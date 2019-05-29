Log in
CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD

(1290)
China Huirong Financial : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 28 May 2019 2019-05-29

05/28/2019 | 09:09pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 匯 融 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1290)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 28 MAY 2019

At the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of China Huirong Financial Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') held on 28 May 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 18 April 2019 were taken by poll. The poll results are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial

556,499,000

9,756,000

statements and the reports of directors and auditors of the

(98.277101%)

(1.722899%)

Company for the year ended 31 December 2018.

2.

To declare a final dividend of HK$0.0130 per share for the

556,499,000

9,756,000

year ended 31 December 2018.

(98.277101%)

(1.722899%)

3.

To re-elect Mr. Zhang Changsong as an executive director

556,499,000

9,756,000

of the Company.

(98.277101%)

(1.722899%)

4.

To re-elect Mr. Zhang Cheng as a non-executive director of

556,499,000

9,756,000

the Company.

(98.277101%)

(1.722899%)

5.

To re-elect Ms. Zhang Shu as a non-executive director of

556,499,000

9,756,000

the Company.

(98.277101%)

(1.722899%)

6.

To re-elect Mr. Ling Xiaoming as a non-executive director

556,499,000

9,756,000

of the Company.

(98.277101%)

(1.722899%)

7.

To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix

556,499,000

9,756,000

the respective directors' remuneration.

(98.277101%)

(1.722899%)

8.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors of the

556,499,000

9,756,000

Company and to authorise the board of directors of the

(98.277101%)

(1.722899%)

Company to fix their remuneration.

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

9.

To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company

556,499,000

9,756,000

to buy back shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of

(98.277101%)

(1.722899%)

the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the

date of passing of this resolution.

10.

To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company

556,499,000

9,756,000

to issue, allot and deal with additional shares of the

(98.277101%)

(1.722899%)

Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued

shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this

resolution.

11.

To extend the general mandate granted to the directors of

556,499,000

9,756,000

the Company to issue, allot and deal with additional shares

(98.277101%)

(1.722899%)

in the share capital of the Company by the number of the

shares bought back by the Company.

Notes:

  1. As a majority of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 11, all resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
  2. As at the date of the AGM, the total number of shares of the Company in issue was 1,086,787,000 shares.
  3. The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holder to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM was 1,086,787,000 shares.
  4. There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'').
  5. No shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.
  6. None of the shareholders of the Company have stated their intention in the Company's circular dated 18 April 2019 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
  7. The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

China Huirong Financial Holdings Limited

Wu Min

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wu Min and Mr. Zhang Changsong,

the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhuo You, Mr. Zhang Cheng, Ms. Zhang Shu and Mr. Ling Xiaoming

and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Huaqiao, Mr. Feng Ke and Mr. Tse Yat Hong.

Disclaimer

China Huirong Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 01:08:01 UTC
