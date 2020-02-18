China Huiyuan Juice : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND STRATEGY AND DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE MEMBER AND APPOINTMENT OF FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT AND AUDIT COMMITTEE MEMBER

Log in
APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND STRATEGY AND DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE MEMBER AND APPOINTMENT OF FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT AND AUDIT COMMITTEE MEMBER

02/18/2020 | 07:42am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HUIYUAN JUICE GROUP LIMITED

中 國 滙 源 果 汁 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1886)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND STRATEGY

AND DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE MEMBER AND APPOINTMENT OF FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT AND AUDIT COMMITTEE MEMBER

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that Mr. Wang Xinnong has been appointed as an executive director of the Company and a member of the Strategy and Development Committee of the Company with effect from 18 February 2020, and Mr. Lee Wen- Chieh, an existing independent non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Financial Management and Audit Committee of the Company with effect from 18 February 2020.

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND STRATEGY AND DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE MEMBER

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Wang Xinnong ("Mr. Wang") has been appointed as an executive director of the Company and a member of the Strategy and Development Committee of the Company with effect from 18 February 2020.

The biographical details of Mr. Wang are set out as follows:

Mr. Wang, aged 52, is the executive president of instant drink division ( 即飲事業部 ) of the Group, and also a director of Huiyuan Suntory (Shanghai) Beverage Co., Ltd.* ( 滙源三得利（上海）飲 料有限公司 ). Mr. Wang joined Beijing Huiyuan Food & Beverage Co., Ltd.* （北京滙源食品飲 料有限公司） on 31 May 2014 and served as the general manager of Suntory Project. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wang was a vice president of Pepsi (China) Investment Co., Ltd. in charge

of business of North China from June 2012 to May 2014. Before then, Mr. Wang had also held various positions in a number of well-known food and beverage companies including as general manager of SXOU ( 營運單位 ) at Coca-Cola Bottling Investment Group China, general manager of South China at Danone Water China and general manager at Shenzhen Danone Yiliquan Beverage Co., Ltd., general manager and director of four beer companies owned by AB InBev

1

Group (China), regional general manager of the Food and Agriculture Department at Sinar Mas Group AFP (China), general manager at Wuhan Pepsi Cola Beverage Co., Ltd. and engineer, sales representative, sales supervisor and Wuhan branch manager at Shanghai Pepsi Cola Beverage Co., Ltd.. Mr. Wang has over 25 years of experience in the operation and management of food and beverage companies and is particularly experienced in sales management, product positioning and brand marketing.

Mr. Wang graduated from Wuxi Institute of Light Industry ( 無錫輕工業學院 ) (currently known as Jiangnan University) with a bachelor's degree in food engineering in June 1990 and from China Europe International Business School with a master's degree in business administration in September 2007.

Mr. Wang has entered into a service contract with the Company for a term of three years, subject to retirement from office and re-election at the next following annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with article 114 of the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles"). In addition, Mr. Wang is also subject to the rotational retirement and re-election requirements at an annual general meeting of the Company pursuant to the Articles. Pursuant to the service contract, Mr. Wang will not receive any director's fee for serving on the Board as an executive director, and is entitled to an emolument of RMB3.26 million per annum (inclusive of basic salary, contributions to pension plan and other welfare and benefits (if any)). Mr. Wang's remuneration is determined by the Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company taking into account factors such as Mr. Wang's responsibilities and obligations, the Company's performance and market conditions. Mr. Wang's remuneration is subject to annual review by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wang (i) has no interest in the shares of the Company which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); (ii) has no relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; and (iii) has not held any directorship in Hong Kong or overseas listed public companies in the last three years preceding the date of his appointment.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wang (i) does not currently hold any other position with the Company or any of its subsidiaries; and (ii) there is no other information that should be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, nor any other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Wang to join the Board.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 12 February 2020 in which it was disclosed that the resignation of Mr. Wang Wei from the positions as an independent non-executive director and a member of the Company's Financial Management and Audit Committee will take effect after any new director is appointed to fill the casual vacancy arising from the resignation of Mr. Zhu Xinli, Ms. Zhu Shengqin and Mr. Wang Wei. Accordingly, Mr. Wang Wei's resignation takes effect from 18 February 2020, the date of appointment of Mr. Wang as an executive Director of the Company.

2

APPOINTMENT OF FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT AND AUDIT COMMITTEE MEMBER

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Lee Wen-Chieh, an existing independent non-executive Director, has been appointed as a member of the Financial Management and Audit Committee of the Company with effect from 18 February 2020.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares and debt securities of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted since 9:00 a.m. on 3 April 2018 (and automatically converted to suspension thereafter) and will remain suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited

Ju Xinyan

Chairman

Beijing, 18 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Ms. JU Xinyan and Mr. WANG Xinnong as executive directors, Mr. SONG Quanhou, Mr. PAK Wai Keung Martin and Mr. LEE Wen-Chieh as independent non-executive directors.

*  For identification purposes only

3

Disclaimer

China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 12:41:08 UTC
