China Huarong Asset Management : has met debt control target but will keep tackling risks - regulator

The comments came as investor worries about China's debt levels are on the rise again as Beijing ramps up efforts to support its slowing economy amid rising bad loans and record corporate defaults. Bank lending hit a record in January.

Though top officials have pledged not to resort to another massive spending spree like that during the global financial crisis, analysts say it is vital for the government to rekindle weak credit growth to avoid a sharper slowdown.

China has never revealed a specific target for its multi-year risk containment campaign and does not release comprehensive statistics on debt loads.

But the regulator said the leverage level in the economy had been growing by an average of more than 10 percent a year before stabilising in 2018, according to an official handout ahead of a press briefing.

Regulators have been trying since the last downturn in 2015 to clamp down on riskier types of financing and an explosive build-up in debt which international monitors like the International Monetary Fund say could trigger a banking crisis in the world's second-largest economy.

But the deepening regulatory pressure started to drive up borrowing costs last year and make it more difficult for smaller firms to secure funding, dragging on investment and other business activity and prompting policymakers to shift their focus back to growth boosting measures.

Corporate bond defaults hit a record last year, while banks' non-performing loan ratio hit a 10-year, but authorities have kept pressure on banks to keep lending to cash-strapped companies facing "temporary" difficulties.

To crack down on "rampant and blind" expansion of financial institutions, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) has targeted riskier practices ranging from high levels of lending between banks to the shadow banking sector, which is a major funding source for smaller companies.

It has also pressed banks to speed up disposal of bad loans and encouraged companies to convert debt into equity to free up capital for new lending.

The scale of high-risk assets shrank by about 12 trillion yuan ($1.79 trillion) in the previous two years, while lenders disposed of 3.48 trillion yuan in non-performing loans, the regulator said.

More than 2 trillion yuan worth of debt-for-equity swap deals have been signed by lenders, it added, though details of many of those arrangements have been murky.

It has also banned down-payment loans and consumer loans from illicitly flowing into the real estate market to avoid fuelling property bubbles.

The banking and insurance regulator said shadow banking risks have been contained, which will allow it to better balance the need for stable growth and to fend off financial risks this year.

The IMF estimated in 2017 that China’s total non-financial sector debt would rise to almost 300 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) by 2022, up from 242 percent in 2016.

But hidden borrowing by Chinese local governments could be as high as 40 trillion yuan -- amounting to "a debt iceberg with titanic credit risks", S&P Global Ratings said in a report late last year.

When including off-balance sheet local government debt, China's ratio of government debt to gross domestic product (GDP) could have reached an "alarming" level of 60 percent in 2017, according to S&P.

