China Hongqiao : ·Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018

01/01/2019 | 11:04pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Hongqiao Group Limited 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

No. of ordinary

shares

Balance at close of preceding month

10,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

1378

Description :Ordinary Shares

Par value

capital

(USD)

(USD)

0.01

100,000,000

N/A

0.01

100,000,000

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Authorised share

1

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

No. of preference

shares

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthN/A

Par value

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

(State currency)

Description :

No. of other classes

Par value

Authorised share capital

of shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (USD) :

100,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference shares

No. of other classes of shares

Balance at close of preceding month

8,675,394,849

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

NIL

Balance at close of the month

8,675,394,849

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedMovement during the monthExercised

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

as at close of the

month

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

NIL

(Other class)

NIL

Lapsed

CancelledNIL

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

NIL NIL NIL

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1. Convertible Bonds due 2022 (Principal amount:

USD320,000,000)*

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

(20/11/2017)

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

USD

N/AOrdinary Shares HK$7.53 (subject to adjustment)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount at close of preceding month

246,400,000

)

)

)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

month

N/A (See

NIL

remarks)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

NIL

(Other class)

NIL

Converted during the month

NILAmount at close of the month

246,400,000

Disclaimer

China Hongqiao Group Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 04:03:03 UTC
