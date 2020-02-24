China Huarong Asset Management : Notice of Listing - U.S.$400,000,000 Floating Rate Guaranteed Notes Due 2023, U.S.$400,000,000 2.500 per cent. Guaranteed Notes Due 2023, U.S.$300,000,000 Floating Rate Guaranteed Notes Due 2025 and U.S.$700,000,000 3.375 per cent. Guaranteed Notes Due 2030 issued by Huarong Finance 2019 Co., Ltd. under the U.S.$5,900,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme
02/24/2020 | 07:12am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state of the United States or any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) or, if applicable, delivered in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of the Securities will be made in the United States.
NOTICE OF LISTING ON
THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED
Huarong Finance 2019 Co., Ltd.
(incorporated with limited liability in the British Virgin Islands)
(as the "Issuer")
U.S.$400,000,000 FLOATING RATE GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2023
(Stock Code: 40165)
U.S.$400,000,000 2.500 PER CENT. GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2023
(Stock Code: 40164)
U.S.$300,000,000 FLOATING RATE GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2025
(Stock Code: 40166)
U.S.$700,000,000 3.375 PER CENT. GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2030
(Stock Code: 40167)
(together, the "Notes")
under the
U.S.$5,900,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme
(the "Programme")
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
China Huarong International Holdings Limited
(incorporated with limited liability in Hong Kong)
(as the "Guarantor")
with the benefit of a Keepwell Deed and a Deed of Equity Interest Purchase, Investment and
Liquidity Support Undertaking
by
1
中國華融資產管理股份有限公司
China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd.
(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 2799)
(as the "Company")
Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners
ANZ
Bank of China
Bank of Communications
China Minsheng
DBS Bank Ltd.
Goldman Sachs (Asia)
Banking Corp., Ltd.,
L.L.C.
Hong Kong Branch
HRIF
Mizuho Securities
Standard Chartered Bank
Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners
ABC International
Bison Bank
CCB International
China CITIC Bank
Citigroup
CLSA
International
CMB International
CMB Wing Lung Bank
CMBC Capital
Limited
Credit Suisse
Guotai Junan International
ICBC (Asia)
Industrial Bank Co., Ltd.
HSBC
Hong Kong Branch
2
Application has been made by the Issuer to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of and permission to deal in the Notes by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only as described in the offering circular relating to the Notes dated 19 February 2020 and the pricing supplements dated 19 February 2020 relating to the Notes. Permission for the listing and dealing of the Notes issued under the Programme is expected to become effective on 25 February 2020.
Beijing, PRC
24 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Issuer are Ms. GAN Fen and Ms. WANG Qi.
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Guarantor are Mr. YU Meng, Mr. ZHU Weiqiang, Mr. XING Huayu, Mr. XU Xiaowu and Mr. WANG Junlai.
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. WANG Zhanfeng and Ms. LI Xin as executive directors of the Company; Ms. WANG Cong, Ms. DAI Lijia and Mr. ZHOU Langlang as non-executive directors of the Company; Mr. TSE Hau Yin, Mr. LIU Junmin, Mr. SHAO Jingchun and Mr. ZHU Ning as independent non-executive directors of the Company.
China Huarong Asset Management Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 12:11:21 UTC