Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Huirong Financial Holdings Ltd    1290   KYG211731024

CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD (1290)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/31
0.93 HKD   +5.68%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Huirong Financial : Voluntary Announcement – Expansion of Business into Anhui and Hubei Provinces 2019-01-02

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 10:29am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1290)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

EXPANSION OF BUSINESS INTO ANHUI AND HUBEI PROVINCES

This announcement is made by China Huirong Financial Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors of the latest business development of the Group.

BACKGROUND

The Group is dedicated to provide diversified financing services including secured loans, credit loans, on-line P2P lending business finance platform to its customers and to engage in investment business.

The Group operates in Suzhou and the four county-level cities that are governed by the Suzhou city government, or the Greater Suzhou Area, which is the most economically advanced region in Jiangsu Province. The Group has expanded its business into Sichuan Province by establishing a branch in Chengdu.

EXPANSION OF BUSINESS INTO ANHUI AND HUBEI PROVINCES

On 31 July 2018, Suzhou Wuzhong Pawnshop Co., Ltd. (''Wuzhong Pawnshop'' ), a subsidiary of the Company, established a branch in Hefei with a registered capital of RMB10,000,000 (the ''Hefei Branch''). On 16 October 2018 and 26 December 2018, the Hefei Branch was issued with a Pawn Operations Business License and a Special Industry License by the relevant regulatory authorities in China.

On 1 August 2018, Wuzhong Pawnshop established a branch in Wuhan with a registered capital of RMB10,000,000 (the ''Wuhan Branch''). On 31 October 2018 and 10 December 2018, the Wuhan Branch was issued with a Pawn Operations Business License and a Special Industry License by the relevant regulatory authorities in China.

With the Heifei Branch and Wuhan Branch obtaining the aforesaid requisite licenses, the Group will launch and expand its business in the provision of short-term loans secured by collateral, also referred to as ''pawn loans'', to customers based in Anhui and Hubei Provinces. The Company is of the view that the expansion of the Group's business into Anhui and Hubei Provinces, together with the expansion into Sichuan Province, represents the Company's transition from a regional provider of financing services in Suzhou to a national provider of financing services.

By Order of the Board

China Huirong Financial Holdings Limited

WU Min

Chairman

Suzhou China, 2 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wu Min and Mr. Zhang Changsong, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhuo You, Mr. Zhang Cheng, Mr. Ling Xiaoming and Ms. Zhang Shu and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Huaqiao, Mr. Feng Ke and Mr. Tse Yat Hong.

Disclaimer

China Huirong Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 09:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL HO
10:29aCHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Voluntary Announcement – Expansion of Business i..
PU
2018CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Terms of reference of the Audit Committee of the Board..
PU
2018CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Monthly Return (2018.11.30) 2018-12-05
PU
2018CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Monthly Return (2018.10.31) 2018-11-06
PU
2018CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Voluntary Announcement – Acquisition of Equity I..
PU
2018CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Change of Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong 201..
PU
2018CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Resignation and Appointment of Director 2018-05-29
PU
2018CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 28 ..
PU
2018CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting to be hel..
PU
2018CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL : Notice of annual general meeting 2018-04-19
PU
More news
Chart CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
China Huirong Financial Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Min Wu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chang Song Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
You Zhuo Non-Executive Director
Cheng Zhang Non-Executive Director
Hua Qiao Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD0.00%0
ORIX CORPORATION0.00%19 483
ALLY FINANCIAL INC0.00%9 360
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.0.00%7 372
YIXIN GROUP LTD--.--%1 429
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.0.00%725
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.