China Information Technology Develpt : Announcements and Notices - COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 19% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY

COMPLETION OF

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

THE ACQUISITION OF 19% EQUITY INTEREST

IN THE TARGET COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcement of China Information Technology Development Limited (the "Company") dated 28 August 2019 in relation to the Acquisition (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent under the Acquisition Agreement have been fulfilled and Completion took place on 3 September 2019. Upon Completion, the Company indirectly owns 19% equity interests in the Target Company and the financial results of the Target Company will not be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group.

Hong Kong, 4 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wong Kui Shing, Danny (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wong King Shiu, Daniel and Mr. Chan Kai Leung as executive Directors; Mr. Hung Hing Man, Mr. Wong Hoi Kuen and Dr. Chen Shengrong as independent non-executive Directors.

