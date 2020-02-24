China Huarong Asset Management : Notice of Listing - U.S.$400,000,000 Floating Rate Guaranteed Notes Due 2023, U.S.$400,000,000 2.500 per cent. Guaranteed Notes Due 2023, U.S.$300,000,000 Floating Rate Guaranteed Notes Due 2025 and U.S.$700,000,000 3.375 per cent. Guaranteed Notes Due 2030 issued by Huarong Finance 2019 Co., Ltd. under the U.S.$5,900,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

Huarong Finance 2019 Co., Ltd.

(incorporated with limited liability in the British Virgin Islands)

(as the "Issuer")

U.S.$400,000,000 FLOATING RATE GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2023

(Stock Code: 40165)

U.S.$400,000,000 2.500 PER CENT. GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2023

(Stock Code: 40164)

U.S.$300,000,000 FLOATING RATE GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2025

(Stock Code: 40166)

U.S.$700,000,000 3.375 PER CENT. GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2030

(Stock Code: 40167)

(together, the "Notes")

under the

U.S.$5,900,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme

(the "Programme")

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

China Huarong International Holdings Limited

(incorporated with limited liability in Hong Kong)

(as the "Guarantor")

with the benefit of a Keepwell Deed and a Deed of Equity Interest Purchase, Investment and

Liquidity Support Undertaking

by