China Huiyuan Juice : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO (1) AMOUNTS DUE UNDER THE NOTES AND (2) MATURITY DATE AND DELISTING DATE

CHINA HUIYUAN JUICE GROUP LIMITED

中 國 滙 源 果 汁 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1886)

(Debt Securities Stock Code: 5259)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

AMOUNTS DUE UNDER THE NOTES AND MATURITY DATE AND DELISTING DATE

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

AMOUNTS DUE UNDER THE NOTES

As disclosed in the Prior Announcements, under the terms of the Company's 6.5% senior notes due 2020 (the "Notes"), interest on the Notes at a rate of 6.5% shall be payable semi-annually in arrears on 16 February and 16 August of each year (each an "Interest Payment Date") for as long as the Notes remain outstanding. However, if the Interest Payment Date falls not on a business day, the relevant interest payment may be made on the next succeeding business day. Any interest payment made on the next succeeding business day shall have the same force and effect as if made on the Interest Payment Date. As the forthcoming Interest Payment Date of 16 August 2020 is not a business day, the interest payment due on 16 August 2020 (the "Forthcoming Interest Payment") may be made on the next succeeding business day, i.e. on 17 August 2020. In addition, the Notes will mature on 16 August 2020 and the outstanding principal amount shall also be repaid.