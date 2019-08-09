Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Huirong Financial Holdings Ltd    1290   KYG211731024

CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD

(1290)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/08
1.03 HKD   -3.74%
05:46aCHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Date of Board Meeting 2019-08-09
PU
08/02CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Monthly Return (2019.7.31) 2019-08-02
PU
07/04CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Monthly Return (2019.6.30) 2019-07-04
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Huirong Financial : Date of Board Meeting 2019-08-09

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 05:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國匯融金融控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1290)

Date of Board Meeting

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Huirong Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Friday, 23 August 2019 for the purpose of considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for six months ended 30 June 2019 and the payment of an interim dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

By Order of the Board

China Huirong Financial Holdings Limited

WU Min

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wu Min and Mr. Zhang Changsong, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhuo You, Mr. Zhang Cheng, Ms. Zhang Shu and Mr. Ling Xiaoming and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Huaqiao, Mr. Feng Ke and Mr. Tse Yat Hong.

Disclaimer

China Huirong Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 09:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL HO
05:46aCHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Date of Board Meeting 2019-08-09
PU
08/02CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Monthly Return (2019.7.31) 2019-08-02
PU
07/04CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Monthly Return (2019.6.30) 2019-07-04
PU
06/06CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Monthly Return (2019.5.31) 2019-06-06
PU
05/28CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 28 ..
PU
05/23CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Voluntary Announcement – Signing of Strategic Co..
PU
05/06CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Monthly Return (2019.4.30) 2019-05-06
PU
04/17CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Notice of annual general meeting 2019-04-17
PU
04/17CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Annual report 2018 2019-04-17
PU
04/17CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Proposed re-election of directors and proposed grantin..
PU
More news
Chart CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
China Huirong Financial Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Min Wu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chang Song Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
You Zhuo Non-Executive Director
Cheng Zhang Non-Executive Director
Hua Qiao Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD17.05%143
ORIX CORPORATION-5.69%17 903
ALLY FINANCIAL INC41.44%12 513
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.23.85%8 968
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.60.04%1 168
RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LTD.--.--%927
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group