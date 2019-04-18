China Hongqiao : ·Notice of The Annual General Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

China Hongqiao Group Limited

中 國 宏 橋 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1378)

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") of China Hongqiao Group Limited (the "Company") will be held at the Conference Hall on 8th Floor, Company Office Building, No. 12, Wei Fang Road, Zouping Economic Development District, Zouping City, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China on Wednesday, 22 May 2019 at 9:00 a.m. for the following purposes. Unless otherwise indicated, the capitalized terms used in this notice shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 18 April 2019 to convene the Annual General Meeting.

1.To consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of the directors and the auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018;

2.To re-elect the retiring Directors who are eligible and have offered themselves for re-election and to authorize the Board to fix the respective Directors' remuneration;

3.To re-appoint SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited as auditors of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration;

4.To declare a final dividend of HK$24.0 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2018 to the shareholders of the Company;

5.To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: