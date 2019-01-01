China Hongqiao : ·Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Hongqiao Group Limited 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

No. of ordinary shares Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000 Increase/(decrease) N/A Balance at close of the month 10,000,000,000

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

1378

Description :Ordinary Shares

Par value capital (USD) (USD) 0.01 100,000,000 N/A 0.01 100,000,000 Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency)

Authorised share

1

2. Preference Shares

Stock code : Description : No. of preference shares N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthN/A

Par value Authorised share capital (State currency) (State currency) Description : No. of other classes Par value Authorised share capital of shares (State currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (USD) :

100,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference shares

No. of other classes of shares

Balance at close of preceding month

8,675,394,849

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

NIL

Balance at close of the month

8,675,394,849

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedMovement during the monthExercised

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Total A. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) NIL (Other class) NIL Lapsed

CancelledNIL

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at close of the month thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

NIL NIL NIL

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1. Convertible Bonds due 2022 (Principal amount:

USD320,000,000)*

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

(20/11/2017)

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

USD

N/AOrdinary Shares HK$7.53 (subject to adjustment)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount at close of preceding month

246,400,000

)

)

)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the month N/A (See NIL remarks) Total C. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) NIL (Other class) NIL Converted during the month

NILAmount at close of the month

246,400,000