China Huiyuan Juice : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND STRATEGY AND DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE MEMBER AND APPOINTMENT OF FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT AND AUDIT COMMITTEE MEMBER

Group (China), regional general manager of the Food and Agriculture Department at Sinar Mas Group AFP (China), general manager at Wuhan Pepsi Cola Beverage Co., Ltd. and engineer, sales representative, sales supervisor and Wuhan branch manager at Shanghai Pepsi Cola Beverage Co., Ltd.. Mr. Wang has over 25 years of experience in the operation and management of food and beverage companies and is particularly experienced in sales management, product positioning and brand marketing.

Mr. Wang graduated from Wuxi Institute of Light Industry ( 無錫輕工業學院 ) (currently known as Jiangnan University) with a bachelor's degree in food engineering in June 1990 and from China Europe International Business School with a master's degree in business administration in September 2007.

Mr. Wang has entered into a service contract with the Company for a term of three years, subject to retirement from office and re-election at the next following annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with article 114 of the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles"). In addition, Mr. Wang is also subject to the rotational retirement and re-election requirements at an annual general meeting of the Company pursuant to the Articles. Pursuant to the service contract, Mr. Wang will not receive any director's fee for serving on the Board as an executive director, and is entitled to an emolument of RMB3.26 million per annum (inclusive of basic salary, contributions to pension plan and other welfare and benefits (if any)). Mr. Wang's remuneration is determined by the Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company taking into account factors such as Mr. Wang's responsibilities and obligations, the Company's performance and market conditions. Mr. Wang's remuneration is subject to annual review by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wang (i) has no interest in the shares of the Company which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); (ii) has no relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; and (iii) has not held any directorship in Hong Kong or overseas listed public companies in the last three years preceding the date of his appointment.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wang (i) does not currently hold any other position with the Company or any of its subsidiaries; and (ii) there is no other information that should be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, nor any other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Wang to join the Board.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 12 February 2020 in which it was disclosed that the resignation of Mr. Wang Wei from the positions as an independent non-executive director and a member of the Company's Financial Management and Audit Committee will take effect after any new director is appointed to fill the casual vacancy arising from the resignation of Mr. Zhu Xinli, Ms. Zhu Shengqin and Mr. Wang Wei. Accordingly, Mr. Wang Wei's resignation takes effect from 18 February 2020, the date of appointment of Mr. Wang as an executive Director of the Company.