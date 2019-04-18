Log in
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD

China Hongqiao : ·Proposed Declaration of Final Dividends, Proposed Re-Election of The Retiring Directors, Proposed Gr...

04/18/2019 | 05:13am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China Hongqiao Group Limited, you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

China Hongqiao Group Limited

中 國 宏 橋 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1378)

PROPOSED DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDENDS,

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS,

PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES

TO REPURCHASE AND ISSUE SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at the Conference Hall on 8th Floor, Company Office Building, No. 12 Wei Fang Road, Zouping Economic Development District, Zouping City, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China on Wednesday, 22 May 2019 at 9:00 a.m. is set out on pages 22 to 26 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith. Such form of proxy is also published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.hongqiaochina.com), respectively.

Whether or not you are able to attend the Annual General Meeting, please complete and sign the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting if they so wish.

18 April 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ii

Definitions . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board

1.

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

2.

Declaration of Final Dividends . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

3.

Proposed Re-election of the Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

4.

Proposed Granting of the Repurchase and Issue Mandates . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

5.

Annual General Meeting and Proxy Arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

6.

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

7.

Closure of Register of Members . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

8.

General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Appendix I

- Details of the Retiring Directors Proposed to be

Re-elected at the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Appendix II

- Explanatory Statement on the Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . . . .

17

Notice of the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

22

- i -

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

This circular includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Group. The Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this circular and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts the omission of which would make any statement contained herein misleading.

- ii -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"Annual General Meeting"

an annual general meeting of the Company to be held

at the Conference Hall on 8th Floor, Company Office

Building, No. 12, Wei Fang Road, Zouping Economic

Development District, Zouping City, Shandong

Province, the People's Republic of China on

Wednesday, 22 May 2019 at 9:00 a.m., to consider and,

if appropriate, to approve the resolutions contained in

the notice of the Annual General Meeting which is set

out on pages 22 to 26 of this circular, or any

adjournment thereof

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company, as amended

from time to time

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

China Hongqiao Group Limited, a company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited

liability, the issued shares of which are listed on the

main board of the Stock Exchange

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

"Issue Mandate"

as defined in paragraph 4(b) of the letter from the

Board in this circular

"Latest Practicable Date"

10 April 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to

the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain

information in this circular

"Listing Date"

24 March 2011, the date on which trading in Shares

commenced on the Stock Exchange

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange

"Repurchase Mandate"

as defined in paragraph 4(a) of the letter from the

Board in this circular

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of

the Laws of Hong Kong

"Share(s)"

the ordinary share(s) of US$0.01 each in the share

capital of the Company

"Shareholder(s)"

the holder(s) of Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Takeovers Code"

the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers issued by the

Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong

"%"

per cent

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Hongqiao Group Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 09:12:06 UTC
