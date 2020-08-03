Log in
China Huarong Asset Management : PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

08/03/2020 | 05:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2799)

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group") is pleased to announce that the Board has considered and approved at the Board meeting held on 3 August 2020, the nomination of Mr. Xu Nuo ("Mr. Xu") as a non-executive director of the third session of the Board of the Company. His appointment shall become effective from the date upon the consideration and approval by the general meeting of the shareholders of the Company and upon approval by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission of his directorship qualification (whichever is the later) and he shall hold office until the election of the next session of the Board.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board considers that Mr. Xu meets the relevant requirements of qualification for the non-executive director of the Company under the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Articles of Association of the Company.

The biographical details of Mr. Xu are set out below:

Mr. Xu Nuo, born in June 1972, graduated from Party School of the Central Committee of C.P.C., majoring in political economics, and obtained a doctoral degree in economics. He is a senior economist. Mr. Xu Nuo started his career at China International Futures Brokerage Co., Ltd. (中 國國際期貨經紀有限公司, the "CIFCO") in July 1994. From July 1994 to December 2010, he

successively served as an employee, business manager, manager of Dalian Representative Office, and manager of business department of CIFCO (中國國際期貨經紀有限公司); assistant to

general manager of the business department and deputy general manager of the risk management department of the headquarters of Zhongqi Futures Co., Ltd. (中期期貨有限公司, the "CIFCO"); deputy general manager of CIFCO Jiahe Futures Brokerage Co., Ltd. (中期嘉合期貨經紀有限公 司); deputy general manager and general manager of CIFCO (中期期貨有限公司); general manager

of CIFCO Jiahe Futures Brokerage Co., Ltd.; and vice president of China International Futures Co., Ltd. (中國國際期貨有限公司). From January 2011 to October 2019, Mr. Xu successively served

as the senior manager of the Discipline Inspection and Supervision Bureau, senior manager of the Discipline Inspection and Supervision Department, the head of the inspection work office of the

1

Discipline Inspection and Supervision Department, and the head of the system management group of the Human Resources Department of the China Investment Corporation. Mr. Xu has been serving as a director designated by Central Huijin Investment Ltd. since October 2019. He has been serving as a director of China Jianyin Investment Ltd. since April 2020.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Xu has confirmed that he (i) does not have any relationship with any of the directors, supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholder of the Company; (ii) does not have any interests in any share of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); (iii) is not in possession of any information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to Rule 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules, nor is he involved or has been involved in any activity that shall be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to Rule 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules; (iv) did not hold any directorship in any other listed company or hold any other position in any member of the Group in the last three years; and (v) has no other issue that shall be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The remuneration of Mr. Xu shall follow the relevant regulations and the remuneration plan will be submitted to the general meeting of the shareholders of the Company for consideration and approval after being considered according to relevant procedures. The details of the remuneration of directors of the Company are available in the Company's annual report.

A circular containing, among other things, details of the above resolution, together with the notice of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company, will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company in due course.

By order of the Board

China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd.

WANG Zhanfeng

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

3 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. WANG Zhanfeng and Ms. LI Xin as executive directors of the Company; Ms. ZHAO Jiangping, Mr. ZHENG Jiangping and Mr. ZHOU Langlang as non-executive directors of the Company; Mr. TSE Hau Yin, Mr. LIU Junmin, Mr. SHAO Jingchun and Mr. ZHU Ning as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

2

Disclaimer

China Huarong Asset Management Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 09:51:16 UTC
