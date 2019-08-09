China Huirong Financial : Date of Board Meeting 2019-08-09

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國匯融金融控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1290)

Date of Board Meeting

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Huirong Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Friday, 23 August 2019 for the purpose of considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for six months ended 30 June 2019 and the payment of an interim dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

By Order of the Board

China Huirong Financial Holdings Limited

WU Min

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wu Min and Mr. Zhang Changsong, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhuo You, Mr. Zhang Cheng, Ms. Zhang Shu and Mr. Ling Xiaoming and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Huaqiao, Mr. Feng Ke and Mr. Tse Yat Hong.