
(141,319)
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Fair value loss on equity instruments at fair value changes
through other comprehensive income
(67,936)
-
Total comprehensive income for the year, net of income tax
5,940,932
5,186,418
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to
Owners of the Company
5,504,647
5,044,115
Non-controlling interests
436,285
142,303
5,940,932
5,186,418
Earnings per share
8
Basic (RMB)
0.6218
0.6986
Diluted (RMB)
0.5936
0.6952
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITIONAS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018
As at
As at
As at
31 December
31 December
1 January
2018
2017
2017
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Restated)
(Restated)
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
76,361,390
84,043,112
86,658,504
Intangible assets
22,673
13,972
-
Prepaid lease payments
4,915,054
3,806,787
3,066,503
Investment properties
143,606
150,931
-
Deposits paid for acquisition of property,
plant and equipment
206,324
421,144
1,745,089
Deposits paid for acquisition of land
-
14,968
443,390
Deferred tax assets
1,865,927
1,784,856
557,322
Interests in associates
1,895,401
1,325,328
944,796
Goodwill
608,818
1,265,763
311,769
Other financial assets
-
-
14,631
Financial assets at fair value through
other comprehensive income
908,170
-
-
Available-for-sale investments
-
6,000
-
86,927,363
92,832,861
93,742,004
CURRENT ASSETS
Prepaid lease payments
132,414
85,902
56,152
Inventories
19,805,561
15,585,329
17,143,324
Trade receivables
9
6,750,578
2,211,734
363,314
Bills receivables
11,726,626
11,912,479
9,721,942
Prepayments, loan and other receivables
4,747,463
12,846,097
8,243,113
Other financial assets
-
57
13,047
Restricted bank deposits
1,256,474
1,262,589
396,808
Cash and cash equivalents
45,380,413
21,947,939
13,141,647
89,799,529
65,852,126
49,079,347
3
As at
As at
As at
31 December
31 December
1 January
2018
2017
2017
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Restated)
(Restated)
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and bills payables
10
16,661,437
16,060,100
7,506,386
Other payables and accruals
11,840,680
16,347,810
12,378,364
Bank borrowings - due within one year
18,933,735
9,529,148
14,310,943
Other financial liabilities
-
-
1,691
Income tax payable
1,460,994
1,163,430
724,632
Short-term debentures and notes
4,000,000
3,000,000
11,000,000
Medium-term debentures and bonds - due
within one year
1,752,756
7,196,185
731,664
Guaranteed notes
3,078,664
1,957,399
2,768,436
Deferred income
19,450
16,571
31,106
57,747,716
55,270,643
49,453,222
NET CURRENT ASSETS (LIABILITIES)
32,051,813
10,581,483
(373,875)
TOTAL ASSETS LESS
CURRENT LIABILITIES
118,979,176
103,414,344
93,368,129
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank borrowings - due after one year
11,263,803
10,525,603
4,696,770
Other borrowing - due after one year
1,366,569
-
-
Liability component of convertible bonds
1,012,052
1,095,225
-
Derivatives component of convertible bonds
415,195
991,660
-
Deferred tax liabilities
670,982
505,397
578,097
Medium-term debentures and bonds - due
after one year
41,077,258
36,271,871
39,720,060
Guaranteed notes
-
-
2,070,436
Deferred income
553,820
287,021
114,668
56,359,679
49,676,777
47,180,031
NET ASSETS
62,619,497
53,737,567
46,188,098
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital
11
566,172
526,966
474,057
Reserves
59,399,189
50,992,750
44,599,143
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
59,965,361
51,519,716
45,073,200
Non-controlling interests
2,654,136
2,217,851
1,114,898
TOTAL EQUITY
62,619,497
53,737,567
46,188,098
4
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTSFOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
1. CORPORATE INFORMATION
The Company is a limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company under the Companies Law of Cayman Islands and its shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). Its parent and immediate holding company is China Hongqiao Holdings Limited ("Hongqiao Holdings"), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands ("BVI"). The addresses of the registered office and principal place of business of the Company are disclosed in the corporate information section to the annual report.
The Company acts as an investment holding company, the principal activities of its subsidiaries (together with the Company, referred to as the "Group") are set out in the annual report.
The consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), which is also the functional currency of the Company and its subsidiaries in the People's Republic of China ("PRC") and Hong Kong. The functional currency of the subsidiary established in Indonesia is denoted in Indonesia Rupiah ("IDR").
2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
Merger accounting for business combination involving entities under common control
On 22 January 2018, Shandong Hongqiao New Material Co., Ltd. ("Shandong Hongqiao"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into a sale and purchase agreement withʆ؇ᕧ௴ุණྠϞࠢʮ̡, Shandong Weiqiao Chuangye Group Company Limited ("Weiqiao Chuangye"), for the purchase of 55% equity interest in Chongqing Weiqiao Financial Factoring Co., Ltd. ("Chongqing Weiqiao"), at a cash consideration of approximately RMB284,407,000. The acquisition was completed on 25 January 2018, and Chongqing Weiqiao has become a subsidiary of the Group since then. As Weiqiao Chuangye and the Company are ultimately controlled by Mr. Zhang Shiping, the acquisition of Chongqing Weiqiao was regarded as business combination under common control.
The net assets of the combining entity or business are consolidated using the existing book values from the controlling party's perspective. No amount is recognised in respect of goodwill or excess of acquirer's interest in the net fair value of acquiree's identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities over cost at the time of common control combination, to the extent of the continuation of the controlling party's interest. The adjustments to eliminate share/ registered capital of the combining entity or business against the related investment costs have been made to capital reserve in the consolidated statement of changes in equity. The details of the restated balances have been disclosed in note 13.
The consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for the prior periods have been restated to include the operating results of Chongqing Weiqiao as if this acquisition had been completed on 1 January 2017.
