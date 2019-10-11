China Huiyuan Juice : RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY, AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HUIYUAN JUICE GROUP LIMITED

中 國 滙 源 果 汁 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1886)

RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY,

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Lee Kwok Fai, Kenneth ("Mr. Lee") has tendered his resignation as the company secretary of the Company ("Company Secretary"), an authorised representative of the Company under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Authorised Representative") and the agent for the acceptance of service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Process Agent"), all with effect from 11 October 2019.

Mr. Lee has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Company is in the process of identifying suitable candidate to fill the vacancy of the Company Secretary, Authorised Representative and Process Agent. Further announcement will be made by the Company in relation to such appointments as and where appropriate.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Lee for his contributions to the Company during his term of service.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares and debt securities of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been halted since 9:00 a.m. on 3 April 2018 (and automatically converted to suspension thereafter) and will remain suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited

Zhu Xinli

Chairman

Beijing, 11 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. ZHU Xinli, Ms. ZHU Shengqin and Ms. JU Xinyan; the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. SONG Quanhou, Mr. WANG Wei, Mr. PAK Wai Keung Martin and Mr. LEE Wen-Chieh.