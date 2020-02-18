China Huiyuan Juice : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND STRATEGY AND DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE MEMBER AND APPOINTMENT OF FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT AND AUDIT COMMITTEE MEMBER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA HUIYUAN JUICE GROUP LIMITED
中 國 滙 源 果 汁 集 團 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1886)
APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND STRATEGY
AND DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE MEMBER AND APPOINTMENT OF FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT AND AUDIT COMMITTEE MEMBER
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that Mr. Wang Xinnong has been appointed as an executive director of the Company and a member of the Strategy and Development Committee of the Company with effect from 18 February 2020, and Mr. Lee Wen- Chieh, an existing independent non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Financial Management and Audit Committee of the Company with effect from 18 February 2020.
APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND STRATEGY AND DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE MEMBER
The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Wang Xinnong ("Mr. Wang") has been appointed as an executive director of the Company and a member of the Strategy and Development Committee of the Company with effect from 18 February 2020.
The biographical details of Mr. Wang are set out as follows:
Mr. Wang, aged 52, is the executive president of instant drink division ( 即飲事業部 ) of the Group, and also a director of Huiyuan Suntory (Shanghai) Beverage Co., Ltd.* ( 滙源三得利（上海）飲 料有限公司 ). Mr. Wang joined Beijing Huiyuan Food & Beverage Co., Ltd.* （北京滙源食品飲 料有限公司） on 31 May 2014 and served as the general manager of Suntory Project. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wang was a vice president of Pepsi (China) Investment Co., Ltd. in charge
of business of North China from June 2012 to May 2014. Before then, Mr. Wang had also held various positions in a number of well-known food and beverage companies including as general manager of SXOU ( 營運單位 ) at Coca-Cola Bottling Investment Group China, general manager of South China at Danone Water China and general manager at Shenzhen Danone Yiliquan Beverage Co., Ltd., general manager and director of four beer companies owned by AB InBev