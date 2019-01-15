China Hongqiao : ·Poll Results for The Extraordinary General Meeting Held on 15 January 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

POLL RESULTS FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 15 JANUARY 2019

Reference is made to the circular of China Hongqiao Group Limited (the "Company") dated 21 December 2018 (the "Circular"). Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular, unless the context requires otherwise.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company held on 15 January 2019, the proposed resolution as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 21 December 2018 (the "Resolution") was duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") by way of poll. The poll results in respect of the Resolution are as follows:

Number of Votes (%)

Ordinary Resolution

For Against

1. "THAT:

(a) the Investment and Wealth Management Cooperation Framework Agreement entered into between the Company and CITIC Trust on 3 December 2018 be and is hereby approved and confirmed; 6,294,830,743 96.22% 247,398,500 3.78%

(b) the maximum daily investment balance (including expected accrued investment returns) of Party A with Party B under the Investment Products, Entrusted Investment Services and Other Investment Cooperation for the period commencing on 3 December 2018 and ending on 31 December 2020 (the "Annual Caps") be and are hereby approved and confirmed; and

(c) any director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do further acts and things, enter into all such transactions and arrangements, execute such other documents and/or deeds and/or take all such steps, which in their opinion may be necessary, desirable or expedient to implement the Investment and Wealth Management Cooperation Framework Agreement and the transactions thereunder, and the Annual Caps."

As at the date of the EGM, the Company had 8,675,394,849 Shares in issue. CTI Capital Management Limited (ʕڦڦ౉਷ყ༟͉Ϟࠢʮ̡) and its related company, CNCB (Hong Kong) Investment Limited

( ڦვ€࠰ಥҳ༟Ϟࠢʮ̡ ), who in aggregate held 877,184,826 Shares of the Company as at the date of the EGM, representing 10.11% of the total issued Shares of the Company, were required to abstain and had abstained from voting on the Resolution at the EGM. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution at the EGM was 7,798,210,023

Shares. Save as disclosed above, there were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and none of the Shareholders has stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the EGM.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution at the EGM.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

