CHINA HUIYUAN JUICE GROUP LIMITED

(1886)
China Huiyuan Juice : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO (1) AMOUNTS DUE UNDER THE NOTES AND (2) MATURITY DATE AND DELISTING DATE

08/16/2020 | 06:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HUIYUAN JUICE GROUP LIMITED

中 國 滙 源 果 汁 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1886)

(Debt Securities Stock Code: 5259)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

  1. AMOUNTS DUE UNDER THE NOTES AND
  2. MATURITY DATE AND DELISTING DATE

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 11 August 2017, 17 August 2017, 10 September 2017, 14 September 2017, 29 March 2018, 19 April 2018, 10 August 2018, 24 January 2019, 28 January 2019, 1 February 2019, 19 February 2019, 19 March 2019, 7 May 2019, 6 August 2019, 16 August 2019, 16 September 2019, 24 October 2019, 8 November 2019, 2 December 2019, 14 February 2020 and 17 March 2020 (collectively, the "Prior Announcements"). Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meanings as those used in the Prior Announcements.

AMOUNTS DUE UNDER THE NOTES

As disclosed in the Prior Announcements, under the terms of the Company's 6.5% senior notes due 2020 (the "Notes"), interest on the Notes at a rate of 6.5% shall be payable semi-annually in arrears on 16 February and 16 August of each year (each an "Interest Payment Date") for as long as the Notes remain outstanding. However, if the Interest Payment Date falls not on a business day, the relevant interest payment may be made on the next succeeding business day. Any interest payment made on the next succeeding business day shall have the same force and effect as if made on the Interest Payment Date. As the forthcoming Interest Payment Date of 16 August 2020 is not a business day, the interest payment due on 16 August 2020 (the "Forthcoming Interest Payment") may be made on the next succeeding business day, i.e. on 17 August 2020. In addition, the Notes will mature on 16 August 2020 and the outstanding principal amount shall also be repaid.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 17 March 2020 in which it was disclosed that the Company was not able to make the interest payment due on 16 February 2020 (together with the Forthcoming Interest Payment, the "Interest Payment") under the Notes as a result of the Pandemic which adversely affected the cashflow of the Company. Due to the same reason, the Company expects that it would not be able to repay the outstanding principal amount under the Notes and make the Forthcoming Interest Payment on 17 August 2020.

The Company wishes to update the Shareholders that the Company cannot advise on the exact date of the repayment of the outstanding principal amount and the Interest Payment given the uncertainty caused by the Pandemic as of the date of this announcement. The Company is still exploring various financing channels to fund its payment obligations and contemplating certain restructuring matters (which may involve the Notes) in order to improve the liquidity positions of the Group.

MATURITY DATE AND DELISTING DATE

Trading in the Notes on the Stock Exchange has been halted since 9:00 a.m. on 3 April 2018 (and automatically converted to suspension thereafter). The Company would like to inform holders of the Notes that as the Notes maturity date, being 16 August 2020, is not a business day, the Notes will be delisted from the Stock Exchange on 17 August 2020 (being the Hong Kong business day immediately following the Notes maturity date). Upon delisting, if the holders of the Notes require any information regarding the Company and/or the Notes, please contact the Company:

Address: Huiyuan Road, Beixiaoying Town, Shunyi District, Beijing, China

Postal code: 101305

Contact number: (86-10) 6048 3388

Email address: notesdue2020@huiyuan.com.cn

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING IN SHARES

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been halted since 9:00 a.m. on 3 April 2018 (and automatically converted to suspension thereafter) and will remain suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited

Ju Xinyan

Chairman

Beijing, 16 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Ms. JU Xinyan and Mr. WANG Xinnong as executive directors and Mr. SONG Quanhou, Mr. PAK Wai Keung Martin and Mr. LEE Wen-Chieh as independent non-executive directors.

*  For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2020 10:37:04 UTC
