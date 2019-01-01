China Hongqiao : ·Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Hongqiao Group Limited 02/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
|
No. of ordinary
|
shares
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
10,000,000,000
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of the month
|
10,000,000,000
|
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
1378
Description :Ordinary Shares
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(USD)
|
(USD)
|
0.01
|
100,000,000
|
N/A
|
0.01
|
100,000,000
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Authorised share
1
2. Preference Shares
|
Stock code :
|
Description :
|
No. of preference
|
shares
|
N/A
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the monthN/A
|
Par value
|
Authorised share capital
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
No. of other classes
|
Par value
|
Authorised share capital
|
of shares
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (USD) :
100,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
No of preference shares
No. of other classes of shares
Balance at close of preceding month
8,675,394,849
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
NIL
Balance at close of the month
8,675,394,849
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1.
( / /
)
shares
2.
( / /
)
shares
3.
( / /
)
shares
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
GrantedMovement during the monthExercised
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
thereto
|
as at close of the
|
month
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
NIL
|
(Preference shares)
|
NIL
|
(Other class)
|
NIL
Lapsed
CancelledNIL
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
nominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
thereto
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
NIL NIL NIL
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description
1. Convertible Bonds due 2022 (Principal amount:
USD320,000,000)*
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
(20/11/2017)
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
USD
N/AOrdinary Shares HK$7.53 (subject to adjustment)
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/Amount at close of preceding month
246,400,000
)
)
)
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
month
|
N/A (See
|
NIL
|
remarks)
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
NIL
|
(Preference shares)
|
NIL
|
(Other class)
|
NIL
Converted during the month
NILAmount at close of the month
246,400,000